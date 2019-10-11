Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

New to investing? Exploring the best investment apps for beginners is a good place to start. These provide a low-cost way to build a portfolio while also teaching you the ropes of investing. And this brings us to our Stash review…

Stash is a beginner investment app that allows you to open a brokerage or a retirement account. It offers features for new investors who want to get their money into the stock market but don’t know where to start.

This Stash review will explain the key pros and cons so you can decide if Stash will work for you. Among the topics we’ll touch on:

If you’re thinking about investing with the app, it’s worthwhile to know that Stash is a registered investment adviser. It means Stash is required to act in your best interest when advising you on investment decisions.

When you sign up, you’ll answer a series of questions to determine your investing goals and risk tolerance. The app will then offer suggestions from among 60 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), handpicked for you based on risk profile, historical performance and expense ratio.

Stash also allows you to invest in fractional shares of stocks, so that you can own part of a share in high-priced companies such as Amazon.

You can start investing with as little as $5. You can also set up automatic transfers to regularly add funds to your Stash account. The app can even track your spending patterns to find extra money to invest.

The company offers three plans, which each come with varying account features. Stash charges a monthly fee of $1 to $9 depending on the type of plan you choose.

While Stash offers several learning tools, and its unique search method helps you find ETFs that match your goals or values, the app doesn’t actually manage money for you as robo-advisors do. Read this Stash review before you decide if the app’s services meet your needs.

Stash products

When you sign up for Stash, you’ll choose between one of three plans: Beginner, Growth and Stash+.

Stash Beginner

Stash Beginner is an entry-level account that costs $1 per month. It offers basic features, which may be useful if you want to try Stash out, but it doesn’t provide users with the option to open a retirement account. When you sign up, you’ll learn the basics of saving and investing through Stash’s online platform and receive a brokerage account. You’ll also gain access to banking services, including Stock-Back rewards. This is an opt-in program that lets you earn stock in the companies where you regularly spend your money when you use your Stash debit account. If the company is not on Stash’s platform, you’re rewarded with a diversified fund instead.

Stash debit accounts are powered by Green Dot Bank and give users access to Stock-Back, bill reminders and more.

Stash Growth

Stash Growth, the next tier up, costs $3 a month and sets you up with both brokerage and retirement accounts. You’ll gain access to the same banking services and financial education found in the Beginner accounts. Stash Growth may be worth the extra $2 a month if retirement savings is a priority for you.

Stash+

Stash+ offers all the same features found in the lower tiers but costs $9 a month and provides two custodial investment accounts for kids. You’ll also receive a monthly market insights report and metal Stash debit card, which offers double the amount of Stock-Back points.

Stash is not a robo-advisor, so it doesn’t invest your money for you or make changes to your portfolio to keep it balanced. Instead, the app helps you build your portfolio by encouraging you to save money and making it easier to choose what to invest in. You’re still responsible for overseeing your account.

Here’s what the Stash app does:

Asks you questions to learn about your investing goals and risk tolerance.

Makes suggestions for ETFs to put into a portfolio based on your answers.

Allows you to browse ETFs that help you accomplish your goals or invest according to your values.

Offers a learning library so you can enhance your knowledge as an investor.

Maintains an updated list of recommended investments and will prod you to make changes if your portfolio is unbalanced.

Monitors your checking account and automatically invests money when you have extra cash (this is an optional service).

Although you ultimately have to decide what to invest in, Stash makes it easier for you to decide.

Choose from more than 40 handpicked ETFs. ETFs are groups of investments, like stocks, which trade on an exchange. They give you exposure to different investment types, which can help diversify your portfolio.

Invest fractional stock shares in companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. You can only buy stock in a limited number of companies right now, but Stash indicates more might be added.

Other online brokerage firms, such as Ally Invest, allow you to invest in ETFs with no or lower monthly fees. And companies such as Betterment make the purchase of fractional shares possible. But Stash’s app, which helps you select investments with a comprehensive search tool, sets itself apart.

Stash online platform

The Stash platform is unique because it provides suggestions organized by theme. For example, you can decide to invest based on your values, selecting companies that focus on alternative energy or make a positive impact on the world. You can also invest based on the type of assets you want, such as precious metals, blue-chip stocks or conservative investments.

The Stash home screen provides a summary of what you’re invested in and how your portfolio is performing. It also encourages you to invest more by showing you how far away you are from different portfolio milestones.

Stash also has a “Learn” screen, where you can browse different articles based on the investment knowledge you want to acquire. The app even has a coaching feature, which encourages you to learn more about investing and helps you balance your portfolio. The tool works by giving you a score based on your mix of assets and whether you’ve gone through different challenges, such as reading educational content about investing.

Finally, Stash’s Smart-Save feature will analyze your spending and transfer money automatically to your investment account if you have spare cash. Smart-Save is optional, and you can prevent money from being transferred if your bank account balance falls to a certain level. You can also specify whether you want Smart-Save to be more or less aggressive in how much it withdraws from your account.

Stash account minimums and fees

The monthly fees Stash charges are relatively high, especially compared with similar services. At the time of publishing, Stash charges $1 to $9 a month depending on the plan you choose. The fee does not include charges for the management of the ETFs you buy. Stash does not charge trading fees, add-on commission fees or assets under management (AUM) limits.

Comparatively, Betterment charges an annual account management fee of 0.25% of your balance. Wealthfront, another robo-advisor, charges 0.25% monthly (as of October 11, 2019).

Stash account requirements

Stash makes it easy to start investing. You need just $5 to open a taxable investment account, Roth IRA or traditional IRA. To open your account, click “Get Started” on the Stash website. You’ll be taken to a sign-up screen to input your email address and create a password.

Next, you’ll enter information about yourself, including your employment, income and assets. Stash will determine the type of investor you are (say, conservative or aggressive) before you verify your identity, citizenship status, phone number, address and Social Security number.

Finally, you’ll provide your checking account information to fund your Stash investments. Once you’ve funded the account, you can move on to picking investments, setting up Smart-Save and managing your portfolio.

Stash customer service

If you’re interested in signing up — or you’re a customer with a question about the service — visit Stash’s website or follow its Facebook or Twitter. Stash can also be contacted through a web form accessible through the “Contact Us” link on the bottom of the home page.

Stash provides customer support via phone or email. You can submit support questions via the website or reach a customer service representative on weekdays from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm ET, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekends.

Jackson Wise contributed to this report.

