Should I Go to College? 5 Signs a 4-Year School Isn’t For You

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Go to college. Get a good job. That’s the advice most students get as they prepare to leave high school. Many of us are told that a four-year degree — or even an advanced degree — is the key to a reliable income and a good life.

But not everyone has a good experience with our school system, and not everyone thrives in a traditional four-year college setting.

That doesn’t mean you’re doomed to a life of scrambling for a living, though. You can do great things and make good money without getting a traditional four-year degree.

Should I go to college? What to consider

“Not everyone is designed for the four-year college experience, and that’s OK,” said Mack Smith, a retired instruction technologist and college instructor who has helped develop educational programs and counseled students about their career paths. “There are good jobs available for those who have two-year degrees and technical certifications.”

Smith pointed out that alternatives to college can lead to good, middle-class jobs for millennials. Rather than trying to fit yourself into someone else’s idea of how you should proceed with your life, he suggested thinking about what you want to get out of your education and future career.

As you consider your future, pay attention to these five signs that a conventional four-year college experience might not be the right move for you.

1. You’re doing it for someone else

2. You’re drawn to other careers

3. You want real-world experience

4. You’re wary of costs

5. Your academics aren’t great

Focus on developing marketable skills

1. You’re doing it for someone else

Smith said one of the worst reasons to go to college is because someone else thinks you should. Whether you hope to impress your parents or want to keep up with your friends, it doesn’t make sense to go to college if you just want to make someone else happy.

“One of my sons thought that he was doing what I wanted by starting out at a traditional school,” Smith said. “It was a disaster. He didn’t enjoy it, and none of the programs interested him.”

Once his son realized that he needed to follow his own path, he quit the traditional school and enrolled in a program that offered an associate’s degree and a technical certificate. Today, he loves working in airplane mechanics, making a good living without a four-year degree.

“Take a look at your own strengths and weaknesses and choose a program based on what works for you, not what other people think you should do,” said Smith. “You’re more likely to have long-term success and avoid wasting time and money if you focus on what works for you.”

2. You’re drawn to other careers

Traditional liberal arts schools may not offer the career training that you want, Smith noted. He’s watched as, over time, colleges that offered career training and skilled occupations programs shifted focus to more academically-based degrees. That makes it harder for some students to get the career training they need for the jobs they desire.

“Look at the offerings at four-year schools. If you aren’t drawn to the degree programs, consider looking at community colleges and technical schools,” Smith advised. “College might not be for you if nothing in the course catalog inspires you.”

Pay attention to what you love, and look for a program that fits your needs, rather than trying to adapt yourself to a college that doesn’t offer what you want.

3. You want real-world experience

“Not everyone wants to jump into college right away,” said Smith. “Maybe you want to get started earning money. Perhaps you want some real-world experience to help you learn more about what you want to study.”

He added that just about any job can help you learn skills you can use later in your career.

Plus, as Smith pointed out, you might be surprised to discover that a traditional college experience doesn’t always prepare you for the “real” world. In fact, a survey conducted on behalf of the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that employers think college grads are underprepared for work.

That doesn’t mean you should abandon all types of training, though. According to Smith, many career and technical programs help you learn on-the-job skills while you go through the program. Plus, he said, it’s possible to sign up for programs that offer apprenticeships and practicums.

“A four-year college emphasizes book learning and knowledge acquisition. While there’s nothing wrong with that, you might be more interested in getting a jump on actually developing skills employers want,” Smith said. “If you want to get some real experience and practice skills that can get you hired, putting off a traditional college education can help you.”

4. You’re wary of costs

Sometimes, your post-high school education has more to do with affordability than it does other considerations. If the price tag of a four-year college sends you into sticker shock, attending a two-year community college can save you big bucks.

According to The College Board, tuition and fees at a two-year college ($3,730 in 2019-2020) costs roughly a third of what you’d be charged at a four-year, in-state school ($10,440).

If you can’t afford attendance at a four-year college right now, it doesn’t mean you won’t have any options. Start with a cheaper program and work as you go.

“Your earnings now can be used later, if you decide to continue advancing your education,” said Smith.

5. Your academics aren’t great

Maybe you hoped to go to college, but a few poor grades are holding you back.

“I see a number of students who didn’t get serious about school and college until their junior year,” said Smith. “By then, it might be too late for your GPA if you want to attend a traditional four-year school, especially if you hope for a scholarship to reduce the costs.”

Smith pointed out that many career and technical alternatives to college don’t have the same academic requirements.

“Get your certification and start working,” he said. “Later, if you want to go to college as a non-traditional student, your high school GPA won’t matter as much as your work experience.”

Community colleges often offer a way to improve your grades, too. Once your GPA is higher, you can transfer to a four-year school.

“If your high school grades aren’t good enough for a scholarship or to get into the four-year university of your choice, go to community college,” Smith said. “Focus on academics for good grades and then transfer when you have your associate’s degree. You might even get a scholarship later.”

Focus on developing marketable skills

“Should I go to college?” might not be the right question to ask yourself. Instead, ask yourself how you can best develop marketable skills that will help you advance your career.

“Whether you want to work for yourself or get a good job working for someone else, what you really need are in-demand skills,” said Smith. “Think about the most cost-efficient way to develop the skills you need in a career that you will find fulfilling.”

A traditional four-year college might be the answer for you, but for others, that path doesn’t pan out. In that case, alternatives to college can provide better long-term results for your career and your life.

“Be honest about what you want and where you’re at,” suggested Smith. “There are plenty of career programs and technical education programs that can help you accomplish your goals. Don’t get hung up on going to college once you realize that it’s not actually for you.”

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!

Lender Variable APR Eligibility * The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.



1 .



2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.



3 .

Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4 .



5 .

2.84 % – 10.97 % 1 Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents Visit College Ave 2.87 % – 10.75 % *,2 Undergraduate and Graduate Visit SallieMae 2.80 % – 11.37 % 3 Undergraduate and Graduate Visit Discover 3.52 % – 9.50 % 4 Undergraduate and Graduate Visit CommonBond 2.76 % – 11.02 % 5 Undergraduate and Graduate VISIT CITIZENS