Your State-by-State Guide to Statute of Limitations on Debt

Shannon Insler

Shannon Insler

Updated on September 18, 2020
September 18, 2020September 18, 2020Credit & DebtCredit & Debt, Featured, Paying for College3541Shannon Insler
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

statute of limitations on debt
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
1.24% to 11.44% 1
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.25% to 11.15% 2
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.24% to 11.98% 3
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Did you know that if some unpaid debt hits a certain age, debt collectors can no longer sue you for repayment? This is because of the statute of limitations on debt.

However, the terms of these laws vary, by state and by type of debt. For example, federal student loan debt is not covered by the statute of limitations, but there is a statute of limitations on private student loans.

Let’s look at some key topics about of the statute of limitations on debt, including details for every state of the U.S.:

What is the statute of limitations on debt?

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) defines the statute of limitations on debt as “the limited period of time creditors or debt collectors have to file a lawsuit to recover a debt.”

If you’re delinquent on certain types of debt and the statute of limitations on that debt runs out, it’s considered time-barred debt. This means a judgment brought against you in court shouldn’t be upheld.

You should, however, defend yourself in court if a collector does try to sue you for that debt. If this happens, you can contact an attorney or legal aid lawyer in your state. You should be sure to have a hard copy of verification that your debt is indeed time-barred. You might also want to track your own debts by obtaining a free copy of your credit report, with information from all three credit bureaus, from Annualcreditreport.com.

3 ‘catches’ to the statute of limitations on debt

While the description above may seem pretty cut and dry, there are some key issues to know about — specifically:

1. Time-barred debt doesn’t mean you’ll be left alone by debt collectors
2. You may accidentally restart the clock
3. Federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations on debt

1. Time-barred debt doesn’t mean you’ll be left alone by debt collectors

Although your debt might be covered under the statute of limitations, that doesn’t mean debt collectors have to stop contacting you — they’re just unlikely to be able to successfully sue you to collect. But that debt doesn’t go away just because the collector can’t sue you for it, and not paying it could still negatively affect your credit.

You may be able to get the debt collector to stop contacting you, at least for a while, by writing a letter asking them to stop. Before you make this move, ask the collector if they’re attempting to collect on time-barred debt, or what their records show as the date of your last payment. They are not required to answer the question, but if they do answer, they must be truthful.

If they choose not to answer, you may send a letter within 30 days of receiving a written notice of this debt. Write that you are disputing the debt and that you wish to verify it. After you ask for this information in the letter, collectors cannot continue to contact you until they give you the verification you requested. Make sure you keep a copy of the letter you sent, and any kind of answer or verification you receive.

2. You may accidentally restart the clock

It’s important to know that any time you make a payment on a past-due debt, you risk restarting the clock on the statute of limitations. This means that if you decide to make a partial payment on a debt, it may no longer be time-barred, even if it was before.

When the clock is restarted, the collector may again be able to sue you to collect the full amount of the debt — and that debt could have increased, due to interest and fees.

3. Federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations on debt

As noted above, federal student loans don’t fall under the statute of limitations on debt. Private student loans, on the other hand, can be covered under the statute of limitations.

However, for some states, private student loans might take longer than other debt to become time-barred debt. That’s because you generally have to sign a promissory note to take out private student loans; depending on the state, those promissory notes could mean there is a longer time period before the statute of limitations on debt expires.

The difference between oral contracts, written contracts and open-ended accounts

Each state is different when it comes to what their statute of limitations on debt covers. There are also different kinds of debt to take note of.

Oral contracts are agreements made verbally, such as a verbal agreement between you and another person to borrow money and pay it back to them.

On the other hand, written contracts refer to agreements for which you sign paperwork. These are closed contracts. Loans generally fall under the category of written contracts. After all, a loan isn’t revolving debt. If you wanted more money on a loan, you couldn’t just increase the amount; you would have to take out another loan.

You often have to sign a promissory note to take out a loan. As noted previously, debt secured by a promissory note may take longer to hit the statute of limitations. Additionally, if written contracts are signed under seal, they can take longer to become time-barred debt.

Open-ended accounts refer to revolving debt you can pay down and use again. Credit cards and lines of credit generally fall under this category of debt.

State-by-state list of statute of limitations on debt collection

Below you will find the statute of limitations for all U.S. states. These include forms of debt such as credit card debt, medical debt, auto loan debt, promissory note debt and private student loan debt. Some of the information can also be found in the interactive map above.

Click below to jump to your state:

Alabama

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years

Alaska

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Three years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: Six years

Arizona

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years

Arkansas

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Two years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 10 years

California

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Four years
Private student loan debt: Four years
State tax debt: 20 years

Colorado

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

Connecticut

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 15 years

Delaware

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 20 years

Florida

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Five years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: Generally five years

Georgia

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Seven years

Hawaii

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 15 years

Idaho

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 12 years

Illinois

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: 20 years

Indiana

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years (plus renewable 10-year lien)

Iowa

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: One year
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: 10 years (plus renewable 10-year lien)

Kansas

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 10 years (liens are renewable)

Kentucky

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: 15 years (for contracts created after July 15, 2014; otherwise, 10 years)
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 15 years (for contracts created after July 15, 2014; otherwise, 10 years)
Private student loan debt: 15 years (for contracts created after July 15, 2014; otherwise, 10 years)
State tax debt: 10 years (before a lien might be placed)

Louisiana

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Three years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Three years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: No limit

Maine

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years (civil action; liens are renewable after 10 years)

Maryland

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 12 years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: Seven years

Massachusetts

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: 20 years
State tax debt: 10 years

Michigan

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

Minnesota

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Five years (to file a lien; lien is in place for 10 years)

Mississippi

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Six years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Three years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: Seven years

Missouri

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Five years

Montana

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Eight years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Eight years
Private student loan debt: Eight years
State tax debt: 10 years

Nebraska

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: Three years (There is a lien upon assessment. If a notice of lien is filed, lien shall remain in effect for 10 years from the time of filing.)

