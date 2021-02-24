Your Guide to Scholarships for Engineering Students

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

An engineering degree can be a great investment, one that could lead to a lucrative and fulfilling career — but first, you’ll need to figure out how to pay for school. Fortunately, there are scholarships for engineering students that could make your education much more affordable.

14 scholarships for engineering students

Whether you’re planning to major in mechanical engineering, computer engineering or another specialty, one or more of these scholarships could be a great match. Note that the application deadlines can change from year to year, so be sure to check the website links below.

1. AACE International Scholarship

2. AIAA Scholarships

3. American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) scholarships

4. American Nuclear Society (ANS) Scholarships

5. ASHRAE Society Scholarship Program

6. Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) Senior Undergraduate Scholarship

7. Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

8. IEEE Broadcast Technology Society / AFCCE Jules Cohen Memorial Scholarships

9. National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE)

10. Olin E. Teague Scholarship

11. SPIE scholarships

12. Stokes Educational Scholarship Program

13. UNCF STEM Scholars Program

14. Women in Leadership Scholarship

● Plus: Where to find additional scholarship opportunities

1. AACE International Scholarship

Award amount: Up to $2,500

Deadline: Generally in March

AACE International offers scholarship awards to engineering students who have completed at least one year of college. Many engineering majors are eligible, as well as those studying business administration, building construction or quantity surveying. You’ll also need a GPA of at least 3.0 to qualify for this scholarship award.

2. AIAA Roger W. Kahn Scholarship

Award amount: $10,000

Deadline: March

Through the Roger W. Kahn Scholarship, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) awards up to four $10,000 scholarships each year to high school seniors who plan to pursue aerospace or another STEM major at college. You’ll need to show an interest in aerospace through your extracurricular activities and have a 3.5 minimum high school GPA.

Along with winning a scholarship award, you could also get a $2,500 travel stipend to attend an AIAA event, along with a mentor to help you plan your career in aerospace.

3. American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) scholarships

Award amount: varies

Deadline: February for undergraduates, March for graduates and high school students

The ASME Foundation administers a number of scholarships for engineering students. The Kenneth Andrew Roe Scholarship ($13,000), American Electric Power Scholarship ($4,000) and Frank and Dorothy Miller Scholarship ($2,000), for example, are just a few of the awards available to students who are studying mechanical engineering.

Check out the foundation’s website for its full list of scholarships and their requirements.

4. American Nuclear Society (ANS) scholarships

Award amount: $1,000 to $5,000

Deadline: February or April, depending on award

The American Nuclear Society offers a variety of scholarships for STEM majors with an interest in nuclear science. High school seniors can apply for the ANS Incoming Freshman Scholarship of (with an award of $1,000), while current college students can pursue the ANS Incoming Sophomore or Undergraduate Scholarships ($2,000).

Head to the ANS website for its full roster of engineering scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students.

5. ASHRAE Society Scholarship Program

Award amount: Up to $10,000

Deadline: May or December, depending on the award

Over the past 30 years, ASHRAE has awarded over $2.25 million in scholarships to more than 400 students. To be eligible for one of the foundation’s 45 scholarships, you’ll need to become an ASHRAE student member and show an interest in the HVAC or refrigeration industry.

Other eligibility requirements include a minimum 3.0 GPA, financial need, demonstrated leadership and community service.

6. Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) Senior Undergraduate Scholarship

Award amount: $5,000 to $10,000

Deadline: March

ASDSO awards scholarships to rising college seniors who are enrolled in a civil engineering program and show an interest in “hydraulics, hydrology or geotechnical disciplines, or in another discipline related to the design, construction and operation of dams.”

When determining winners, the scholarship committee looks at your GPA (minimum 2.5 required), academic achievement, work experience, activities, financial need and essay.

7. Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

Award amount: Up to $15,000

Deadline: March

To be considered for this merit-based award from the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF), you must be going into your junior or senior year at an ASF-affiliated school and be nominated by a faculty member. Along with pursuing a degree in STEM, you’ll need to be planning to pursue research in your field (or to advance your field in some other way) after earning your degree.

