When (and When Not) to Use Your Emergency Fund

When it comes to deciding what to use your emergency fund for, it makes sense to tap into your savings for true emergencies like an unexpected car repair, medical issues or to cover your living costs if you lose your job. But for non-essential expenses like new electronics or gifts, you should leave your savings alone.

When not to use your emergency fund

When to use your emergency fund

1. Car repairs

One in three American drivers would be unable to pay for unexpected car repairs without going into debt, according to AAA. Common repairs cost $500 to $600 on average but often can be much more expensive.

It can be a wise decision to use your emergency fund for essential car repairs, said Kim Cole, an education outreach coordinator for credit counseling agency Navicore Solutions.

“An emergency fund should be used for just that, a true emergency,” Cole said. “If you require a car repair and that car is the only way to get back and forth to work, that [example] would constitute the use of the fund.”

2. Medical expenses

If you had an accident or illness that needed medical attention, you may have racked up significant medical debt, even if you have health insurance. According to a recent survey by The Commonwealth Fund, 41% of working-age Americans — about 72 million people — are dealing with medical bill problems or paying off medical debt.

If you have costly hospital or doctor bills and have the money saved in an emergency fund that would cover it, it may be okay to use your savings to pay off the debt. By eliminating the balance, you’ll avoid costly interest charges and late fees, and you can focus on rebuilding your health and finances.

3. Unexpected home repairs

To be clear, wanting a bigger bathroom, granite countertops or new appliances isn’t a good use of your emergency fund; renovations aren’t emergencies. But if you come home one day to find that your hot water heater broke, your roof has a leak or your heater stopped working in the middle of the winter, it may be worth tapping into your emergency fund to pay for the necessary repairs to keep your family healthy and safe.

4. Living expenses after a job loss

If you lose your job, it could take you weeks or even months to find a new role — and to start earning a paycheck. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the average unemployment duration was 20.5 weeks as of January 2020.

During that time, you’re not earning a salary. But your mortgage or rent payment, utility bills, car payment and student loan payments are all still due. To keep a roof over your head and bill collectors at bay, use your emergency fund to cover your essential living expenses.

5. Family leave

If you need to take time off work to care for a family member, such as maternity or paternity leave to look after a newborn or time off to tend to a parent, you’ll likely have to cover the cost yourself. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 16% of private industry workers had access to paid family leave.

While it’s less than ideal, using your emergency fund to pay for your living expenses can be a smart way to give you the time you need to care for your loved ones.

When not to use your emergency fund

1. Vacations

When you’re burned out at work, going on vacation can feel like an emergency. But using your emergency fund to pay for a trip is a bad idea. It’s an unnecessary expense, and your savings should be reserved only for true essentials.

If you need a vacation, consider enjoying a budget-friendly staycation rather than a pricey trip. Another option is to sell unused clothes, electronics or other items you may have in your home to earn extra cash to pay for a vacation.

2. Gadgets

The latest tablet or smartphone can be appealing, but it isn’t a necessity. Save your money for actual emergencies, like when your transmission breaks or you need to cover your insurance deductible when you get surgery.

3. Holiday gifts

In a survey this past holiday season, the National Retail Federation found that consumers planned to spend an average of $1,048 on gifts and decorations for the holidays. If you don’t have the extra cash after paying for your necessary monthly expenses to pay for those gifts outright, you might consider using your emergency fund instead.

However, using your savings for gifts and unnecessary expenses is risky. Without a cushion, you’re vulnerable if your car breaks down or if you unexpectedly lose your job. Instead, set aside money each month to plan for the holidays or launch a side hustle to earn extra money.

4. Predictable expenses

Drew Feutz, a certified financial planner, said your emergency fund should only be reserved for true, unpredictable emergencies that you can’t cover from your normal cash flow.

“Bad reasons to tap into your emergency fund include predictable expenses that you could have planned for, such as insurance premiums, taxes and gifts during the holidays,” Feutz said. “None of these are ‘emergencies.’”

For recurring expenses like taxes, insurance repairs and home repairs, set aside money each money into a savings account that is separate from your emergency fund.

5. Car purchases

When it comes to what not to use your emergency fund for, car purchases top the list.

If you want a new car, you may be tempted to raid your emergency fund to come up with the down payment. But doing so could be a costly mistake. Using your emergency fund for a car purchase can lead you into debt. And, if a true emergency does arise, you’ll be unable to cover the cost since you drained your account.

Emergency fund FAQ

What is an emergency fund? An emergency fund is money you set aside to pay for unexpected expenses that may come up, such as car repairs, living expenses after a job loss or a medical emergency.

How do you start an emergency fund? To start an emergency fund, open a new savings account that is completely separate from your other bank accounts. To fund or to rebuild your emergency fund, use these strategies:

Automatic deposits: Set up automatic deposits so that a portion of each paycheck goes into the account without you even needing to think about it.

Set up automatic deposits so that a portion of each paycheck goes into the account without you even needing to think about it. Deposit windfalls: Whenever you get a windfall, such as a tax refund or bonus from work, deposit the extra money into your emergency fund.

Whenever you get a windfall, such as a tax refund or bonus from work, deposit the extra money into your emergency fund. Extra income: If you make extra money from a side hustle or from selling unused items, you can grow your emergency fund by depositing your earnings into your savings account.

Where should you keep an emergency fund? Cole recommended that you keep your emergency fund in a savings account with a bank or credit union. “You will need access to the funds in an emergency, and if they are tied up in an investment account or CD, they may not be easily accessible,” she said.

How big should your emergency fund be? When you’re just getting started, aim to save $500 to $1,000 in an emergency fund. However, Feutz said that you should save more as your finances improve.

“Only keeping an emergency fund of $1,000 is too small to me when you consider that multiple emergencies or unfortunate circumstances can happen at once,” he said. Instead, Feutz recommended that people continue saving until they have three to six months’ worth of living expenses tucked away into savings.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.