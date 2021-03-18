Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Laurel Road Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score. Check out Laurel Road

South Carolina borrowers have an average federal and private student loan balance of $36,574, 0.3% below the national average of $36,689. Considering that the state’s median household income is nearly $10,000 lower than the national median, student loan debt can be challenging to manage in South Carolina.

To help residents obtain a college degree or professional credential, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education operates several scholarships and grants. Unfortunately, the Palmetto State doesn’t offer any state-specific student loan repayment or forgiveness programs. However, you might be eligible for federal loan repayment programs instead.

Here’s what you need to know about your options for repaying your South Carolina student loans.

South Carolina student loans: Borrowers owe average of $36,574 in federal, private debt — and more facts

If your goal is to get a degree while minimizing education debt, attending a public school rather than a private one can be a smart idea. On average, public universities cost substantially less than private colleges.

South Carolina is home to 13 public colleges and universities, including The Citadel and Clemson University. In addition to its technical schools and community colleges, South Carolina also has many private schools, including Furman University, Erskine College and the College of Charleston.

To help make higher education more affordable for its residents, South Carolina has multiple scholarship, grant and tuition assistance programs:

Life Scholarship : The Life Scholarship is a merit-based award available to South Carolina residents enrolled in an eligible school. Students must be in the first year of their program. The maximum that students can receive is $5,000 a year for up to eight consecutive terms at eligible four-year schools or 10 consecutive terms for approved five-year bachelor’s degree programs.

The Life Scholarship is a merit-based award available to South Carolina residents enrolled in an eligible school. Students must be in the first year of their program. The maximum that students can receive is $5,000 a year for up to eight consecutive terms at eligible four-year schools or 10 consecutive terms for approved five-year bachelor’s degree programs. Lottery Tuition Assistance Program : South Carolina residents planning to attend two-year public or independent institutions can qualify for up to $110 per credit hour for tuition costs through the Lottery Tuition Assistance Program.

South Carolina residents planning to attend two-year public or independent institutions can qualify for up to $110 per credit hour for tuition costs through the Lottery Tuition Assistance Program. Palmetto Fellows Scholarship : The merit-based Palmetto Fellows Scholarship is for high school students planning to attend eligible four-year institutions in the state. Recipients will get up to $6,700 for the first year of enrollment and up to $7,500 a year for subsequent academic years.

The merit-based Palmetto Fellows Scholarship is for high school students planning to attend eligible four-year institutions in the state. Recipients will get up to $6,700 for the first year of enrollment and up to $7,500 a year for subsequent academic years. SC HOPE Scholarship : The SC HOPE Scholarship is a one-time, merit-based award for first-time entering freshmen. Recipients can get up to $2,800 toward the cost of attendance.

The SC HOPE Scholarship is a one-time, merit-based award for first-time entering freshmen. Recipients can get up to $2,800 toward the cost of attendance. SC Need-Based Grant: Designed for students with financial needs, the SC Need-Based Grant provides up to $2,500 to students enrolled full time at eligible public schools in South Carolina.

Student loan debt by ZIP code in South Carolina’s largest counties, from Charleston to Spartanburg

Loan repayment programs for South Carolina residents

While South Carolina doesn’t offer any repayment assistance or forgiveness programs, borrowers within the state may qualify for federal loan forgiveness programs.

Income-driven repayment (IDR)

If you have federal student loans and can’t afford your current payments under a 10-year standard repayment plan, you might qualify for an IDR plan. If eligible, your loan servicer will change your repayment term and extend it. Your monthly payment will be recalculated based on your family size and discretionary income.

Depending on the IDR plan, you’ll make payments for 20 or 25 years. If you still have a balance after making payments for your plan’s term, the government will forgive the remaining amount. However, the discharged balance may be taxable as income.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Federal loan borrowers that work for nonprofits or local or state governments may qualify for PSLF. To qualify, you must have federal direct loans, work for an eligible employer for 10 years and make 120 monthly payments under a qualifying payment plan. If you meet those requirements, your balance may be forgiven tax-free.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Teachers with federal direct loans or Federal Family Education Loans (FFELs) may be eligible for up to $17,500 in forgiveness through the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program. To qualify, you must work for at least five complete and consecutive years in a low-income school or educational service agency.

South Carolina federal student loan borrowers younger than 25 owe more than national average — and more comparisons

How to refinance South Carolina student loans

In South Carolina, more than 6% of federal borrowers owe $100,000 or more in student loans. If you’re one of the borrowers with six figures in education debt, you know how quickly interest can accrue, causing your balance to balloon over time.

Student loan refinancing can be an excellent strategy to reduce interest charges.

When you refinance your loans, you work with a borrower to take out a loan for the amount of your existing debt. Your new loan will have different terms than the original accounts, and you might get a lower interest rate, smaller monthly payments and different repayment terms.

While many lenders refinance student loans, South Carolina Student Loan is a company that caters exclusively to residents in the state. It offers student loan refinancing with competitive interest rates and fixed repayment terms. You can refinance up to $250,000 with this lender.

While you can refinance both private and federal student loans, use caution before refinancing federal loans. Once you refinance, you’ll lose benefits like income-driven repayment plans and forbearance. Some private lenders offer similar benefits, but they tend to be shorter in duration with stricter limits than federal programs.

Sources

U.S. Department of Education data as of June 30, 2020

Anonymized My LendingTree June 2020 credit reports

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax as of June 2020

mappingstudentdebt.org

Because the latter data is from 2015, researchers estimated the increase in student loan debt per borrower in the state using statewide data from anonymized credit reports.

Interested in refinancing student loans?