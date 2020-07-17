How to Travel the World for Free (or Almost Free)

Traveling the world is its own form of education, but for students or graduates saddled with student debt, even road-tripping can seem financially out of reach.
However, there are ways to travel the world for free, or nearly free, if you are willing to work for it. Enter part-time gigs, side hustles and other methods that allow you to travel and stay in the U.S. or abroad for next to nothing:
1. Transport goods and even pets
2. Housesit or pet sit your way into a vacation stay
3. Become a travel nanny
4. Do domestic work (and blog about it)
5. Get your hands dirty (on an organic farm)
6. Learn about your heritage and travel for free
Plus: Other ways to see the world more cheaply
1. Transport goods and even pets
There’s no better classic getaway than a cross-country road trip. Unfortunately, between gas, hotels, and food, your costs can add up quickly. But what if you made deliveries along the way to cover your costs?
That’s exactly what the app Roadie offers for those who want to hit the open road and get paid to do it.
On average, a Roadie driver can earn $15 to $650 depending on the size of the delivery, how far it’s going, and how quickly it needs to get there.
You also have the option of loading up the car with other items that need to be transported, too. The downside to this gig is that you don’t get to have a leisurely drive since you’re on a deadline.
The upside? You get to see cool parts of the country and meet interesting people you would never have without the job. To apply for Roadie, you must be 18 or older, have car insurance, have a valid driver’s license, complete an application and pass a background check.
2. Housesit or pet sit your way into a vacation stay
Unless you plan on camping, you’ll need accommodations during your travels. That expense can add up quickly, depending on the time of year and the location you travel in. For example, the average cost of a U.S. hotel room is roughly $135 per night.And if you are headed to London, you could spend upward of $231-$241 for a hotel or an average of 80 euros ($89) for an Airbnb stay.
If you have friends, consider a house swap, or check out sites like MindMyHouse and Nomador, an international housesitting community.
Sign up for between $20-$89 a year (depending on the service) and receive access to thousands of potential gigs. While you will likely have some chores like collecting mail, watering plants and maybe even feeding pets, you will have access to places around the world to stay for free.
3. Become a travel nanny
Babysitting or taking on a part-time nanny job is a great way to make some extra cash on the side. But you can use those same skills to see the world if you work as a travel nanny.
Adventure Nannies connects families who are planning travel with someone to help look after the kids on the trip. That means you get paid — plus free meals, accommodations and transportation — while traveling the world. The trips are for set periods of time, too, so you can plan ahead with your time off from work or a school vacation.
Adventure Nannies suggests that you’ll make a minimum of $25 to over $40 per hour depending on the job. Adventure Nannies does not take a cut out of their nannies pay, and you can set your own rates for travel placement.
Keep in mind that because you’ll be working, you won’t have entire days free to explore. Still, there usually is downtime, and you can always extend your trip after completing your commitment.
To sign up for Adventure Nannies, you’ll need to:
- Fill out an initial application
- Do an initial FaceTime or Skype interview
- Go through a phone screening
- Provide five references
- Undergo a social media and internet screening
- Write an in depth essay/application
- Pass a background check
Once you’re cleared to start work, you can begin applying for gigs on the site.
4. Do domestic work (and blog about it)
When Stevo Dirnberger and Chanel Cartell set off on a trek across the globe in March 2015 after quitting their jobs, they knew their savings wouldn’t cover all their costs.
To stay on the road, they took up many odd jobs and wrote about them on their now well-known blog, How Far From Home. Fast-forward to 2020, and Dirnberger and Cartell have turned their blog into a brand complete with an online retail shop and virtual classes on how to travel the world. In addition, the pair offer their services as travel photographers, film production, even travel wedding planners.
The couple did a series of jobs in their first year of travel, ranging from working with huskies, chopping wood and cooking for guests in Norway, to scrubbing toilets and building a jungle gym in Sweden.
If you wanted to do the same, for example, renting a wooden cabin in Norway for an entire month would cost anywhere from $1,200 to over $2,500.
Although they didn’t get paid for their work, they received food and accommodations in return. In addition to cleaning toilets, the pair helped out at a dog-training facility in Italy, lived on a private island in Iceland and housesat in New Zealand.
All of their work saved them big bucks and they founded a whole new chapter in their careers centered around traveling the world.
5. Get your hands dirty (on an organic farm)
If you love working with your hands in nature, check out World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) or WWOOF-USA, the American branch of the organization.
Besides individuals, couples, friends and families can participate in a WWOOF program together. Volunteers can choose from thousands of jobs all over the world from Togo to New Zealand. Help farmers harvest crops, feed animals, even assist with cheese and winemaking, among other jobs.
The agreement? The farm will cover your meals and accommodations, workers can work for usually four to six hours a day and then have time to themselves for travel.
6. Learn about your heritage and travel for free
For those who apply and qualify, a “birthright trip” is a free or nearly free way to experience the country of your heritage with your peers.
There are birthright trip programs to Ireland, Cuba, Israel, Armenia and Greece, among other countries. Most of these trips are offered by nonprofit organizations that provide a packaged tour of a home country.
Typically when you are selected to go on a birthright trip through a nonprofit, your meals, lodging, classes and transportation are all paid for by the organization. You may want to bring spending money or cash for tips, but otherwise, the trips are free to those accepted into them.
Plus: Other ways to see the world more cheaply
Besides these, there are ways to shave money off your travel expenses.
For example, a rewards credit card that racks up points for miles can help you pay for plane tickets and even hotel stays. Just remember to stay within your credit limit while you maximize your use of the card to earn points.
Meanwhile, for affordable stays abroad, try a housing swap. Stay in someone’s home in Kenya or near a loch in Scotland by becoming a member of HomeExchange, which has members in 187 countries, or via HomeLink, a popular exchange program. Founded in 1953, the program has members in over 70 countries.
By using a housing-swap program, you can explore hundreds of thousands of potential homestay vacations around the world.
Even if your discretionary income isn’t much after student loan payments and living expenses, there are ways to travel without a hefty travel budget. With these ideas in mind, you may be able travel the world for free, or nearly free, and all it takes is a little creativity and research.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.44%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 6.23%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.19% – 6.07%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.23% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.23% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 13, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/13/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.