Your State-by-State Guide to Statute of Limitations on Debt

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Did you know that if some unpaid debt hits a certain age, debt collectors can no longer sue you for repayment? This is because of the statute of limitations on debt.
However, the terms of these laws vary, by state and by type of debt. For example, federal student loan debt is not covered by the statute of limitations, but there is a statute of limitations on private student loans.
Let’s look at some key topics about of the statute of limitations on debt, including details for every state of the U.S.:
- What is the statute of limitations on debt?
- 3 ‘catches’ to the statute of limitations on debt
- The difference between oral contracts, written contracts and open-ended accounts
- State-by-state list of the statute of limitations on debt collection
- What to do if you have an old debt
- How to avoid getting in over your head with debt
What is the statute of limitations on debt?
The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) defines the statute of limitations on debt as “the limited period of time creditors or debt collectors have to file a lawsuit to recover a debt.”
If you’re delinquent on certain types of debt and the statute of limitations on that debt runs out, it’s considered time-barred debt. This means a judgment brought against you in court shouldn’t be upheld.
You should, however, defend yourself in court if a collector does try to sue you for that debt. If this happens, you can contact an attorney or legal aid lawyer in your state. You should be sure to have a hard copy of verification that your debt is indeed time-barred. You might also want to track your own debts by obtaining a free copy of your credit report, with information from all three credit bureaus, from Annualcreditreport.com.
3 ‘catches’ to the statute of limitations on debt
While the description above may seem pretty cut and dry, there are some key issues to know about — specifically:
1. Time-barred debt doesn’t mean you’ll be left alone by debt collectors
2. You may accidentally restart the clock
3. Federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations on debt
1. Time-barred debt doesn’t mean you’ll be left alone by debt collectors
Although your debt might be covered under the statute of limitations, that doesn’t mean debt collectors have to stop contacting you — they’re just unlikely to be able to successfully sue you to collect. But that debt doesn’t go away just because the collector can’t sue you for it, and not paying it could still negatively affect your credit.
You may be able to get the debt collector to stop contacting you, at least for a while, by writing a letter asking them to stop. Before you make this move, ask the collector if they’re attempting to collect on time-barred debt, or what their records show as the date of your last payment. They are not required to answer the question, but if they do answer, they must be truthful.
If they choose not to answer, you may send a letter within 30 days of receiving a written notice of this debt. Write that you are disputing the debt and that you wish to verify it. After you ask for this information in the letter, collectors cannot continue to contact you until they give you the verification you requested. Make sure you keep a copy of the letter you sent, and any kind of answer or verification you receive.
2. You may accidentally restart the clock
It’s important to know that any time you make a payment on a past-due debt, you risk restarting the clock on the statute of limitations. This means that if you decide to make a partial payment on a debt, it may no longer be time-barred, even if it was before.
When the clock is restarted, the collector may again be able to sue you to collect the full amount of the debt — and that debt could have increased, due to interest and fees.
3. Federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations on debt
As noted above, federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations on debt. Private student loans, on the other hand, can be covered under the statute of limitations.
However, for some states, private student loans might take longer than other debt to become time-barred debt. That’s because you generally have to sign a promissory note to take out private student loans; depending on the state, those promissory notes could mean there is a longer time period before the statute of limitations on debt expires.
The difference between oral contracts, written contracts and open-ended accounts
Each state is different when it comes to what their statute of limitations on debt covers. There are also different kinds of debt to take note of.
Oral contracts are agreements made verbally, such as a verbal agreement between you and another person to borrow money and pay it back to them.
On the other hand, written contracts refer to agreements for which you sign paperwork. These are closed contracts. Loans generally fall under the category of written contracts. After all, a loan isn’t revolving debt. If you wanted more money on a loan, you couldn’t just increase the amount; you would have to take out another loan.
You often have to sign a promissory note to take out a loan. As noted previously, debt secured by a promissory note may take longer to hit the statute of limitations. Additionally, if written contracts are signed under seal, they can take longer to become time-barred debt.
Open-ended accounts refer to revolving debt you can pay down and use again. Credit cards and lines of credit generally fall under this category of debt.
State-by-state list of statute of limitations on debt collection
Below you will find the statute of limitations for all U.S. states. These include forms of debt such as credit card debt, medical debt, auto loan debt, promissory note debt and private student loan debt. Some of the information can also be found in the interactive map above.
