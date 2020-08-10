To Do Better With Your Money, Focus on Self-Care

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
Money issues can be one of the greatest stressors in life. Unfortunately, high levels of stress can lead to poor money choices, which in turn creates even more anxiety. To break this cycle, it’s important to invest in personal and financial self-care.
Making self-care a priority can improve your well-being, which can help you feel more empowered to manage your finances. Here are some self-care ideas that can make you healthier mentally, emotionally, physically and financially.
Financial self-care ideas for better discipline
First, what is self-care?
“The term self-care describes the actions that an individual might take in order to reach optimal physical and mental health,” according to therapist directory site GoodTherapy.org. They can be small, simple actions that help you maintain your well-being.
This state of well-being will often boost your ability to make positive financial choices.
“Reducing stress may provide someone with more time and energy to concentrate on their finances and not add to the stress,” said money coach Lisa Chastain.
Here then, are seven financial self-care moves to look at:
1. Budget for self-care
2. Carefully time financial decisions
3. Maintain your physical health
4. Ground yourself in the present
5. Set and maintain boundaries
6. Enlist a financial mentor
7. Invest in professional help
1. Budget for self-careM
Money is a resource, and sometimes it can be used to trade for other resources you lack, like time or energy. Carve out some room in your budget for personal and financial self-care. Use this fund as a guilt-free way to nurture and care for yourself.
Even a small amount can allow you to treat yourself to inexpensive pleasures. If you can afford to, you might budget more to invest in building a skill through cooking classes. Or you can pay to offload a chore that stresses you out, like hiring someone to walk your dog during the day so you don’t have to rush home from work.
2. Carefully time financial decisions
You want to time your financial decisions and tasks for times when you’re feeling good instead of running on fumes. People who are stressed typically “lack clarity on what they are creating financially for themselves versus making a decision to ease the stress,” said Chastain. It’s similar to the advice not to grocery shop when you’re hungry.
Check in with yourself before you sit down to work on your finances. Physically, check that you’re fed, hydrated and well-rested. Make sure you feel well emotionally — confident, empowered and encouraged.
Take stock of your mental resources, like willpower and brainpower. If something’s amiss, take a break and address your needs before tackling your money problems.
3. Maintain your physical health
Sufficient sleep, a healthy diet and regular exercise are cornerstones of a self-care regimen.
“Exercise gives people a great outlet for stress relief, and helps you think clearly,” said Stefan Taylor, founder of mental health site ADHD Boss.
As investing titan Warren Buffett said, “You only get one mind and one body — and it’s got to last a lifetime.” When you care for your body, you lower stress and sharpen your mind — your most valuable financial tool.
4. Ground yourself in the present
“People under stress usually avoid and find ways to numb,” Chastain said. If you tend to vacillate between manic money panic or dead-inside despair, try taking a moment to ground yourself.
Deep breathing is a simple but effective tool to increase oxygen and stay present in the moment, Taylor said. “And, since thinking about the future is a constant source of anxiety, staying mindful or present to the moment can help people make smarter financial decisions,” he added.
5. Set and maintain boundaries
An important principle of self-care is creating and enforcing healthy social boundaries. These boundaries help you keep other people’s choices, opinions or lifestyles from influencing your financial choices. And they ensure your well-being, including your financial health, is not sacrificed for others.
Setting these financial boundaries can be hard but important. You might decline to lend money to a family member. Maybe you renegotiate how you split expenses with your significant other, if it’s become a bit one-sided. Or it could be smaller and simpler, like unfollowing a big spender on social media to whom you’re always comparing yourself.
6. Enlist a financial mentor
When you’re working on your finances, having a point person to talk things through and brainstorm money solutions can be invaluable. Pick someone who you trust and who has sound financial judgment and ask if they’re willing to be your sounding board for money management.
It can make financial decisions less daunting, lessen the mental load on you and give you some much-needed support.
7. Invest in professional help
In addition to getting support from a friend or family member, think about investing in professional help. If your finances are a mess, meeting with a financial planner can help you offload some of your money labor and find clever solutions you might not otherwise know about.
For some people, mental health issues can be the main issue affecting both their well-being and their finances. If you struggle with mood or mental disorders from depression to ADHD, there’s really no substitute for professional help.
By working with a therapist, you can get help with setting goals and making a self-care plan. Therapy also gives you a safe place through feelings of anger, fear and shame. And you can get evaluated for any medications or other therapies.
By implementing self-care ideas, you’ll improve your well-being and lower stress. And soon enough, your efforts at self-care will pay off.
“People who are calm and in charge of their life ultimately make smarter choices with their money,” Chastain said.
Make your mental and emotional health a priority, and you’ll also enhance your financial wellness.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
