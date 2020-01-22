Should I Sell My Stocks to Pay Off Debt From Student Loans?

Staring down the barrel of a loaded student loan balance, month after month, can be stressful. You’ve probably wished it would all just go away, and if you happen to have some sort of investment — say, stocks or savings bonds — you’ve likely asked yourself, “Should I sell my stocks to pay off debt?”
The decision to sell stocks to pay off debt (or to sell bonds or other securities) depends on the particulars of your situation. The most important factors to consider are the interest rate you’re paying on your student loans and the returns you expect to earn on your investments.
Generally speaking, it only makes sense to sell stocks to pay off debt if the cost of that debt outweighs the returns you’d get from your investments. Here are tips on how to figure out which will save you the most.
How to estimate your return on investment
Accounting for tax penalties, costs of selling investments
Making the final decision on selling stocks to pay off debt
And what if you don’t sell?
The first step is to figure out the interest rate you’re paying on your student loans (or other debt). After all, the more costly your debt, the more urgently you’ll want to pay it off.
Your interest rate can be fixed, meaning it won’t change over time, or variable, meaning it may increase or decrease in the future.
Currently, all federal student loans have fixed interest rates. These range from about 4.5% to 7%, depending on the type of loan you have. The table below breaks down federal loan interest rates for 2019-2020.
|Loan type
|Borrower type
|Interest rate
|Direct Subsidized Loans and Direct Unsubsidized Loans
|Undergraduate
|4.53%
|Direct Unsubsidized Loans
|Graduate or Professional
|6.08%
|Direct PLUS Loans
|Parents and Graduate or Professional Students
|7.08%
Source: U.S. Department of Education Federal Student Aid office
If you have private student loans, on the other hand, interest rates can be variable or fixed, and those rates can vary pretty widely. Of course, if you have solid credit (or a cosigner), then you could always try to score a lower student loan interest rate by refinancing your debt.
To figure out your current interest rate and whether it’s fixed or variable, look at your most recent student loan statement. This information will help you determine the cost of your loan. You can use this student loan interest calculator to figure out how much money you’re paying in interest each month.
How to estimate your return on investment
After determining the cost of your loans, you’ll want to figure out how much you stand to earn on your investments before deciding whether or not to sell stocks to pay off debt.
Look at what your investments have made in the past, and also consider historical trends. If you’re invested in the S&P 500, for instance, you’ll see that the average return from 1926 to 2018 was about 10% per year, though perhaps closer to 7% when adjusted for inflation. Individual stocks, meanwhile, can be less predictable, but heavily-traded blue chip shares are generally less volatile and risky than low-priced “penny stocks.”
Remember that any estimates you come up with are just that, and nothing is guaranteed. It’s best to err on the side of caution and go with conservative projections when guessing how much money you’ll make on your investments.
Accounting for tax penalties, costs of selling investments
If you want to sell stocks to pay off debt, there is another cost to consider. Each time you sell an investment, you might have to pay capital gains taxes if that investment had a positive return.
As of 2019, short-term gains (held for less than one year) were taxed at your regular income-tax rate, which can range from 10% to 37%. Long-term capital gains (held for more than one year) are taxed at 15% for most people.
If you have investments held in retirement accounts, such as an IRA or 401(k) plan, it is generally a bad idea to sell to pay off debt unless you are facing foreclosure or default. In addition to robbing your future self of valuable retirement assets, you are stuck with a big tax penalty on every dollar you withdraw before retirement age.
For instance, an early withdrawal from your IRA would incur a 10% tax penalty on top of capital gains and income taxes. According to Fidelity, the total of taxes and penalties for early 401(k) withdrawals can approach 50% for high earners. And remember, all of this is in addition to giving up future gains in that account.
Making the final decision to sell stocks to pay off debt
You’ll first want to look at your student loan interest rates and compare them to your expected rate of return from stock or other investments. If your rate of return is higher than the interest rate on your loan, you’ll probably want to keep your investment.
For example, let’s say you have $110,000 invested in a Vanguard S&P 500 index fund via a Roth IRA and a $100,000 student loan balance that you’ve refinanced to a 4.25% interest rate. Your investments earn 10 cents on every dollar per year tax-free, while your student loans cost you 4.25 cents for every dollar per year.
In other words, while it might be tempting to sell your investments and wipe out your student loan balance in one fell swoop, it’s probably wiser to leave your Roth IRA alone.
On the other hand, say you have $10,000 in student loans, and you’re paying an 11% interest rate. You’ve also got five stocks worth $2,000, each in a taxable investment account. And let’s say your research suggests you’re unlikely to earn more than 10% ($1,000 per year) on those stocks, while your loans are costing you $1,100 per year in interest.
In this situation, it’s likely smarter to sell those stocks and pay off your debt, depending on how your gains would be taxed.
And what if you don’t sell?
You might also find yourself in a situation where you’ve identified an investment that you believe will probably make more money than your student loans are costing in interest. In that case, you could potentially free up cash by refinancing to a lower monthly payment or, if you have federal student loans, by switching to an income-driven repayment plan.
Of course, there are pros and cons to both of those options. While refinancing can decrease your monthly payment, and even your interest rate, you might not qualify. Also, refinancing federal student loans (rather than private loans) means giving up benefits like flexible repayment plans and potential loan forgiveness.
With federal loans, income-driven repayment plans can make your monthly payments more manageable, and you might even qualify for eventual loan forgiveness. However, you could also end up lengthening your repayment period and paying more in the long run. And if you do get loan forgiveness, it could be taxed as income in many cases.
Selling stocks to pay off debt can make sense in some cases, but it’s important to do the math first so that you know you’re making the right choice.
Elizabeth Aldrich contributed to this report.
