Splash Financial Review: Low Rates for Medical Graduates, Undergrads

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Earnest Refinancing rates from 3.50% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Earnest

When you’re comparing student loan refinancing companies, start with the simple question: How does this company stand out from the rest?

Splash Financial is unique because it allows creditworthy medical and dental school graduates working to make just $100 monthly payments during their residency or fellowships, plus six additional months.

But you don’t have to be a professional in training to refinance your student loans with Splash Financial. College graduates and parents, including associate degree-holders in the medical field, are welcome to apply with the company’s partner banks and credit unions. Find out more below.

Splash Financial review: The basics

What we like about Splash Financial refinancing

What to keep in mind about Splash Financial refinancing

Is Splash Financial refinancing right for you?

Splash Financial review: The basics

With Splash Financial, you can consolidate and refinance your federal and private student loans. The lender awards a new interest rate based on your credit, among other factors. If you have a cosigner, for instance, their financial history will also be taken into account.

You can refinance as little as $5,000 in student debt, with no set maximum either. Splash Financial also features many of the perks offered by top refinancing companies, including:

The ability to check your rates in as little as three minutes without affecting your credit score

Competitive fixed and variable interest rates ranging from 2.88% to 7.27% for fixed and from 1.58% to 7.06% for variable.

0.25% rate discount for enrolling in autopay

No application, origination or prepayment fees

You can apply with a cosigner and release them from the loan after 12 months of on-time payments (with some Splash Financial lenders)

Repayment term options spanning 5 to 25 years

One downside of Splash student loan refinancing is that it’s merely a middle man. Pentagon Federal Credit Union is among banks that fund the debt. Separately, loan servicers would manage your repayment.

Like other private loan companies, Splash Financial isn’t able to match what the federal government offers. By refinancing federal loans with a private lender, you’ll lose your ability to use income-driven repayment plans or qualify for loan forgiveness.

The company also doesn’t advertise deferment or forbearance, making it a potentially risky option for borrowers whose finances aren’t secure.

What we like about Splash Financial refinancing

Morphing from a lender to a marketplace for lenders, Splash Financial advertises competitive rates for its medical resident and general refinancing products.

Students and parents with excellent credit could receive fixed rates as low as 2.88% and variable rates as low as 1.58%.

You can use the platform’s “Get My Rate” function to estimate your rates without harming your credit score. Splash Financial says this could take as little as three minutes to do.

Here’s what else to like about the company’s refinancing offering.

Low monthly payments for medical, dental residents

The medical resident refinancing product is exclusive to medical and dental school graduates in residency or in fellowship. It’s designed to simplify repaying medical school debt, helping new doctors lower their monthly payments before their salaries kick in.

In fact, Splash Financial promotes that you could lower your monthly payment to as little as $100 for every year of your residency or fellowship, plus a six-month period following it (as long as your total loan term doesn’t exceed 20 years).

If a low monthly payment is important to you, compare Splash student loan refinancing with other lenders. LinkCapital, for example, offers a $75 monthly payment.

Of course, that would catch up to you. The longer you stretch your repayment, the more interest you will owe later.

Spousal consolidation loans

Another unique benefit of Splash Financial refinancing is that you and your spouse could consolidate and refinance your student loan debt together. One partner could take over the repayment (with the other serving as a cosigner), or you could both take the reins of repayment simultaneously.

Keep in mind that spousal consolidations loans aren’t right for every couple. For some, teaming up informally — without consolidating at a lender like Splash Financial — is a better way to speed the process toward becoming debt-free. Keeping their student loans separate (and cheering each other on from the sidelines) would make the future less messy in cases of a falling out.

Straightforward application

To check your rates with Splash Financial, you simply need to hand over some personal information, including degree and school as well as financial information like your annual income.

If Splash Financial’s rate-check tool delivers you an attractive APR, you’ll have to complete a more formal application process that would result in a hard credit check. The good news is that Splash Financial’s application process is relatively straightforward and could take as little as 10 to 15 minutes if you have all of your materials handy.

There are five documents you’ll need to provide during the application process, including:

Pay stub or tax return Driver’s license, passport, or state-issued ID Payoff verification statements from your existing servicers Diploma or transcripts proving you graduated A credit union membership application (if you choose a loan funded by a members-only credit union)

You’ll need to complete this process on the desktop version of the website, as the company doesn’t have a mobile app.

Reputable customer service

Based on a company-run survey, Splash Financial reported that 95% of its refinancing customers between 2017 and 2018 were satisfied with their new loan within six months of taking it out. The company has also earned an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and racked up positive customer ratings on review sites like Trustpilot.

It’s also good enough for personal finance guru Dave Ramsey. Splash student loan refinance and Ramsey get along great, with him endorsing the company on his podcast. (For what it’s worth, we’ve found Ramsey’s recommendations sometimes life-changing and other times, best not to follow.)

What to keep in mind about Splash Financial refinancing

Even if you like what you hear so far, Splash Financial refinancing might not be the perfect fit for your repayment. Eligibility criteria and a lack of repayment protections are among the reasons you might look elsewhere. Read on to confirm.

Strict eligibility requirements

To qualify for student loan refinancing with Splash Financial, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 700, although a 660 could get you in the door if you’re joined by a creditworthy cosigner. (Another mitigating factor: There’s no longer a minimum income requirement to refinance with Splash Financial.)

Even if you qualify without help, you could secure an even lower interest rate by bringing on a cosigner. Splash Financial will use the better of the two credit histories on your application to determine your loan terms.

In addition, Splash student loan refinance is limited to U.S. citizens or permanent residents. You must also be a college graduate with a bachelor’s or professional degree. Associate degree-holders are also eligible if you work in one of the following medical positions or categories (or if you’re in the last term of your degree program and have an employment letter in the same industry):

Cardiovascular technologist

Dental hygiene

Diagnostic medical sonography

EMT/paramedics

Nuclear technician

Nursing

Occupational therapy assistant

Pharmacy technician

Physical therapy assistant

Radiation therapy

Radiologic/MRI technologist

Respiratory therapy

Surgical technologist

If you don’t fit into any of the buckets above, there’s probably a refinancing lender out there that will cater to your background.

Alternative lenders to consider If you don’t have excellent credit The minimum requirement at Earnest is lower, at 650 as of March 12, 2020 If you’re not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident Prodigy Finance is among options for international borrowers If you didn’t graduate Citizens Bank works with nongraduates who have a positive payment history

Lacking repayment protections

Deferment and forbearance are key features to look for in a refinancing company because they protect you if your finances fall on hard times. Unfortunately, Splash Financial says only that your access to these repayment pauses depends on the lender you’re ultimately matched with.

The company simply directs distressed borrowers to their lender or loan servicer when encountering repayment struggles. If that bothers you, consider lenders with clear-cut relief programs. SoFi, for example, offers up to 12 months of unemployment protection.

Is Splash Financial refinancing right for you?

Whether you’re looking for the best way to pay off medical school debt or lower your interest rate or monthly payment, Splash Financial refinancing could be a worthwhile option to consider. Before wading too deep into one lender over another, though, remember that shopping around will help you secure your best loan possible.

Maybe you’re attracted to Splash student loan refinance but put off by its lack of repayment protections. In that case, compare Splash Financial versus SoFi and other lenders in our student loan refinancing marketplace.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!