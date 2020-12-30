Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

When was the last time you cleaned out your closet? If you’ve got old clothes you don’t wear anymore, it could be worth looking at how to sell used clothes online to make some extra cash.

In fact, it’s easy to sell clothes online or at a secondhand store and earn some of your investment back. If you’ve been wondering how to sell used clothes, here are some options to sell clothes for cash, including both online consignment store and brick-and-mortar secondhand stores:

Online consignment stores

Gone are the days of holding a yard sale in your driveway and hoping for passersby. Now, online consignment stores connect you with shoppers all across the world.

In fact, secondhand clothing stores exploded into a $28 billion industry in 2019, according to Statista, and are expected to reach $64 billion by 2024. Some stores pay you upfront for your pre-worn outfits. Others share a percentage of the profits once your item sells.

Here are some options for online consignment and secondhand stores for you to sell used clothes.

1. thredUp

If convenience is important, then look into thredUP because it does everything for you. All you need to do is order one of its signature “clean out kits” and send off your clothes.

ThredUP will sort your clothes and decide which ones to accept. When your items sell, thredUP will pay you on consignment.

The company will donate unaccepted items to charity, or you can pay $10.99 to get them back. ThredUP accepts women’s and children’s clothes and accessories.

If you sell used clothes with Tradesy, you need to upload photos of your items to the site. Tradesy will enhance your photos so they look market-ready.

You’ll set the prices, and Tradesy takes a flat commission fee of $7.50 for items sold for less than $50, and a commission rate of 19.8% for items sold at $50 or more. The company also sends you a prepaid, pre-addressed kit for shipping.

If you have any high-end labels or designer clothes, you can sell them with Poshmark. You’ll set your prices and Poshmark takes 20% of the selling price for items sold for $15 or more, or there will be a flat fee of $2.95 for items sold for less than $15.

The company also helps you with shipping by sending you a prepaid, pre-addressed shipping label once an item sells.

Le Prix sells exclusively designer labels, like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. To sell with Le Prix, you can reach out to one of its boutique partners near you or request a prepaid shipping label via its White Glove Consignment Service.

Le Prix has boutiques in various cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Washington, DC.

Other places to sell clothes online

If you’d rather sell your clothes directly to the customer, you can use one of the websites below. You’ll have to do a little more grunt work, but you’ll get to keep most, if not all, of the profits.

1. VarageSale

VarageSale took the concept of yard sales and moved them online. Here, you can sell clothes online to people in your area.

If you get any bites, you’ll set up a meeting spot to make the exchange.

People have been selling goods on eBay for a while. You’re pretty much responsible for everything when you sell used clothes on eBay.

By selling high-quality items and shipping on time, you can build up a good reputation as an eBay seller.

Finally, you could advertise your clothes on your Instagram account. Thousands of people set up their own stores this way with the hashtag #shopmycloset. While you can’t technically sell on Instagram, you can take bids in the comments and use Paypal to finish the transaction.

The online consignment market is a popular space, meaning it can also be competitive. What can you do to make your outfits shine?

Tips to sell clothes online successfully

On a site like thredUP, you don’t have to worry about marketing your clothes. Professional photographers will take care of it for you.

If you use a site like eBay or VarageSale, then you’ll need to think about presentation. Consider these three tips when you sell clothes online:

1. Take lots of high-quality photos

Take high-quality photographs of your clothes. Use bright, consistent lighting and an uncluttered background.

You should also take pictures from multiple angles so customers know exactly what they’ll be getting.

If you’re responsible for setting your own price, consider the “one-third rule.” When you sell clothes for cash, you typically set the price at about one-third of the original retail price.

If you’re selling a pre-worn North Face jacket that you bought at $150, then you should set the price around $50. If the jacket is like new, then you could try selling it for more, perhaps $75 to $100.

Finally, make sure that shoppers can find your item. If you’re putting a label on it, write down the brand, color, size and any other important information.

By getting straight to the point, you ensure your item appears in search results. For instance, “Blue North Face Jacket, Size 4 in Great Condition” is nice and clear.

Online consignment shops connect you with a huge market, but they’re not the only option if you want to sell clothes for cash. You could also take your outfits to a brick-and-mortar store.

Secondhand stores to sell used clothes

If you’d rather take your clothes to a brick-and-mortar shop, you can hand-deliver them to one of these secondhand stores. These are four of the top secondhand clothing stores with locations across the U.S.

1. Clothes Mentor

Clothes Mentor has 127 stores across the country, so you can likely find one near you. You don’t need an appointment, but instead can walk in and get cash on the spot.

Buffalo Exchange sells pre-worn men and women’s stores in 17 states and the District of Columbia. All the locations normally accept walk-ins, or you can send clothes through its “sell by mail” program.

Uptown Cheapskate has over 80 locations. They accept walk-ins and donate leftover clothes to charity.

If you have teenagers, you can sell outfits they’ve outgrown to Plato’s Closet. This used clothing store sells children’s and young adult’s clothes and accessories.

Tips for selling used clothes to secondhand stores

Most secondhand clothing stores have high standards for quality. The clothes should be fashionable, cared for, and appropriate for the upcoming season.

Secondhand stores typically price items at one-third of the original cost. As for your profit, they’ll give you one-third of that.

For that $150 North Face jacket, you may only get $16. The payout won’t knock your socks off, but it does exceed the zero dollars you’d get from the jacket sitting in a closet.

What about those clothes that are a little too pre-worn for you to sell? Can you get any financial advantage from those?

Donating old clothes to charity for a tax deduction

Not only does donating old clothes to charity, like Goodwill, give you good karma, but it also has financial benefits.

Any donations you make are tax-deductible. In a way, you’ll still be making some money on your old clothes.

Sell used clothes for cash: How to get started

Throwing things out is hard. In fact, nearly one out of 10 American households rents offsite storage for extra belongings.

Rather than waste money on storage, sort through your wardrobe and sell used clothes to earn money.

If you sell clothes online or at a secondhand store, you’ll have a clean closet and extra cash in your pocket. If that sounds like a win-win situation, that’s because it is!

