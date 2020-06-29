6 Smart Ways to Maximize Your First Real Paycheck

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Getting your first paycheck after finishing college might be a shock and feel like a small fortune. If you’ve worked part time or received small stipends for being a resident adviser or an intern throughout college, getting a full-time paycheck could feel like being on the verge of vast new riches. But of course, you want to spend it wisely. You could find yourself wondering what to do with your first paycheck.

If you want to start with good habits from the beginning, here are some smart ways to spend and maximize your first real paycheck:

1. Cover your basic needs

2. Start building an emergency fund

3. Reduce your debt

4. Contribute to a retirement account

5. Take advantage of other employer-sponsored benefits

6. Don’t forget to have fun

1. Cover your basic needs

Write down the expenses for your basic needs — like rent, transportation and utilities — and make sure you pay those bills on time.

It’s important to pay attention to due dates on these items and get a feel for what you spend each month. Once you know the date you’ll get paid and the amount you’ll bring home, you can set up automatic withdrawals from your bank account to pay your bills. That way, you’ll never miss an obligation or face late fees.

Making sure you have a good payment history is crucial to building a solid credit score for when you want to make bigger purchases like a house or car. Plus, you don’t want to end up wasting money on late fees or overdraft charges.

2. Start building an emergency fund

Set aside a portion of your paycheck, however modest, for emergency savings.

Even though the amount might not seem like much, the important thing is that you’re developing a good habit. Plus, you might be surprised how quickly your money can add up. Pick a high-yield savings account in which to stockpile your financial cushion. Keep your emergency fund somewhere that is accessible, but separate from your checking account.

Getting in the habit of setting money aside for emergencies is vital. Setting up an automatic transfer from your checking account to your savings account each month can be a good way to build an emergency fund without having to remember to move the money.

3. Reduce your debt

If you have loans, use part of your paycheck to reduce that debt. If possible, it’s best to pay more than the minimum required on your debt to help reduce it faster.

To make this process easier, you can also look into refinancing your student loans and other debt in order to reduce your interest rate and payments. Refinancing can make things more manageable and help you get out of debt faster.

4. Contribute to a retirement account

If you have access to a retirement account through your work, sign up for it ASAP. Your employer will automatically deduct the money from your paycheck and put it in a tax-advantaged investment account meant to help you build a nest egg.

This contribution means a slightly smaller paycheck, but the benefits can be big down the road. Also, be sure to take advantage of an employer’s match, if there is one. It’s basically money that, in some cases, could double part of your own investment.

If your employer doesn’t match your contribution, it still can be worth setting aside money now, even if it’s just $100 per paycheck. Use our investment calculator to see the difference. Here’s one scenario:

As you can see, if you contribute $100 per biweekly paycheck to your retirement account, you could more than double your nest egg at age 62. That’s assuming a 6% average annual return and that you start saving at age 22 instead of 32.

As you earn more money, you can increase your contributions to boost your long-term wealth.

5. Take advantage of other employer-sponsored benefits

Check out other perks offered by your employer such as health insurance or public transportation programs that you could pay for on a pretax basis, which will help lower your taxable income.

When you opt in to your employer’s health plan, the company usually helps pay for part of your premium. This can lead to lower upfront insurance costs. Plus, having a health plan reduces the chance that an unexpected illness or hospital visit will decimate your finances.

These benefits save you a little bit in taxes since your insurance premiums are deducted from your pretax income. Plus you get more bang for your buck because your employer typically helps subsidize the premiums. The same is true of health savings accounts and wellness programs. Your paycheck might be a bit smaller now, but the eventual return can be outsized and save you money down the road.

6. Don’t forget to have fun

One of the most important reasons to budget your first paycheck carefully is to prepare yourself to have enough money left over to do things you enjoy.

It’s important to make sure the essentials are covered first. After all, if you spend your paycheck on unnecessary fun first, you might end up finding the hot water or the lights turned off at home. Once everything else is taken care of, though, you can be free to spend money how you want.

Budgeting for necessities first can also increase your confidence in spending on other items and reduce stress.

Christina Majaski contributed to this report.

