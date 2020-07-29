11 Great Scholarships for Black Students

The availability of scholarships for Black students creates an opportunity for a more affordable education. As the cost of tuition continues to climb, it can be challenging to pay for college, leaving many students with no choice but to take out student loans and accrue thousands of dollars of debt before they even graduate.
Scholarships for Black students: 11 options
Students can greatly reduce the need to take out student loans by looking into scholarships for minority students. There are scholarships for Black women, scholarships for Black men, scholarships for Black students pursuing a career in medicine, law, public service or another field, and scholarships for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students.
Here are 11 awards to investigate:
1. Ron Brown Scholarship
2. Thurgood Marshall College Fund/McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship
3. Agnes Jones Jackson Scholarship
4. Hubertus W.V. Willems Scholarship for Male Students
5. James Weldon Johnson Scholarship
6. Carole Simpson Scholarship
7. FedEx/UNCF Scholarship
8. Blanche Ford Endowment Scholarship
9. James M. Rosin Memorial Scholarship
10. Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Law School Diversity Scholarship
11. Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Medical Diversity Scholarship
Ron Brown Scholarship
- Available to: High school seniors
- Amount: $40,000 ($10,000/year)
The Ron Brown Scholarship is a $40,000 renewable scholarship created for high school seniors interested in public service, global citizenship, community engagement and business entrepreneurship. This scholarship awards students who have demonstrated excellence in academics, exhibit leadership skills and engage in community service activities. To qualify, each applicant must be a U.S. citizen or holder of a permanent resident visa card, as well as demonstrate financial need.
Thurgood Marshall College Fund/McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship
- Available to: Undergraduates
- Amount: Up to $15,000 per year
The Thurgood Marshall College Fund/McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarship provides up to $15,000 in financial assistance to undergraduate students attending a TMCF-partnered HBCU or predominantly Black institution (PBI). To qualify, applicants must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident age 18 years or older, with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and demonstrated leadership skills and financial need. Additionally, applicants must submit an essay that explains what attending an HBCU means to them and upload a 1- to 2-minute video explaining what makes them “Black and positively golden.”
Agnes Jones Jackson Scholarship
- Available to: High school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students
- Amount: Up to $2,000
The Agnes Jones Jackson Scholarship is a scholarship for up to $2,000 available to current NAACP members enrolled in or accepted to an accredited U.S college or university. Each high school senior and undergraduate applicants’ GPA must be at least a 2.5, while each graduate student applicant’s GPA must be at least a 3.0. All applicants must be U.S. citizens no older than 25 years old at the time of application and demonstrate financial need based on federal poverty guidelines.
Hubertus W.V. Willems Scholarship for Male Students
- Available to: Male high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students
- Amount: Up to $3,000
The Hubertus W.V. Willems Scholarship for Male Students awards up to $3,000 to male students majoring in STEM fields (engineering, physics, chemistry or mathematical sciences) at an accredited U.S. college or university. The minimum GPA requirement for high school senior and undergraduate applicants is 2.5, while the minimum for graduate student applicants is 3.0. All applicants must be U.S. citizens and demonstrate financial need, which will be based on federal poverty guidelines.
James Weldon Johnson Scholarship
- Available to: High school seniors and undergraduates
- Amount: $1,500 to $3,000
The James Weldon Johnson Scholarship, or the Phi Beta Sigma James Weldon Johnson Scholarship, awards $1,500 to $3,000 to high school seniors and undergraduates who have been accepted to or are enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and current NAACP members under the age of 25 (at application deadline) with a minimum GPA of 2.5. This scholarship requires each applicant to write an essay describing how James Weldon Johnson’s life and legacy has impacted them, or an analysis of the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” explaining how they will contribute to both their community and society.
Carole Simpson Scholarship
- Available to: Sophomores, juniors and seniors
- Amount: $2,000
The Carole Simpson Scholarship was established to aid minority students in overcoming challenges they may encounter pursuing careers in television, radio or digital journalism, and awards $2,000 to sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in those fields. When submitting the scholarship application, applicants must also submit work samples, as well as a resume, cover letter and letter of recommendation. In addition to the $2,000 scholarship, the recipient will also receive an invitation to the Excellence in Journalism Conference, held annually by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
FedEx/UNCF Scholarship
- Available to: Freshmen
- Amount: $4,000
The FedEx/UNCF Scholarship awards $4,000 to five freshmen attending HBCUs. Each applicant must be a U.S. citizen, national or permanent resident who will enroll at a four-year HBCU for their undergraduate degree, and they must also have a GPA of at least 3.0 and demonstrate financial need. Supporting documents to be submitted with the scholarship application include an unofficial transcript, letter of recommendation and personal statement describing both your academic and careers goals. This scholarship is renewable, and applicants can be considered for renewal as long as they meet all required criteria.
Blanche Ford Endowment Scholarship
- Available to: Sophomores
- Amount: Up to $10,000
Established in tribute, the Blanche Ford Endowment Scholarship awards up to $10,000 to college sophomores enrolled at one of the UNCF’s member colleges and universities who have unmet financial need, as stated by their school’s financial aid office; students can receive this award yearly until they graduate. A minimum GPA of 3.0 and participation in community service are required, and students must submit a current transcript when applying. If selected, recipients must complete a minimum of 20 to 25 hours of community service each year.
James M. Rosin Memorial Scholarship
- Available to: Undergraduates
- Amount: Not specified
Students pursuing a career in health sciences can apply for the James M. Rosin Memorial Scholarship, which awards funding to those who attend a UNCF member college or university, have a GPA of at least 3.0 and demonstrate a financial need. When submitting the scholarship application, students should also submit an essay, unofficial transcript and recommendation form.
Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Law School Diversity Scholarship
- Available to: Law students
- Amount: $2,000
The Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Law School Diversity Scholarship awards $2,000 to help students in need attain their academic and professional goals as they pursue a career in law at an accredited school. To qualify, each applicant must be a U.S. citizen with a minimum GPA of 3.0 who is either a member of a racial or ethnic minority group, or has demonstrated that they are committed to issues of diversity. An official transcript and one-page essay discussing how the student has promoted ethnic diversity (or plans to do so with their degree) are to be submitted with the scholarship application.
Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Medical Diversity Scholarship
- Available to: Medical students
- Amount: $2,000
Designed to award medical students who work within their community to promote ethnic diversity, the Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Medical Diversity Scholarship provides the recipient with $2,000 to be used towards medical school. Each applicant should be a U.S. citizen with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and, similar to the law school scholarship, is either part of a racial or ethnic minority or someone who has shown their commitment to diversity. A one-page essay discussing the student’s work promoting ethnic diversity (or how attaining their medical degree will help them do so) and an official transcript should accompany the scholarship application.
Shannon Insler contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.24% – 11.37%1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.25% – 9.44%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.98%3
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.24% – 11.44%4
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.90% – 11.66%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.73% – 13.01%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.11% to 11.81% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.78% to 11.72% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).