Whether you’re graduating soon or are just out of school and staring at the end of your debt repayment grace period, you may be asking yourself: “Should I consolidate my student loans now?”
It’s a valid question. A direct consolidation loan can look like the answer to many of your problems, simplifying all your various federal loans and monthly payments into just one large loan and a single monthly payment.
But there are drawbacks to consolidation, and it’s important to understand them before making a decision. In many cases, consolidating your loans right after leaving school may not be the best way to go. Here’s how to determine whether this route might be best for you.
Should you consolidate your student loans? Pros and cons
Debt consolidation can be beneficial for borrowers. As of 2019, almost 12 million of America’s nearly 45 million student loan borrowers had a federal consolidation loan. The real question is whether consolidating is a good financial solution for your unique situation.
Benefits of student loan consolidation
Let’s start by understanding why people consolidate their federal student loans in the first place. One of the biggest reasons is to simplify your debt repayment by turning multiple loans into a single loan. This can make it easier to keep track of your debt and avoid making late payments, which is important in terms of protecting your credit.
Consolidation can also lower your monthly payment if you choose a longer loan term — you’ll be given the option of different repayment plans and timelines when you consolidate. Remember, though, that a smaller monthly payment comes with the tradeoff of a longer repayment term and more in interest costs over the life of the loan.
Often, consolidating your federal student loans is also a step in going on an income-driven repayment plan such as Income-Based Repayment or Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE). If your monthly payments are unmanageable and you’d benefit from having them capped at a percentage of your income, or have already defaulted and are now rehabilitating your loans, consolidation is the way to go.
Drawbacks of student loan consolidation
All this being said, there are significant reasons to avoid consolidating your student loans (at least immediately after graduation).
For one thing, you may decide you’d rather refinance your student loans to try to get a better interest rate. Loan consolidation and refinancing are often confused — with refinancing you can score a lower rate and save money overall (provided you or a cosigner have strong credit), but direct consolidation just takes a weighted average of the rates on your old loans, rounding the result up to the nearest 1/8th of a percent. As a result, you won’t save any money on consolidation. (Note that refinancing has its own drawbacks and might be best suited for those seeking to pay off their loans quickly.)
If you’re interested in comparing refinancing and consolidation, check out our purpose-built calculator to see which might be best for you.
Also note that consolidating multiple loans into one means you can no longer be as strategic about how you pay them off. For instance, if you keep your loans separate, you could target those with the highest interest rates first using the debt avalanche method, trying to pay off your debt faster and reduce your overall interest costs. Or you might choose to pay off any private loans first, since they tend to have less-flexible repayment options.
The pros and cons of student loan consolidation are closely interrelated. What can be an advantage in one situation (like potentially reducing your monthly payments) can be a moot point in another (if you’ve already extended your repayment term, for instance).
It’s important to evaluate your personal situation and run the numbers to see which strategy puts you ahead financially.
So should I consolidate my student loans after graduation?
Circling back to the question we began this post with — Should I consolidate my student loans? — it would seem that for most borrowers, the answer is probably not. This is especially true if you’re not having trouble making your payments and you can target your repayment efforts toward specific loans.
Sophia Bera, a financial planner and founder of Gen Y Planning, said it doesn’t usually make sense for borrowers who just graduated to consolidate their loans. “Your interest rates are averaged and then they round up. Therefore, it’s more expensive to pay off your loans this way,” she said.
Bera added that because most people’s loans each have different interest rates and balances, paying them off in order from the loan with the highest interest rate to the lowest is the best way to save the most money.
Avoiding consolidation allows you to be strategic with your debt repayment. You can evaluate your financial situation (and your personal preferences) to determine what is the best method of debt paydown for you.
The point is that by not consolidating immediately after graduation, you keep your options open. In the long run, the best method of repayment is the one that keeps you on track and continuously taking action until you’re debt-free.
Kristina Byas contributed to this report.