8. IEEE Broadcast Technology Society / AFCCE Jules Cohen Memorial scholarships

Award amount: Up to $10,000

Deadline: Varies by award

These awards go to undergraduate or graduate students who are interested in a career in broadcast engineering. To select winners, the scholarship committee looks at a variety of factors, including a personal statement, academic record, financial need and relevant extracurriculars.

9. National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE)

Award amount: Varies

Deadline: April or June, depending on award

NSPE offers several scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students. The George P. Hightower, P.E. scholarship, for example, awards $3,000 to an undergraduate or graduate student studying engineering. Meanwhile, the Maureen L. & Howard N. Blitman, P.E. Scholarship seeks to promote diversity in engineering by awarding $2,500 to high schoolers who are “member[s] of an underrepresented ethnic minority in the field of engineering: African-American, Hispanic, Native American, or Pacific Islander.”

For the full list of scholarships for engineering students, head to the NSPE website.

10. Olin E. Teague Scholarship

Award amount: $4,000

Deadline: October

The National Space Club and Foundation offers this scholarship to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a major and career in aerospace fields. The scholarship application asks for a statement of intent and a relevant research paper, along with other information.

11. SPIE scholarships

Award amount: Up to $11,000

Deadline: February

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, offers a variety of scholarships awards for students of optical engineering and related fields, including:

D.J. Lovell Scholarship ($11,000 annually)

John Kiel Scholarship ($10,000 annually)

Laser Technology, Engineering, and Applications Scholarship ($5,000 annually)

Optical Design and Engineering Scholarship ($5,000 annually)

BACUS Scholarship ($5,000 annually)

Teddi Laurin Scholarship ($5,000 annually)

Head to SPIE’s scholarship page to learn more details about each award.

12. Stokes Educational Scholarship Program

Award amount: Up to $30,000 per year, plus other benefits

Deadline: September through October

The U.S. Intelligence Community offers the Stokes scholarship program to high school seniors, especially minority students, who intend to major in computer science, computer engineering or electrical engineering. This program will cover your tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,000 per year, as well as providing you with a year-round salary while you attend school.

In exchange, you’ll work durings the summers at the National Security Agency’s (NSA) headquarters, as well as agree to work at the NSA after you graduate for at least 1.5 times your length of study. If you studied for four years, for example, you’d commit to six years of working at the NSA.

Learn more about the scholarship program, along with its requirements and benefits, on the U.S. Intelligence Careers website.

13. UNCF STEM Scholars Program

Award amount: Up to $2,500 per year for freshmen and sophomores; up to $5,000 per year for juniors and seniors; up to $5,000 for a research or internship stipend

Deadline: April

The UNCF STEM Scholars Program was “designed to identify and provide scholarship and academic support for African American high school students who aspire to earn STEM degrees and to pursue careers in STEM fields.”

Some of the program’s requirements include a rigorous course of study in high school in math and science courses, a minimum GPA of 3.0 and demonstrated financial need.

Along with a scholarship award, the program provides a stipend for a STEM-related project or internship, academic support, mentoring and access to online support services and other resources.

14. Women in Leadership Scholarship

Award amount: $5,000

Deadline: Not currently available, check website for more information

Engineering consulting firm Brown & Caldwell offers the Women in Leadership Scholarship to women interested in pursuing a profession in environmental fields.

This scholarship is open to college juniors and seniors or graduate students who are majoring in civil, chemical, mechanical, electrical or environmental engineering, or one of the environmental sciences, such as geology, hydrogeology or ecology.

Along with meeting eligibility requirements, such as having a GPA of at least 3.0, you must write an essay answering the following prompt: “Tell us about a personal experience that influenced your decision to focus on environmental studies.”

Where to find additional scholarship opportunities

Along with checking out the awards on this list, you can search for additional scholarships for engineering students with these scholarship search tools.

You could also try asking your school counselor for local opportunities that you might not know about. Finally, check with your college to find out if your department has any awards specific to your field of study.

By applying for scholarships, as well as submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), you can earn money for college that will bring down the cost of your degree and reduce the amount you need to borrow in student loans.