Protect Yourself From These 7 Credit Scams and Unnecessary Services

If you’ve received a call from someone promising credit repair or debt consolidation that seems too good to be true, it might be a credit scam. Credit scammers prey on consumers with low credit scores or high debt burdens, often charging exorbitant fees without providing help in return.
While there are reputable services for monitoring your credit, you typically don’t have to pay to use them. If you do shell out money, you could end up losing out — not to mention hurting your credit score or even becoming a victim of identity theft.
To save yourself the financial trouble, watch out for these credit scams and predatory practices that could hurt your finances a lot more than help them:
1. Paying for credit score monitoring
2. Shelling out money for credit repair
3. Hiring someone to reduce your interest rates
4. Sharing sensitive information over the phone or email
5. Signing into your accounts on free public Wi-Fi
6. Signing up for store credit cards on the spot
7. Borrowing money with “advance” or “payday” in the name
1. Paying for credit score monitoring
If you’re gearing up to take out a loan or buy a home, it’s a smart idea to keep an eye on your credit score. But don’t get tricked into thinking you have to pay for credit score monitoring.
You can track your credit score for free through a service such as My LendingTree. Many credit cards will also show you your credit score free of charge. Plus, these reports often go into detail about your score, so you can see which accounts are helping or harming your credit.
Finally, you can order one free credit report per year from AnnualCreditReport.com from each of the three major credit bureaus. While this report won’t show your score, it will dive into your credit history and accounts.
That said, some free service providers only show a certain type of credit score, such as a VantageScore 3.0 instead of a FICO score (most lenders use the latter when evaluating you for a loan).
Although these scores are usually similar, you might wish to have full access to your FICO scores, credit alerts and other updates. In this case, you might consider paying for a comprehensive credit monitoring service, which typically costs between $10 and $30 per month.
But unless you’re really looking for detailed insight, free credit monitoring services should be sufficient. You don’t need to pay big bucks for information you can easily get for free.
2. Shelling out money for credit repair
While some credit repair services try to help you boost your credit, many are downright credit scams, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns.
The FTC says that not only do some credit repair tactics not work, but they can also be illegal and land you in trouble. These questionable tactics include giving you a new credit identity, which is really just a way of saying illegally use another Social Security number.
Another tactic involves “jamming” credit bureaus with fake dispute reports. Jamming occurs when a credit repair company sends dispute letters to contest legitimate but negative information on your credit report. Jamming also isn’t legal, and even if consumers do get results, they’re likely only temporary.
As for the legitimate, correct information on your credit report that’s hurting your credit score, it’ll have to remain there until the time limit expires — typically seven years.
So, how do you know if a service is a scam? On its list of warning signs, the FTC states that credit scams typically:
- Ask for money upfront before any work is done
- Instruct you to use false information on credit applications
- Tell you to dispute information on your credit report that you know is accurate
Instead of hiring someone to fix your credit, take steps on your own to figure it out. To get started, check out our post on how to increase your credit score, which suggests several steps that you can take to improve your credit score.
3. Hiring someone to reduce your interest rates
Getting into high-interest debt can feel like a desperate situation. You might feel like you can never pay off your balance because you can’t keep up with the constantly accruing interest.
Unfortunately, scammers take advantage of this desperation with false promises of interest rate reduction. They might charge a high fee and then disappear. Or they could be after your private information. In most cases, you shouldn’t pay anyone to help you reduce interest rates.
There are a few ways to lower interest, including a balance transfer or refinancing your loans with a new lender. And it’s always worth calling your credit card company and asking if it will negotiate your rates.
But you can do all this on your own for free — you don’t need to waste money on a service that might be completely ineffective, if not a downright credit scam.
4. Sharing sensitive information over the phone or email
Some credit scammers will try to get their hands on your personal information by pretending that they’re from your bank or credit card company. For instance, a scammer might call or email you about an alleged fraud on your account.
If you share your personal information, the scammers could use it to steal money or even commit identity theft. While some credit cards will call you in the event of fraud, it’s always a good idea to hang up and call back the official number before sharing any sensitive information.
You could also sign into your account online to monitor your activity. Remember, even though a caller might say they need to verify your identity, it’s just as important for you to verify theirs before sharing your sensitive information.
5. Signing into your accounts on free public Wi-Fi
It’s never a good idea to sign in to personal accounts when you’re on public Wi-Fi. It’s a lot less secure than private Wi-Fi connections, and it’s all too easy for hackers to steal your information.
Some credit scammers even set up free public Wi-Fi hotspots to steal people’s private information. So if you’re out and about, avoid signing into your financial accounts until you’re home.
If you often use your computer outside of the home, you might also consider downloading a virtual private network (VPN) service that encrypts information to boost security and protect yourself from credit scams and other online security breaches.
6. Signing up for store credit cards on the spot
You’ve probably been tempted to sign up for credit cards at store registers. After all, you could save up to 25% off on that day’s purchase. But signing up likely isn’t a good idea.
While there are several reasons why signing up for these cards could be a bad idea in general, it’s rarely good to sign up on the spot. For one, if you’re looking for a rewards credit card, then the deal might not be as good as what you can find elsewhere.
Some of these cards offer temporary free financing, but that’s dangerous. You often have to either pay off the entire balance before the promotional period ends or owe interest on the entire balance, including all the interest that accumulated during the so-called interest-free period.
For example, if you finance $2,000 on your store credit card but have an outstanding balance of $200 at the end of the 12-month, zero-interest promotional period, you’ll have to pay interest on your balance from the entire period, not just on the $200 that’s left. This is a bad deal, especially if you’re already struggling to pay off credit card debt.
Plus, high credit card balances can lower your credit score, as can late payments. So that money you thought you were saving could turn into high-interest credit card debt that wreaks havoc on your credit score.
7. Borrowing money with ‘advance’ or ‘payday’ in the name
From time to time, you might need loans such as a student loan, personal loan, standard home mortgage or auto loan. But anything else with “loan” in the name should instantly make you skeptical.
One example is payday loans. While you might think that credit card interest rates with 24% APR are high, that’s nothing compared to payday loans, which can exceed 300% APR. With interest rates this high, payday loans can become debt traps for borrowers.
Lastly, you might have been offered a cash advance on your credit card. Cash advances involve taking cash from an ATM with your credit card or cashing a convenience check. Unlike credit card balances, which are charged interest only if you don’t pay your balance in full, cash advances usually are charged interest as soon as you take them.
There aren’t many suitable substitutes to these expensive products that are marketed to consumers who need money fast. Instead, prepare for the future and start an emergency fund. That way, if you do need cash fast, you don’t have to take out a high-interest loan.
Protect yourself from credit scams — and other scams, too
When it comes to your financial information, you can never be too careful. It’s crucial to learn about credit scams so you can recognize the signs of one and avoid getting tricked. And before paying for a credit monitoring or repair service, find out if you can access the same information for free.
Unfortunately, credit scams aren’t the only predatory practices you have to watch out for. If you’ve got student loans, you might have seen false promises for student loan forgiveness or debt consolidation. To arm yourself against credit scammers, learn about these common student loan scams.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
