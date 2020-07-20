Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

As a parent, you might want to help pay your child’s way through college, even if that means taking on student loans.

Two-thirds of parents who cosigned student loans or took out parent student loans had no regrets about doing so, according to our survey of moms and dads — that’s despite carrying upward of $40,000 in student debt, on average.

With that much money on the line, choosing the right lender for you is key to borrowing without regrets. If you’re looking into SoFi parent loans, this review can help you decide if it’s a smart way to fund your child’s education.

SoFi parent loans review

SoFi offers a wide range of lending products, from student loan refinancing to mortgages, personal loans and more.

SoFi parent loans are offered beyond parents and legal guardians of current students, as any creditworthy adult willing to borrow on a student’s behalf is considered eligible.

Here are the details:

Pros of SoFi parent loans

SoFi parent loans have several benefits that make them a smart alternative to other parent student loan options. Here are some pros of these SoFi student loans:

Low interest rates: For well-qualified borrowers, SoFi parent loans likely will come with interest rates well below the 5.30% charged on federal Parent PLUS Loans for the 2020-2021 school year. Plus, SoFi offers a 0.25% rate discount for enrolling in autopay.

For well-qualified borrowers, SoFi parent loans likely will come with interest rates well below the 5.30% charged on federal Parent PLUS Loans for the 2020-2021 school year. Plus, SoFi offers a 0.25% rate discount for enrolling in autopay. No fees: SoFi parent loans don’t have application fees, loan origination fees or prepayment penalties. Parent PLUS Loans, on the other hand, charge a one-time loan fee of 4.236% (at time of writing).

SoFi parent loans don’t have application fees, loan origination fees or prepayment penalties. Parent PLUS Loans, on the other hand, charge a one-time loan fee of 4.236% (at time of writing). Loans owned by parents: Since SoFi parent loans are taken out by you as the legal guardian or otherwise creditworthy adult, you can rest assured they won’t add to your student’s debt — unlike cosigning a student loan.

Since SoFi parent loans are taken out by you as the legal guardian or otherwise creditworthy adult, you can rest assured they won’t add to your student’s debt — unlike cosigning a student loan. Borrower protections and benefits: SoFi parent loan borrowers receive unemployment protection to pause student loan payments after job loss and career counseling to help you get back on your feet.

Cons of SoFi parent loans

Here are a few drawbacks to watch out for when evaluating SoFi student loans for parents:

Repayment begins immediately: While federal student loans and some private lenders offer in-school deferment, there’s no such option for SoFi parent loans. Repayment will begin within 30 to 45 days after the loan disburses. With that said, you could begin repayment with interest-only payments to lower your monthly dues at the outset.

While federal student loans and some private lenders offer in-school deferment, there’s no such option for SoFi parent loans. Repayment will begin within 30 to 45 days after the loan disburses. With that said, you could begin repayment with interest-only payments to lower your monthly dues at the outset. Loan can’t be transferred to the student: Parents should choose a SoFi student loan only if they plan to repay the debt themselves — there is no option to transfer SoFi parent loans to the student’s name.

SoFi student loan interest rates and fees

SoFi student loan rates are competitive. However, the exact rates you’re offered will depend on a few things:

Your creditworthiness: The lowest SoFi student loan rates will go to applicants with excellent credit histories.

The lowest SoFi student loan rates will go to applicants with excellent credit histories. Your loan repayment terms: SoFi offers repayment terms of five, 10 or 15 years, with lower rates typically offered on five-year student loans. Additionally, you’ll get 0.25% knocked off your rate after setting up autopay for your SoFi parent loans.

SoFi offers repayment terms of five, 10 or 15 years, with lower rates typically offered on five-year student loans. Additionally, you’ll get 0.25% knocked off your rate after setting up autopay for your SoFi parent loans. The type of rate you choose: Parents can choose variable or fixed interest rates for their SoFi student loans. Variable rates are lower initially, but might rise over time. Fixed rates, meanwhile, are initially higher, but don’t carry the risk of increasing.

As of July 13, 2020, student loan APRs start at 1.90% APR for five-year, variable-rate SoFi parent loans, including the autopay rate discount. (Note that lenders update their rates often to match market fluctuations, so the rates you see on SoFi’s site might differ from what we’ve included here.)

For well-qualified parents, SoFi student loans can be a more affordable way to borrow, especially compared to federal student loans for parents. To see these savings in action, check out our cost comparison of fixed-rate SoFi parent loans and Parent PLUS Loans, assuming a $40,000 balance:

Loan Type Loan fee Original balance APR Monthly Payment Total Repaid SoFi Fixed Rate – 5 yrs $0 $40,000 4.23%* $741 $44,449 SoFi Fixed Rate – 10 yrs $0 $40,000 5.11%* $426 $51,170 SoFi Fixed Rate – 15 yrs $0 $40,000 5.66%* $330 $59,443 Parent PLUS Loan $1,694 $41,694 5.30% $448 $53,804

*Lowest stated APRs as of July 2020, which reflect a 0.25% rate discount for enrolling in autopay.

Borrowing with a 10-year, fixed-rate SoFi student loan would save a parent $2,634. A parent who opts for a five-year term will save even more: $9,355.

Applying for SoFi parent loans

Of course, your actual savings and costs will depend on your credit and the SoFi student loan terms you choose. SoFi offers rate quotes using a soft credit check to give you an accurate, personalized rate estimate — without affecting your credit score.

To request a rate on a SoFi student loan, you can visit the SoFi parent loans page and click “Get started.” This will take you to a sign-up screen that prompts you to create a SoFi account. From there, the lender will ask for additional details that it’ll need to provide you with a customized rate estimate, such as your name, employment information and housing status.

To boost your chances of approval or your likelihood of getting a lower rate, you can apply for a SoFi parent loan with a well-qualified cosigner.

When you take out parent student loans, however, remember that this debt will affect your (and your cosigner’s) finances for years to come. It’s wise to take SoFi parent loan reviews, even those from happy customers, at face value.

Ensure you compare SoFi student loans for parents with similar products from other lenders to choose the product that gives you the most benefits. See how SoFi stacks up with the best parent loans for college currently on the market.

