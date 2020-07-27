How to Hack Sallie Mae Student Loan Payments

Refinancing with Laurel Road
Refinancing rates from 1.99% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score.
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Your loan servicer plays a major role in your repayment. And if you happen to have Sallie Mae student loans, the good news is you have a wide selection of options to make those payments easier on your budget and save money over the long term.
Whether you’re seeking help via Salle Mae’s rate reduction program or attempting to hack Sallie Mae student loans to pay them off faster, here are some topics to consider:
- How to check which Sallie Mae student loans you have
- How to lower Sallie Mae payments
- How to set your Sallie Mae student loans for an early payoff
What kind of Sallie Mae student loan do you have?
If you decided to apply for private student loans to help pay for college, you might have selected Sallie Mae as your lender and loan servicer. It’s a popular choice, as the company currently manages over $22.9 billion in private loans.
The first step in repaying your loans is identifying what kind you have, as well as the length of your repayment terms. Sallie Mae offers various types of loans; see the table below for more details.
|Loan
|Loan type
|Repayment length
|Smart Option Student Loan
|For students working toward an associate, bachelor’s or certificate from a degree-granting school
|Up to 15 years
|Parent Loan
|For parents of and other adults borrowing on behalf of undergraduate, graduate or certificate program students
|Up to 10 years
|MBA Loan
|For students pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree
|Up to 15 years
|Medical School Loan
|For students attending medical or veterinary school
|Up to 20 years
|Dental School Loan
|For dental school students
|Up to 20 years
|Health Professions Graduate Loan
|For students studying to become pharmacists, nurses or other health professionals
|Up to 15 years
|Law School Loan
|For law school students
|Up to 15 years
|Graduate School Loan
|For master’s and doctoral students
|Up to 15 years
You might have also borrowed residency and bar study loans available to future healthcare and law professionals, respectively. If that’s the case, review the terms of your loan to understand your repayment options.
How to lower Sallie Mae payments
Once you graduate and start making payments, it’s important to understand all your repayment options so that you don’t fall behind. If you’re struggling to keep up with your loans, here’s what you need to know about repaying your Sallie Mae student loans.
- Automatic payment discount
- Graduated Repayment Period
- Forbearance
- Deferment
- Modified loan terms for delinquent borrowers
Automatic payment discount
Sallie Mae recommends borrowers sign up for automatic debit payments. If you follow its guidance and enroll, you might qualify for a 0.25 percentage point discount on your eligible loans’ interest rate.
If an interest rate reduction doesn’t sound significant, know that the savings can add up. If you had a $35,000 loan at 8.00% interest, you’d pay $15,958 in interest charges over 10 years. But if you signed up for automatic debit and got a 7.75% interest rate, you’d pay $15,404 in interest. Taking a few minutes to sign up for automatic payments would help you save over $550.
Making automatic payments will also ensure you never have to fend off Sallie Mae’s late fee, which could go as high as $25.
|Salle Mae’s student loan payment options:
|● Automatic debt from your checking account
● Via the Sallie Mae website or mobile app
● Over the phone
● By mail
Graduated Repayment Period
If you’re fresh out of school, or outside your student loan grace period, you could make interest-only payments on your Sallie Mae loans for up to one year. You’d just need to apply for the federal-like graduated repayment plan before your 12th postgraduate loan payment.
Be aware, however, that once the graduated period ends and you resume principal-and-interest monthly payments, your amount due will be larger than before. Your overall loan cost will also increase, as interest would have accrued at a faster clip while you were making interest-only payments.
Forbearance
If you’re wondering what happens if you can’t pay your Sallie Mae loans, thankfully, it has a forbearance policy.
If you’re facing an emergency, like a job loss, you might be able to postpone making payments for up to 12 months — three months at a time — while you get back on your feet.
You should also know that interest continues to accrue while you’re in forbearance, but it can be worthwhile as you get your finances back in order.
To discuss your options, contact Sallie Mae at 800-472-5543.
Deferment
If you’re going back to school, you might worry about how to keep up with your loan payments.
Luckily, Sallie Mae offers deferments, meaning you can reduce or postpone your payments if you’re returning to college, going to graduate school or entering an internship or residency. You can receive a deferment for up to 48 months.
When you defer your loans, interest continues to accrue on the balance. Without payments toward the accrued interest or principal, your balance can grow by a significant amount.
Student Loan Deferment Calculator
Balance
Monthly
|Before
|After
|Savings
|Balance
|—
|—
|—
|Monthly
|—
|—
|—
Total
Monthly
Before
After
Still, a deferment can be a useful tool, giving you breathing room in your budget while you complete your education.
To request a deferment, complete Sallie Mae’s request form:
You could also request a deferment or forbearance during military service by calling 855-534-2668.
Modified loan terms for delinquent borrowers
If you fall behind and miss a student loan payment, you could try to work your way out of delinquency employing one of these options, including the Salle Mae rate reduction program:
- Temporarily reduce your interest rate (and, as a result, monthly payment)
- Reduce your rate and monthly payment as part of extending your loan term
- Rehabilitate your loan by making three straight, on-time monthly payments
How much will Sallie Mae reduce your interest rate? Some borrowers have reported a temporary rate of as little as 2.00% to 3.00%. With no one-size-fits-all policy made public, however, rate reductions are determined on an individual borrower basis.
By being delinquent or in default on your Sallie Mae student loan, however, you could lose access to some of these support programs. For greater detail, contact the lender’s customer service.
How to hack Sallie Mae student loans for an early payoff
Maybe you don’t need deferment or forbearance, but you are ready to get rid of your student loans as quickly as possible. If so, use these tips to pay them off ahead of schedule.
Pay something while in school
You can cut down on interest charges and save money by making even small in-school payments. Besides deferment, Sallie Mae has two in-school repayment options, including:
- Fixed repayment: Submit a set amount each month
- Interest repayment: Cover the accrued interest each month
Make strategic extra payments
When you make an additional payment, Sallie Mae first applies it to unpaid fees, then to unpaid interest. Next, any remaining amount is applied to the current balance. Unless directed otherwise, the extra payment will go toward your next payment due. To speed up your repayment, contact the company and ask it to count it as an extra payment, rather than reducing your next payment.
Measure the effect of this move using our lump sum extra payment calculator.
And you don’t have to worry about a Sallie Mae prepayment penalty: The lender doesn’t charge one.
Consider student loan refinancing
If your Sallie Mae loan has a high interest rate, you could save a substantial amount of money by refinancing your student loans.
With refinancing, you take out a new loan for some or all of your current ones. This way, you can get a better interest rate, a longer term with smaller payments or a shorter term to get you out of debt faster.
Find out how much you can save by using our refinancing calculator. And if you think this might be the right move for you, compare offers from multiple refinancing lenders to ensure you get your best rate.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 7.10%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.65%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.29%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.99%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.19% – 6.07%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.99% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 21, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/21/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.