Click below to jump to your state:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Alabama
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years
Alaska
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Three years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: Six years
Arizona
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years
Arkansas
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Two years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 10 years
California
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Four years
Private student loan debt: Four years
State tax debt: 20 years
Colorado
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
Connecticut
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 15 years
Delaware
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 20 years
Florida
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Five years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: Generally five years
Georgia
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Seven years
Hawaii
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 15 years
Idaho
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 12 years
Illinois
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: 20 years
Indiana
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years (plus renewable 10-year lien)
Iowa
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: One year
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: 10 years (plus renewable 10-year lien)
Kansas
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 10 years (liens are renewable)
Kentucky
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: 15 years (for contracts created after July 15, 2014; otherwise, 10 years)
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 15 years (for contracts created after July 15, 2014; otherwise, 10 years)
Private student loan debt: 15 years (for contracts created after July 15, 2014; otherwise, 10 years)
State tax debt: 10 years (before a lien might be placed)
Louisiana
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Three years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Three years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: No limit
Maine
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years (civil action; liens are renewable after 10 years)
Maryland
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 12 years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: Seven years
Massachusetts
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: 20 years
State tax debt: 10 years
Michigan
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
Minnesota
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Five years (to file a lien; lien is in place for 10 years)
Mississippi
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Six years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Three years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: Seven years
Missouri
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Five years
Montana
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Eight years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Eight years
Private student loan debt: Eight years
State tax debt: 10 years
Nebraska
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: Three years (There is a lien upon assessment. If a notice of lien is filed, lien shall remain in effect for 10 years from the time of filing.)
Nevada
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years
New Hampshire
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
New Jersey
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
New Mexico
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years
New York
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
North Carolina
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: 10 years
North Dakota
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
Ohio
Credit card debt: Eight years
Medical debt: Eight years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Eight years
State tax debt: 7 years
Oklahoma
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Five years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 10 years
Oregon
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: None
Pennsylvania
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Four years
Private student loan debt: Four years
State tax debt: None
Rhode Island
Credit card debt: 10 years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Three years, through writ (six years through a property lien)
South Carolina
Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Six years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: 10 years (for property liens)
South Dakota
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Three years (with some exceptions)
Tennessee
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
Texas
Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Four years
Private student loan debt: Four years
State tax debt: Three years
Utah
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Three years
Vermont
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 14 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
Virginia
Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: Seven years
Washington
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Four years (for assessment)
West Virginia
Credit card debt: 10 years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Five years
Wisconsin
Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Six years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years
Wyoming
Credit card debt: Eight years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Three years (sales tax)
What to do if you have an old debt
As noted above, just because you have time-barred debt, this doesn’t mean the debt is simply forgiven. Not paying this debt could still cause your credit to plummet.
Here are your three options for managing old debts:
- Pay nothing on your debt: You can choose to pay nothing on the debt with the understanding that it can hurt your credit and that you may still be contacted by debt collectors, even if you can no longer be sued. Still, leaving this debt unpaid may mean you’ll have a harder time borrowing money in the future.
- Make a partial debt payment: You can make a partial payment on the debt. However, as explained earlier in the article, this may “restart the clock” and a new statute of limitations period may begin — thus, you may be sued again for the debt.
- Pay off your debt: If you want to repair your credit, you might consider paying off your debt in full — some debt collectors may even be willing to accept a lower total amount if you agree to pay the debt. But before you make any kind of payment, make sure you get a signed form from the collector stating that the debt is being settled and what amount you’ve agreed upon for payment. If you’re paying back an amount you and the collector have settled on, and you don’t have this document, it’s possible your payment may be treated as a partial payment, rather than a full one. Be sure to keep all written communications and records of payment related to your case.
How to avoid getting in over your head with debt
The best case scenario when it comes to debt is never getting in over your head in the first place. Of course, we all know that it can happen, and sometimes it’s through no fault of your own.
But you can start fresh when it comes to how you manage your new debts, no matter what you decide to do about your old ones. Start by creating a budget to ensure you don’t needlessly overspend. Don’t live above your means; if you can’t meet your basic expenses, consider getting a side hustle to make more cash.
You also might consider refinancing credit card or student loan debt to pay a lower rate. If you find yourself in a really tough situation, you might even consider contacting a debt counselor for help.
You can also check out our post about managing credit card and student loan debt.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.
Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure
Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Degrees That Qualify
|More Info
|1.24% – 11.44%1
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.25% – 11.15%2
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.24% – 11.98%3
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.24% – 12.49%4
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|1.80% – 11.89%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.71% – 12.99%6
| Undergraduate
Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
| Undergraduate
Graduate
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.