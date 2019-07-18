Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Starting your own business can be a daunting endeavor with no guarantee of success. But University of Denver graduate Matt Holmes knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur, and he wasn’t going to let this uncertainty — or his student debt load of $100,000 — hold him back.

After graduating, Holmes took the road less traveled to manage his loans, see the world and start a business. Here’s how he made it all work and ultimately got his big risk to pay off.

Leaving school $100k in debt

After earning his bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Denver, Holmes went straight into an MBA program. Even with a grant and help from family, Holmes had to borrow a large amount in loans to pay for all this education.

“The bill ticked over $100,000 at its peak, despite graduating a little early,” said Holmes. This amount was spread out over eight different loans, which had interest rates as high as 7.8%.

While the loan payments were heavy, Holmes knew he needed to free up monthly cash flow if he was going to start a business. To do this, he put his federal loans on income-driven repayment.

“I was on [an] income-based repayment plan right out of school because I was launching my first real estate company and had no extra income,” he said. “That meant I showed no income on my tax return, which allowed my student loan payment to be $0 [per] month.”

Thanks to income-based repayment, Holmes was able to keep his loans current and not go into default. But his debt kept accumulating interest — more than $7,000 per year — so he got to work increasing his income.

Launching his online businesses

Holmes’s first entrepreneurial endeavor out of graduate school was an online enterprise called Holmes Real Estate Company, which connected out-of-state investors with properties in Denver.

After learning the ropes with his first company, Holmes pivoted into public speaking and consulting. He founded Handshakin.com, a company that helps other entrepreneurs build their personal brand and grow their businesses.

Today, Holmes works full-time on his business and has been able to use the online income he generates to pay down his massive student loan balance.

“I owe around $30,000 of student loans, and that’s less than half of what I started with,” said Holmes.

He also took on credit card debt when starting his businesses and made it a priority to pay it off first, since it had such high interest rates.

Living (and hiring) abroad to lower expenses

As an entrepreneur, Holmes is used to looking for unconventional solutions to problems. So when it came to managing his personal finances, he took a less-common approach: leaving the country.

Holmes has lived in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and other places that helped him lower expenses due to their relatively low cost of living. This experience has also allowed him to hire people from around the world to draw on global talent and keep costs down.

“[I] have been learning about different cultures, traveling around the world, and minimizing payroll expense when starting,” Holmes said.

Because his business is online, Holmes is able to work from anywhere, hire globally and pay off debt faster as a result.

Paying off his student loans ahead of schedule

Having seen his unconventional choices pay off, Holmes encourages other borrowers to leave no stone unturned in their quest to become debt-free.

He advises others to think outside the box, whether that means launching an online business or moving to Southeast Asia to lower living expenses as he did.

“Until someone is debt-free, I believe that any endeavor should be used to help decrease loans,” said Holmes, in describing how he chose to meld his entrepreneurial and travel dreams with his need to pay back student debt.

Starting a business when you have student loans

If you too have a combination of student loan obligations and a dream of being your own boss, know that it can be done. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Consider income-driven repayment for your student loans. Income-driven plans adjust your monthly bills, so you can — hopefully — have more capital to put toward your new business. But remember that the less you pay toward your loans each month, the more interest that will accrue, so make sure to review the downsides of income-driven plans before going this route. And if you have private student loans that aren’t eligible, look into refinancing that debt instead.

Income-driven plans adjust your monthly bills, so you can — hopefully — have more capital to put toward your new business. But remember that the less you pay toward your loans each month, the more interest that will accrue, so make sure to review the downsides of income-driven plans before going this route. And if you have private student loans that aren’t eligible, look into refinancing that debt instead. Apply for grants for new business owners. Once you have a clear idea of your business, search around for grants that could help with start-up costs. You might also look into start-up accelerators that offer funding and mentorship, or launch a Kickstarter campaign to ask for support from your community.

Once you have a clear idea of your business, search around for grants that could help with start-up costs. You might also look into start-up accelerators that offer funding and mentorship, or launch a Kickstarter campaign to ask for support from your community. Determine your risk tolerance. Launching a business can be risky, especially if you owe a lot in student loans or credit card debt. Think about how much financial risk you’re willing to take on, and try to come up with a back-up plan for paying off your debt, just in case. That way, you’ll cover your financial bases while still pursuing your goal of entrepreneurship.

If you owe a lot in student loans, choosing the uncertain path of the entrepreneur may or may not be the right move. Carefully consider your goals so you can make the best choices not just for your loans, but also for your life.

