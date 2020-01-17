Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

As with their counterparts in all American communities, Latino and Hispanic Students are suffering from the student debt crisis. Adding to the burden is the fact that the poverty rate for Hispanic Americans (18.3% in 2017) is significantly higher than that for the country as a whole (12.3%). This is one reason why scholarships for Hispanic and Latino students are an important part of the education funding picture.

Applying for as many scholarships and grants as you can is important for all students, regardless of background. If you identify as Hispanic or Latino, consider these seven awards below as a starting point in your quest to raise money for your education and avoid student loans as much as possible.

7 scholarships for Hispanic and Latino Students

The eligibility ranges for these scholarships vary, but on average, they require a 3.0 GPA and attendance or enrollment at an accredited four-year college or university.

The awards listed below are available regardless of location or school, and most are reserved for Latino and Hispanic Students.

1. Haz La U Program

2. Hispanic Scholarship Fund

3. La Unidad Latina Foundation Scholarship

4. NBCUniversal/LNESC Scholarship

5. Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Scholarships

6. The Carlos M. Casteñeda Journalism Scholarship

7. The Randy Falco Scholarship

Where you can find more scholarships for students of Latino and Hispanic origins

1. Haz La U Program

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Colgate-Palmolive partnered to create the Haz La U Program to offer 31 scholarships for amounts of $2,000 to $15,000 for Hispanic youth.

The Hispanic Youth Awards scholarship requires Hispanic heritage (also including high school students with heritage from Spain, Brazil and the Philippines), a 3.0 GPA, and plans to enroll in an accredited bachelor’s program in the fall after high school graduation. Preferred areas of study are business and entrepreneurship, community service, education, health care and science, media and entertainment, and STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math). Applications for this scholarship are due in the autumn, usually in October.

2. Hispanic Scholarship Fund

The Hispanic Scholarship Fund is available to Latino students of various ages — from high school seniors all the way up to graduate students. All majors of study are accepted, but there is an emphasis on STEM majors. There’s also a GPA requirement of 2.5 for college students and 3.0 for high school students.

Recipients can receive from $500 to $5,000, based on both need and merit. Applications open in January and are due in mid-February.

3. La Unidad Latina Foundation Scholarship

La Unidad Latina Foundation offers scholarships of $500 to $1,000 to qualified recipients. They must also be currently enrolled in a qualified master’s or bachelor’s program and maintain at least a 2.8 GPA.

Students must have already completed one full year of undergraduate study. Undergraduates can major in anything, but graduate students must be pursuing one of these degrees: Master of Arts, Master of Science, Master of Public Administration/Policy, Master of Social Work, Master of Education, Master of Divinity, or Doctor of Philosophy.

Applications are generally due in late October.

4. NBCUniversal/LNESC Scholarship

The NBCUniversal/LNESC Scholarship was created to help Latinx students pursue careers in media and entertainment. The scholarship of $5,000 each is available to 10 college sophomores and juniors, all of whom must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. Students can major in anything but should have an interest in working in the media and entertainment industries.

Applications are due in July — you can find out about the next round by signing up for email updates from the League of United Latin American Citizens.

5. Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Scholarships

Hispanic students interested in STEM programs can take advantage of a variety of scholarships through the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE). The GPA requirements for each scholarship vary, ranging from a minimum of 2.75 to 3.0, and some require full-time membership in the SHPE.

Applications for these scholarships typically open in February and are due in June.

6. The Carlos M. Casteñeda Journalism Scholarship

The Carlos M. Castañeda Journalism Scholarship generally awards $7,000 to Spanish-speaking journalists or journalism students who have been accepted into a graduate journalism program. The number and size of the awards depends on the funds raised for that year.

Recipients need a 3.0 GPA, although the undergraduate degree earned doesn’t have to be in journalism. The applications are due in April.

7. The Randy Falco Scholarship

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences offers a handful of scholarships. One of these scholarships is specifically for Hispanic or Latinx college-bound students who intend to pursue a career in the television industry. The Randy Falco Scholarship awards $10,000 to its recipient.

Applications are usually due in mid-March.

Where you can find more scholarships for Latino and Hispanic students

The awards above are just the start of a much longer list. You can find even more scholarships for Hispanic and Latino students specific to the school you plan to attend or are attending, and the location where you live or went to high school, as well as programs for minority groups as a whole. Scholarships.com is a great place to search for more such scholarships, as are Fastweb and Niche.

Doing a more specific search can turn up some interesting results such as a scholarship for a six-month training program and conference in California for Hispanic college students to learn professional leadership skills and a Latinos in Technology Scholarship for qualified students living in Silicon Valley.

You might be surprised by what you find if you start looking for scholarships now.

Michael Kitchen contributed to this report.