Nevada

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years

New Hampshire

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

New Jersey

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

New Mexico

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: 10 years

New York

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

North Carolina

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: 10 years

North Dakota

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

Ohio

Credit card debt: Eight years
Medical debt: Eight years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Eight years
State tax debt: 7 years

Oklahoma

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Five years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: 10 years

Oregon

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: None

Pennsylvania

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Four years
Private student loan debt: Four years
State tax debt: None

Rhode Island

Credit card debt: 10 years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Three years, through writ (six years through a property lien)

South Carolina

Credit card debt: Three years
Medical debt: Three years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Six years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 20 years
Private student loan debt: Three years
State tax debt: 10 years (for property liens)

South Dakota

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Three years (with some exceptions)

Tennessee

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

Texas

Credit card debt: Four years
Medical debt: Four years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Four years
Private student loan debt: Four years
State tax debt: Three years

Utah

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Three years

Vermont

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 14 years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

Virginia

Credit card debt: Five years
Medical debt: Five years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Five years
Private student loan debt: Five years
State tax debt: Seven years

Washington

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Four years (for assessment)

West Virginia

Credit card debt: 10 years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Five years

Wisconsin

Credit card debt: Six years
Medical debt: Six years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Six years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): Six years
Private student loan debt: Six years
State tax debt: Six years

Wyoming

Credit card debt: Eight years
Medical debt: 10 years
Auto loan debt and retail installment sales contracts: Four years
Mortgage debt (promissory notes): 10 years
Private student loan debt: 10 years
State tax debt: Three years (sales tax)

What to do if you have an old debt

As noted above, just because you have time-barred debt, this doesn’t mean the debt is simply forgiven. Not paying this debt could still cause your credit to plummet.

Here are your three options for managing old debts:

  • Pay nothing on your debt: You can choose to pay nothing on the debt with the understanding that it can hurt your credit and that you may still be contacted by debt collectors, even if you can no longer be sued. Still, leaving this debt unpaid may mean you’ll have a harder time borrowing money in the future.
  • Make a partial debt payment: You can make a partial payment on the debt. However, as explained earlier in the article, this may “restart the clock” and a new statute of limitations period may begin — thus, you may be sued again for the debt.
  • Pay off your debt: If you want to repair your credit, you might consider paying off your debt in full — some debt collectors may even be willing to accept a lower total amount if you agree to pay the debt. But before you make any kind of payment, make sure you get a signed form from the collector stating that the debt is being settled and what amount you’ve agreed upon for payment. If you’re paying back an amount you and the collector have settled on, and you don’t have this document, it’s possible your payment may be treated as a partial payment, rather than a full one. Be sure to keep all written communications and records of payment related to your case.

How to avoid getting in over your head with debt

The best case scenario when it comes to debt is never getting in over your head in the first place. Of course, we all know that it can happen, and sometimes it’s through no fault of your own.

But you can start fresh when it comes to how you manage your new debts, no matter what you decide to do about your old ones. Start by creating a budget to ensure you don’t needlessly overspend. Don’t live above your means; if you can’t meet your basic expenses, consider getting a side hustle to make more cash.

You also might consider refinancing credit card or student loan debt to pay a lower rate. If you find yourself in a really tough situation, you might even consider contacting a debt counselor for help.

You can also check out our post about managing credit card and student loan debt.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
1.24% – 11.44%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

1.25% – 11.15%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

1.24% – 11.98%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

1.24% – 12.49%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

1.80% – 11.89%5 Undergrad & Graduate

Visit SoFi

2.71% – 12.99%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

3.52% – 9.50%7 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 9/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  2. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  3. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  4. Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for the Discover Private Consolidation Loan and include an Auto Debit Reward. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Sofi.

Sofi Disclosures

UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.30% to 11.98% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.97% to 11.89% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.60% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).



6Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.176%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 09/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Your variable interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in an APR range between 2.71% and 12.99%.  Fixed rate loans will not increase or decrease over the life of the loan and have an APR range between 3.53% and 14.50%. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% discount on the highest offered rate. The following table shows a 48 month in-school period plus 9 months of grace prior to a full repayment term of either: 60-months (lowest fixed/variable rate), 144-months (highest fixed rate) or 180-months (highest variable rate) with examples of (i) Interest Only payments, (ii) $25 Minimum payments, and (iii) Deferred repayment options. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of either 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) or 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans) applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner sign up for automatic payments and the payment amount is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. The amount of the discount is dependent upon the loan product and credit history of the borrower at the time of application. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of in-school, deferment, grace or forbearance, unless a regular payment amount has been arranged with the servicer. If you have two (2) consecutive returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the interest rate reduction.(See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.



7Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.17% effective Sep 1, 2020 and may increase after consummation.