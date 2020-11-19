5 New Job Forms to Fill Out as You Start Work

As you might have experienced before, Day One at your new employer will include plenty of reading dense text and signing your name.
Remember that these new job forms are critical. They could determine the size and delivery of your paycheck, for example.
Although a human resources (HR) representative is likely to walk you through this new job paperwork on your first day, it can be helpful to study them in advance. As a result, you’ll complete them correctly and efficiently.
There’s also a practical benefit. This list of five new job forms will also highlight what to bring with you into the office, such as forms of identification.
1. I-9 documents
Your employer is obligated to have you sign the federal government’s Employment Eligibility Verification form. Also known as the I-9 form, it proves you’re eligible to work in the U.S.
You’ll complete the first of three pages of I-9 documents by filling in personal information, such as your citizenship status. Your employer’s HR representative will complete the second page after reviewing your forms of identification.
The I-9 form calls for you to present one or two forms of ID. Typical forms you can provide include:
- U.S. passport
- Permanent resident card
- Driver’s license
- State, school, or military ID
- Voter’s registration card
2. W-4 form
Completing the IRS’ Form W-4 helps your employer determine how much of your paycheck to withhold for federal income taxes. The Personal Allowances Worksheet included on the first page will determine the withholding amount for you.
Simply put: The more allowances or exemptions you claim, the less will be withheld from your paycheck. An example of an allowance is claiming dependents on your tax return.
Besides the worksheet, you could use the IRS’ withholding calculator to determine your preferred amount of allowances.
You might prefer withholding even more from your paycheck than is needed. This could help you score a big tax refund at the end of the year. Alternatively, you could have your employer withhold less from your paycheck if you’d rather take a tax hit later on.
Don’t worry if you change your mind. You can adjust your withholdings at any time as you prepare for tax season.
Unlike Form W-4, you don’t have to worry about your W-2 form until tax season. Your employer will complete a W-2 form for every employee, regardless of their elected allowances.
3. Direct deposit form
Once your employer confirms how much you’ll be paid via the Form W-4, it will help you decide how you’d like to be paid.
Unless you prefer the old-fashioned paper paycheck, you’ll likely complete a direct deposit form when starting a new job. This will automatically send your earnings into the bank account or accounts of your choice at the end of each pay period.
You’ll need to gather two pieces of information to set up a direct deposit: the account number and routing number for any checking or savings account receiving these transfers. You can find both numbers on the bottom of your checks or by logging into your bank’s website.
Your employer’s direct deposit form will also ask what percentage of your paycheck you’d like sent to each account. You might put 50% into your checking account for recurring expenses like rent and 50% into a savings account that’s used less often.
Think about your short-term expenses and long-term savings goals when choosing your paycheck distribution. Your preferred budgeting method might also dictate where your earnings go.
4. Benefits enrollment
You won’t be expected — and might not even be eligible — to enroll in company benefits immediately upon starting a new job. But it’s still a good idea to familiarize yourself with the forms you’ll receive on the first day.
Your HR representative will likely walk you through your company-provided health insurance options, for example. You’ll be given information about each plan (if there are multiple plans) and their premiums.
There will be an application in which you’ll note your choice of coverage. The application will call for basic personal information. It will also allow you to note whether dependent family members will be included in your policy.
Starting a new job is seen as a qualifying event that allows you to switch health plans. It’s important to learn the language of health insurance to make your best possible choice for coverage.
If your company has other perks that require enrollment, you can expect to fill out forms for those as well. Say your new employer offers a 401(k) plan to save money, for example. You might be wondering what to do with an older 401(k). If you choose to roll it over to your new company’s account, there will be more paperwork to complete.
|What about new job forms relating to your student loans?
|● There are more and more companies that pay off student loans, potentially adding to the mounting pile of new job forms.
● If your new company is among them — perhaps they provide 401(k)-style payment matching — you may need to pull your student loan records off the shelf.
● If this benefit isn’t offered, however, pick the right time to convince your boss to offer repayment assistance.
5. Company-specific paperwork
Beyond new job forms coming from the government or your employer’s vendors, you can also expect to be handed company-specific paperwork. You might be expected to read and sign the following documents:
- Non-disclosure agreement: As a legal contract, an NDA ensures the company’s privacy, even after you quit working there. If you work for a high-tech startup, for example, they might be concerned that you’ll take their competitive edge with you when you exit.
- Compliance: The HR department may also request that you review the company’s employee handbook. It could outline employer policies and ask you to agree to follow them.
- Expenses: You might be able to request a reimbursement for pre-employment expenses. That will teach you how to expense recurring and one-off costs.
Your first day could include other company-specific forms, such as one that calls for emergency contact information.
|What about new job forms for federal government employees?
|If you’ll soon be working for Uncle Sam, expect even more new job paperwork. There are forms specific to federal work that confirm your employment eligibility and your understanding of public rules and protocols. Check the Department of Labor website for a full listing of these forms.
Starting a new job on the right foot
If you’ve recently been hired, you’ve probably already done your fair share of filing. From the job application and background check to the offer letter, there’s a long paper trail.
Unfortunately, the new job forms are just starting to pile up.
No matter your job title or the company you work for, of course, you were hired to do something other than push papers around. Still, taking new job paperwork seriously will get you off on the right foot with your HR department. Your direct deposit form and I-9 documents might seem unimportant, but they can also affect your wallet and your ability to start work.
Your new employer might ask you to complete new job forms ahead of your first day, or they may review the materials with you on your first day or during your first week. Specific timing aside, completing the forms efficiently will also allow you to move forward. You can focus on the things that are a little more fun — like requesting time off or finding your new favorite place nearby to eat lunch.
Then, you can settle into your actual job description and ace your first 90 days in your new role.
