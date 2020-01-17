7 Useful Scholarships for Latino and Hispanic Students

Shannon Insler

Shannon Insler

Updated on January 17, 2020
January 17, 2020January 17, 2020Paying for CollegeCareer & Jobs, Featured, Student Loans905Shannon Insler
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

scholarships for hispanic students
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.52% to 9.50% APR2

Visit Lender

2.87% to 10.75% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

As with their counterparts in all American communities, Latino and Hispanic Students are suffering from the student debt crisis. Adding to the burden is the fact that the poverty rate for Hispanic Americans (18.3% in 2017) is significantly higher than that for the country as a whole (12.3%). This is one reason why scholarships for Hispanic and Latino students are an important part of the education funding picture.

Applying for as many scholarships and grants as you can is important for all students, regardless of background. If you identify as Hispanic or Latino, consider these seven awards below as a starting point in your quest to raise money for your education and avoid student loans as much as possible.

7 scholarships for Hispanic and Latino Students

The eligibility ranges for these scholarships vary, but on average, they require a 3.0 GPA and attendance or enrollment at an accredited four-year college or university.

The awards listed below are available regardless of location or school, and most are reserved for Latino and Hispanic Students.

1. Haz La U Program
2. Hispanic Scholarship Fund
3. La Unidad Latina Foundation Scholarship
4. NBCUniversal/LNESC Scholarship
5. Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Scholarships
6. The Carlos M. Casteñeda Journalism Scholarship
7. The Randy Falco Scholarship

Where you can find more scholarships for students of Latino and Hispanic origins

1. Haz La U Program

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Colgate-Palmolive partnered to create the Haz La U Program to offer 31 scholarships for amounts of $2,000 to $15,000 for Hispanic youth.

The Hispanic Youth Awards scholarship requires Hispanic heritage (also including high school students with heritage from Spain, Brazil and the Philippines), a 3.0 GPA, and plans to enroll in an accredited bachelor’s program in the fall after high school graduation. Preferred areas of study are business and entrepreneurship, community service, education, health care and science, media and entertainment, and STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and math). Applications for this scholarship are due in the autumn, usually in October.

2. Hispanic Scholarship Fund

The Hispanic Scholarship Fund is available to Latino students of various ages — from high school seniors all the way up to graduate students. All majors of study are accepted, but there is an emphasis on STEM majors. There’s also a GPA requirement of 2.5 for college students and 3.0 for high school students.

Recipients can receive from $500 to $5,000, based on both need and merit. Applications open in January and are due in mid-February.

3. La Unidad Latina Foundation Scholarship

La Unidad Latina Foundation offers scholarships of $500 to $1,000 to qualified recipients. They must also be currently enrolled in a qualified master’s or bachelor’s program and maintain at least a 2.8 GPA.

Students must have already completed one full year of undergraduate study. Undergraduates can major in anything, but graduate students must be pursuing one of these degrees: Master of Arts, Master of Science, Master of Public Administration/Policy, Master of Social Work, Master of Education, Master of Divinity, or Doctor of Philosophy.

Applications are generally due in late October.

4. NBCUniversal/LNESC Scholarship

The NBCUniversal/LNESC Scholarship was created to help Latinx students pursue careers in media and entertainment. The scholarship of $5,000 each is available to 10 college sophomores and juniors, all of whom must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. Students can major in anything but should have an interest in working in the media and entertainment industries.

Applications are due in July — you can find out about the next round by signing up for email updates from the League of United Latin American Citizens.

5. Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Scholarships

Hispanic students interested in STEM programs can take advantage of a variety of scholarships through the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE). The GPA requirements for each scholarship vary, ranging from a minimum of 2.75 to 3.0, and some require full-time membership in the SHPE.

Applications for these scholarships typically open in February and are due in June.

6. The Carlos M. Casteñeda Journalism Scholarship

The Carlos M. Castañeda Journalism Scholarship generally awards $7,000 to Spanish-speaking journalists or journalism students who have been accepted into a graduate journalism program. The number and size of the awards depends on the funds raised for that year.

Recipients need a 3.0 GPA, although the undergraduate degree earned doesn’t have to be in journalism. The applications are due in April.

7. The Randy Falco Scholarship

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences offers a handful of scholarships. One of these scholarships is specifically for Hispanic or Latinx college-bound students who intend to pursue a career in the television industry. The Randy Falco Scholarship awards $10,000 to its recipient.

Applications are usually due in mid-March.

Where you can find more scholarships for Latino and Hispanic students

The awards above are just the start of a much longer list. You can find even more scholarships for Hispanic and Latino students specific to the school you plan to attend or are attending, and the location where you live or went to high school, as well as programs for minority groups as a whole. Scholarships.com is a great place to search for more such scholarships, as are Fastweb and Niche.

Doing a more specific search can turn up some interesting results such as a scholarship for a six-month training program and conference in California for Hispanic college students to learn professional leadership skills and a Latinos in Technology Scholarship for qualified students living in Silicon Valley.

You might be surprised by what you find if you start looking for scholarships now.

Michael Kitchen contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.52% – 9.50%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.87% – 10.75%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.80% – 11.37%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.28% – 12.59%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

2.80% – 11.06%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.250% as of October 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Ascent rates are effective as of 11/01/2019 and include a 0.25% discount applied when a borrower in repayment elects automatic debit payments via their personal checking account. Competitive rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval.

    Ascent Tuition Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 2.00% and 11.00% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 2.481%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.31% – 12.62%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.02% – 12.94%. For Ascent Tuition loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentTuition.com/APR.

    Ascent Independent Non-Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 3.31% and 12.62% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 2.481%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.31% – 12.62%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.02% – 12.93%. For Ascent Independent non-cosigned loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentIndependent.com/APR.
     

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of December 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.70%. Variable interest rates range from 2.80% – 11.06% (2.80% – 10.91% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.