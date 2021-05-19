Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinance rates with Laurel Road start at 1.89 % . Checking your rates won’t affect your score. Check out Laurel Road

South Dakota borrowers have an average federal and private student loan balance of $30,317, 17% less than the national average of $36,689.

Students looking to lower their debt burden can turn to repayment programs for their South Dakota student loans. Six public universities provide students various higher education options in the sparsely populated state, along with other opportunities that can be obtained as a South Dakota resident. Here’s what you should know.

South Dakota student loans: Borrowers owe average of $30,317 in federal, private debt

About 100,000 South Dakota borrowers owe an average of $30,317 in federal and private student loan debt — the ninth-lowest amount in the U.S. Across the state, the average total monthly payment is $238.

Student loan borrowers to the north — North Dakota — owe even less than their neighbors. Borrowers there owe $29,246, on average, in federal and private student loan debt, second-lowest in the nation.

Still, there’s another South Dakota neighbor in which residents have the lowest average federal and private student debt in the nation: Nebraska, at $28,684.

This graphic provides a closer look at student debt across the nation:

3 things to know about going to college in South Dakota

Even though fewer than 900,000 people live in the Mount Rushmore State, students have plenty of college choices and scholarship opportunities.

6 public universities: Public options in South Dakota include the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota State University in Brookings and Northern State University in Aberdeen, among others.

Public options in South Dakota include the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota State University in Brookings and Northern State University in Aberdeen, among others. Tuition reciprocity: South Dakota residents have even more public university options because of a reciprocity agreement with Minnesota. Residents can attend the University of Minnesota, Minnesota State University campuses or Minnesota technical colleges and pay either the state resident tuition or a nominally larger rate. South Dakota is also part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange, where residents could attend college in other states and pay no more than 150% of the resident tuition rate there.

South Dakota residents have even more public university options because of a reciprocity agreement with Minnesota. Residents can attend the University of Minnesota, Minnesota State University campuses or Minnesota technical colleges and pay either the state resident tuition or a nominally larger rate. South Dakota is also part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange, where residents could attend college in other states and pay no more than 150% of the resident tuition rate there. 8 state scholarships: South Dakota offers various scholarships, from the full-ride Build Dakota Scholarship to the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship, which is worth $5,000 over four years.

Loan repayment programs for South Dakota residents

Scholarships and grants can be a great way to get help paying for school, but so can student loan forgiveness and repayment programs. Here’s a look at a few state-specific and federal options.

Dentist Loan Repayment For Service Program

Trained and licensed South Dakota dentists who serve a certain percentage of Medicaid-insured patients in their practice can receive up to $125,000 in financial assistance over five years through the Dentist Loan Repayment For Service Program. They can also qualify for an additional $5,000 in bonus opportunities annually.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Borrowers who work full time for a government agency or nonprofit organization for at least 10 years and make 120 on-time monthly payments can qualify for the federal PSLF program. After 10 years, the remaining balance may be forgiven. The PSLF Help Tool is available for people trying to determine whether they qualify.

TEACH Grant

The $4,000-a-year federal TEACH Grant is available for students who agree to teach for four academic years in a high-need field at a qualifying school serving lower-income communities. Students should first check with their school’s financial aid office to see if they participate in the program.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

The federal Teacher Loan Forgiveness is available to teachers who work for five full-time — and consecutive — years at a qualifying educational service agency or school in a low-income community. Recipients can receive $5,000 to $17,500, depending on their teaching field.

South Dakota federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe less than national average — plus a look at payment status

How to refinance South Dakota student loans

With more than 8% of South Dakota borrowers owing more than $100,000 in federal student loan debt (which doesn’t even account for how much is owed in private loans), it’s easy to see why many students would want more help paying down their debt. Refinancing your student loans may be a good option for those looking to streamline the process.

When someone refinances their student loans, they take on a new loan to pay off their old ones. This new loan will ideally have a better interest rate, which can help the borrower save money and provide more manageable monthly payments. Both federal and private student loan debt is eligible for refinancing.

The main benefits of refinancing include saving money on interest and paying off student loans quicker, but there are some downsides, especially for those with federal student loans. When you refinance these loans, they’ll become private and you’ll lose certain federal protections, such as having access to income-driven repayment options, loan forgiveness and deferment and forbearance.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

Interested in refinancing student loans?