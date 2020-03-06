9 Side Hustle Podcasts to Power Up Your Business

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

An increasing number of people are taking on side hustles to earn extra cash, while continuing to work their day jobs. The so-called gig economy, in which people can independently work for entities such as rideshare, food delivery and odd-jobs apps, means it can be easy to find this kind of extra work. Some people are also launching businesses on the side, with a focus on becoming full-time entrepreneurs.

But with so many ideas and options out there, it can be hard to know where to start. The good news is there are side hustle podcasts that cover the gig-economy and entrepreneurial space. Here are nine podcasts that may help you do more with your side gig or small business.

Embrace your inner entrepreneur

1. “The Side Hustle Show”

If you’re looking to earn extra money outside of your day job, you may find value in “The Side Hustle Show,” featuring founder Nick Loper. The podcast, which is part of the Side Hustle Nation brand, focuses on part-time business ideas and strategies.

“I try and showcase the huge variety of ways to make money on the side, including freelancing, online business, e-commerce, and some inspiring and out-of-the-box side hustles,” he said.

Where to start: The podcast library contains hundreds of episodes, but Loper recommended beginning with Episode 87, which shares a five-step system to help you quit your job in 12 months. Or try Episode 185, in which Loper shares eight lessons he learned in the eight years since becoming a full-time entrepreneur.

2. “Entrepreneurs on Fire”

Hosted by John Lee Dumas, “Entrepreneurs On Fire” features interviews with entrepreneurs that explore, among other topics, what they’ve learned about how to start a business. This podcast is more for listeners who are serious about starting a business, rather than just earning cash through side gigs.

Dumas asks guests to share “their biggest failure, their biggest aha moment and their best resources to help you on your entrepreneurial journey,” according to the podcast website. The podcast also features live episodes in which Dumas answers questions from listeners.

Where to start: The podcast has more than 2,000 episodes containing interviews with heavy hitters such as Barbara Corcoran, Tim Ferriss, Tony Robbins and Seth Godin. The website has rounded up a list of the top 10 interviews on the program, so you might want to start there.

3. “Side Hustle School”

“[‘Side Hustle School’ is perfect for] anyone who doesn’t necessarily want to ‘quit their job and launch a startup’ but does want to create a new source of income,” said the podcast’s founder, Chris Guillebeau. “I’m trying to help people learn to think and act creatively in the new economy.”

The podcast does this through short episodes that highlight hustlers who started income-generating side projects while doing their day jobs. “Listeners will learn how they did it, how much it cost and how much money they made,” Guillebeau said.

Where to start: The podcast has hundreds of episodes that are easy to jump right into. Or you can start with this list of 50 side hustle ideas linked to corresponding episodes. Guillebeau also answers listeners’ side hustle questions several days a week on his podcast, and you can submit your own here.

4. “Smart Passive Income”

Next up is a podcast that focuses on building passive income, meaning earnings generated without a lot of direct effort — a key place to focus if your goal is to build a side hustle.

“Smart Passive Income” is hosted by founder Pat Flynn and features interviews with online-business founders. The episodes offer advice to help you launch or grow a digital business that generates passive income.

Where to start: The podcast has hundreds of episodes with leaders such as Ramit Sethi and Tim Ferris that you can dive right into. The broader SPI website also offers a wealth of educational content for online entrepreneurs.

5. “Elise Gets Crafty”

Perhaps you have a passion or creative interest you want to follow — if only you could find a way to make it profitable. For aspiring creative small-business owners, “Elise Gets Crafty” is the perfect podcast.

Graphic designer and business owner Elise Blaha Cripe is the founder and host of the podcast. Cripe and her guests offer insights, advice and real-world experiences regarding creativity and entrepreneurship.

Where to start: She recommended listening to the reasons behind her own business and expansion on Episode 147. Her other top picks were Episode 100, which highlights the value of time, and Episode 139, which focuses on creativity. At publication time, there had been no new episodes since October 2019, but you can still find lots of useful information by working your way through these and other archived episodes.

6. “The Fizzle Show”

“The Fizzle Show” focuses on passion-driven side hustlers and founders. The podcast shares advice aimed at “creative entrepreneurs and honest business builders who want to earn a living doing something they care about,” according to the website.

Where to start: There’s a nice backlog of almost 275 shows to sift through if you’re looking for specific advice. Popular episodes on iTunes include Episode 139 about how to launch a viable business quickly and Episode 198 on how to become successful. You can also, for a fee of $1 for the first month and $39 for subsequent months, sign up for a Fizzle membership that offers video courses, live video coaching and a nine-step small business roadmap.

7. “Hustle to Freedom”

The “Hustle to Freedom” podcast bills itself as one that “highlights everyday people, just like you, who are building extraordinary side hustles in their spare time.” The host, Ryan Helms, talks to regular folks who have done a variety of side hustles from real estate ventures to coaching businesses to affiliate marketing operations, many while working full-time jobs and raising families. The stories include inspiring ones, such as the guest who started an eight-figure retail business from his garage while also helping to raise a family of six kids.

Where to start: There are lots of episodes from which to choose, but you might want to start with this one, in which Helms himself discusses how he paid off $110,000 in debt in 24 months and started on his own side hustle journey.

8. “Side Hustle Pro”

The “Side Hustle Pro” podcast, hosted by Nicaila Matthews Okome, features stories of black women entrepreneurs who have turned their side hustles into profitable businesses. Guests include Lisa Price, who created multimillion-dollar beauty company Carol’s Daughter; Sonia Lewis, CEO of The Student Loan Doctor; and fitness entrepreneur Zakia Blaine. The podcast also offers general advice such as how to pay your taxes, manage health insurance and deal with your fears when starting your side hustle.

Where to start: There are tons of great episodes you can start with, but before diving in, you might want to start with this list of side hustle tips.

9. “How I Built This”

The NPR show “How I Built This,” hosted by Guy Raz, takes you behind the scenes of some of the nation’s most successful companies and top brands.

The program focuses more on the narratives of big-name entrepreneurs and the businesses they built, and less on delivering advice or tips. But if you’re looking for inspiration for starting your own business, there’s plenty to be gleaned from tuning into the big shots featured on the show.

Where to start: This weekly radio show and podcast has new episodes that can be enjoyed right off the bat. But you also can mine the archives to hear about the founding of Instagram, Airbnb and other recognizable companies.

Embrace your inner entrepreneur

Whether you’re looking to start a business with the aim of working on it full time or you want to make extra money from a hobby, or something in-between, you can do better when you know more about the space. With the help of these side hustle and business-based podcasts, coming up with your next side gig idea or startup strategy may be as simple as putting in some earbuds and pushing the play button.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report

