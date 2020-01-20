7 Worthwhile Scholarships for Single Parents

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re a single parent, you don’t have to be told how hard it would be to manage school, work and children. You might need a reminder, however, of the rewards.

“It’s important to get that education so you can better provide for yourself and your children,” said Sarah Bettencourt, a single mom and founder of Mother of Marketing, a digital consulting firm.

One way to get help is to apply for scholarships for single parents.

Most scholarships for single moms and dads won’t pay for your entire education, Bettencourt pointed out. But they can help close college funding gaps you might have. Here are seven scholarships available for single parents.

1. Beatrice F. Kroesche Memorial Scholarship

2. Bernice Murray Scholarship

3. Bethel Foundation Grace Scholarship Fund

4. BYU Marriott Single Parent

5. Ford Opportunity Program

6. EFWA scholarships

7. Single Parent Scholarship Fund

Where to look for scholarships for single parents

Other ways to pay for school as single parents

1. Beatrice F. Kroesche Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship for single moms is available at the University of Utah for students taking on the major of education or business or are enrolled in the colleges of humanities or engineering. Fill out the university’s general scholarship application to be considered.

Scholarship amount: $1,000 to $2,000

Deadline: Feb. 15

Maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better

Attend classes full-time

2. Bernice Murray Scholarship

Named after a longtime aide to U.S. Sen. James Jeffords, this scholarship is meant for single parents who are residents of Vermont and who demonstrate financial need. The scholarship stipulates that the award is used for child care expenses.

Scholarship amount: Up to $4,000

Be a single parent with custody of at least one child 12 or younger

Fill out the Unified Scholarship Application

Provide a recommendation letter from a nonrelative detailing your qualifications

Complete a general essay of at least 250 words describing your course of study, financial need, and how you’re unique

Give child care information

3. Bethel Foundation Grace Scholarship Fund

These scholarships for single mothers are available to full-time and part-time students, and can even be used during the summer session. Single mothers can reapply each semester for help paying for books or tuition.

Scholarship amount: $1,500 maximum each semester for full-time students

Deadline: Oct. 15 for spring, March 15 for summer, June 15 for fall

Be a U.S. citizen

Be the head of household with sole custody of at least one child younger than 18

Pursue a career-oriented course of study

Can’t have an undergraduate degree

Receive a Pell Grant

4. BYU Marriott Single Parent

If you’ve been accepted to the Marriott School at BYU, you’re eligible to apply for a number of scholarships, including one aimed at single parents. There is one application for all BYU Marriott students. With this scholarship, if you get married, you lose the funding.

Scholarship amount: Varies

Have custody of dependent children

Remain in good academic standing (to be evaluated each year)

5. Ford Opportunity Program

Designed for residents of Oregon or Siskiyou County in California. The Ford Opportunity Program is one of the rare scholarships aimed at struggling single parents who can actually pay for a large part of your unmet need as a college student.

Scholarship amount: Up to 90% of unmet need as calculated using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), not to exceed $25,000 a year

Deadline: March 1 each year

Be the head of household with at least one child younger than 18

Complete high school or receive a GED (or be close to doing either)

Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0

Have at least one full year left in an associate or bachelor’s program

Complete a full interview

6. EFWA scholarships

While these aren’t scholarships for single parents per se, the Educational Foundation for Women in Accounting offers a number of scholarships aimed at women who are primary sources of support for their families. Single moms definitely meet that criteria.

Scholarship amount: $1,000 to $16,000 a year

Deadline: April 30 each year

Pursue an accounting degree at a U.S. school

Have an aptitude for accounting and business, based on previous experience or coursework

Meet financial need requirements

Provide evidence that you’ll continue pursuing career goals

7. Single Parent Scholarship Fund

If you’re a resident of Arkansas or Bowie County in Texas, you can apply for help paying for school through this fund.

Scholarship amount: Varies

Deadline: Varies by county of residence

Be a custodial parent or guardian of at least one dependent child

Can’t live with a significant other or co-parent

Be a legal U.S. resident

Have a high school diploma or GED

Maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.0

Can’t have a household income exceeding 250% of the federal poverty guidelines

Pursue a course of study that will lead to a job with family-supporting wages

Where to look for scholarships for single parents

To find additional scholarships for single moms and dads, Bettencourt recommended checking out other scholarship resources such as Fastweb and Scholly. You might find other scholarships for which you qualify, based on criterion beyond your single-parent status.

Don’t forget to check with your school’s financial aid office. You might qualify for more need-based scholarships awarded through endowment and alumni funds.

Bettencourt also suggested looking for single-parent resources elsewhere. Moms can find support at CoAbode, for example.

“This network of single moms helped me with resources beyond just scholarships,” she said. “You can find support and access programs that can help you in other areas of your life. That’s a necessity when you’re trying to raise children and go to school.”

Other ways to pay for school as single parents

Bettencourt made it through her own undergraduate experience with the help of the Pell Grant.

“Single moms are often low income when they start college and can qualify (for a grant),” Bettencourt said. “That’s really your best bet if you want to make school more affordable.”

Make sure to fill out the FAFSA to qualify for federal grants, loans and work-study programs. All these resources, besides scholarships, can help you put together a college funding plan.

And, if you’re still struggling to pay for school, consider applying for private student loans. Just keep in mind that you might need a cosigner to qualify, depending on your situation, and you could end up with higher interest rates and fewer protections than with federal loans.

Chances are, you won’t be able to cover all your college costs from just one source.

“Pull from different resources and networks to get help,” Bettencourt said. “Scholarships are just one piece of the puzzle.”

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.