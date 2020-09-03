4 Side Hustle Blogs That Will Inspire You To Make More Money

Every day you’re hustlin’… except for those days when you feel exhausted. Or lonely. Or like nobody else understands the struggle of the side hustle.
If you ever feel that way, don’t despair: There’s a side hustle blog out there for you, authored by people who’ve walked the walk and can share inspiring stories.
Below are a quartet of side hustle blogs you should start following ASAP.
Although these side hustle websites don’t all focus only on hustling, they do encompass the realms of business and productivity — and they just might get you inspired.
1. Side Hustle Nation
Nick Loper’s site has to be at the top of any list of side hustle blogs. His mission is to amplify your earning power through all kinds of side businesses.
Whether you’re looking for a side hustle website to serve up business ideas or productivity tips, or just want to meet your fellow hustlers, his site is one you’ll want to explore.
Must-read: How to Find Time for Your Side Hustle: 3 Fundamental Productivity Hacks and How to Unlock an Extra 2 Hours a Day
2. Budgets are Sexy
Not only is this side hustle blog an excellent place to learn about personal finance, it’s also a great place to pick up info earning extra money.
On the site, founder J. Money covered more than 80 different jobs in his “Side Hustle Series,” and his successor “5am Joel” is keeping the site going with new stories throughout the week. And unlike many side hustle lists, they’re not just based on internet research; the posts are written by the hustlers themselves!
You’ll find detailed information — including pay, lifestyle and tips — on everything from farming chickens to operating photo booths.
Must-read: 80+ Ways to Make Money on the Side… and Counting
3. Ryan Robinson
Ryan Robinson teaches entrepreneurs how to create successful side hustles — and has the chops to prove it. If you don’t believe that he turned his blog into $400,000-plus in revenue, review his monthly blog income reports (he claimed $47,772.75 in earnings in July 2020).
On his side hustle blog, you’ll also find in-depth articles about starting a side business — and if you’re an audio learner, you’ll also enjoy his podcasts with famous guests like Chris Guillebeau (see No. 4, below).
Must-read: 6 Steps I Used To Stop Procrastinating (For Good) and Finally Launch My Side Hustle
4. Chris Guillebeau
Chris Guillebeau has long been an admired side hustle blogger, as well as an inspiration when it comes to entrepreneurship and traveling.
If you’re into side hustle podcasts, he has a daily show called Side Hustle School. Episodes are short and interesting — but if listening isn’t your thing, you can browse through each show’s notes to get ideas for your own business.
Or, check out his books that comprise the best of his side hustle blog, and then some.
Must-read: 14-Year-Old Cooks Up a Storm With $250 a month Condiment Business
The side hustle life is exhilarating — and also exhausting. Surround yourself with like-minded people, both real and virtual, who will encourage you through the ups and downs of extra work.
And who knows, maybe your new favorite side hustle blog will help you select a money-making side hustle.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
