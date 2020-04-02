Sallie Mae’s Private Student Loans Review: Pros and Cons

Miranda Marquit

Miranda Marquit

Updated on April 2, 2020
April 2, 2020April 2, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Review1753Miranda Marquit
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

sallie-mae-student-loan
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.75% to 10.65% APR1

Visit Lender

2.69% to 10.97% APR2

Visit Lender

2.80% to 11.37% APR3

Visit Lender

1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 4/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Many students in the U.S. who need assistance affording a college education turn to private student loans. They can help cover a gap when federal student aid, scholarships and savings aren’t enough to cover your costs.

But make sure to explore private loans only after you’ve submitted a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, and you’ve maxed out your federal aid eligibility. That’s because you might qualify for financial aid, including grants and work-study, that you don’t have to pay back.

If private loans are part of your college financing strategy, this Sallie Mae private student loan review can help you pick the best loan for you.

Sallie Mae review: private student loans

Sallie Mae started out as a government-sponsored enterprise tasked with supporting the federal student loan program. In 2014 the company spun off its federal loan servicing division into a separate company called Navient; Sallie Mae now only makes private student loans.

Here’s what you need to know about getting a private student loan from Sallie Mae:

Pros and cons of a Sallie Mae student loan

When you get a Sallie Mae loan, you get access to relatively flexible repayment options. You can further customize your loans by choosing between variable and fixed interest rates, an option many private lenders offer.

Sallie Mae loans also come with many borrower perks. Like many lenders, Sallie Mae offers an interest rate reduction for automatic payments and no origination fees, as well as credit score information to track your financial health. Plus, depending on when your loan was first disbursed, you could even have access to free online tutoring.

However, you might be subject to a higher interest rate than what you’d receive on a federal loan, depending on your credit or that of your cosigner. As with many private student lenders, your credit score matters — and a lower score could mean higher rates.

You also lose out on federal protections when you opt for a private loan. While there are flexible Sallie Mae repayment options, they’re not as generous as the income-driven repayment options offered with federal student debt. Plus, you won’t be eligible for federal student loan forgiveness programs when you work with a private lender.

Who should get a Sallie Mae student loan?

In most cases, students are better off looking for grants, scholarships and federal student loans to fund college. Exhaust all other options before turning to private loans.

A Sallie Mae private student loan is likely best for those who are unable to pay for college using federal programs. When applying for federal programs, there are limits that can prevent students from getting the funds they need for school. For example, a student’s year in school can affect their loan amount.

Sallie Mae student loan products

Sallie Mae offers nearly a dozen private educational loan products. These include:

  • Undergraduate student loans: These loans are designed for students working toward a bachelor’s or associate’s degree. You can also get a loan to earn a certificate at a degree-granting school.
  • Graduate student loans: You can use graduate student loans to pursue a master’s, doctorate and law degree.
  • MBA student loans: If you’re pursuing a master of business administration, Sallie Mae offers loans for this purpose.
  • Health professions graduate loans: These private student loans are designed for those going for degrees in pharmacy, nursing and other graduate-level medical fields.
  • Dental and medical school loans: If you plan to attend dental or medical school, Sallie Mae offers private student loans for these purposes. You can also use these types of loans for veterinary degrees.
  • Residency loans: Designed for medical and dental residents, this loan could cover board exams, interview travel and moving costs associated with changing locations for your residency.
  • Bar study loans: Looking for help as you deal with the costs of studying for the bar exam? This type of loan covers living expenses and other fees associated with your study.
  • Career-training student loans: If you need professional or technical training but attend a non-degree-granting program, opt for this type of loan.
  • Parent loans: Parents can help their children pay for undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs with these loans.
  • K-12 student loans: This type of loan is aimed at parents who pay to send their children to private school.

Sallie Mae repayment options

Sallie Mae offers three repayment plans for private student loans:

  • Deferred repayment: With this option, you make no scheduled loan payments at all while you attend school. Plus, you have a six-month grace period after graduation.
  • Fixed repayment: This plan helps you cut down on accruing interest. You pay $25 a month toward your loans while you’re in school and during the grace period. Once the grace period is over, you start making full payments on the principal and interest.
  • Interest repayment: Under this option, you pay off all accrued interest each month while you’re in school and during your grace period. You’ll start making principal payments in addition to interest payments when your grace period ends. With this plan, you are eligible to have a 1% interest rate reduction, lowering the overall cost of your loan.

Deferment and forbearance

If you decide to go back to school or start a qualified residency program, you can ask for a temporary deferment from Sallie Mae. If approved, your student loans will revert back to the payment option you originally chose during the time your loans are deferred. You can defer your loans for a maximum of four years.

A Sallie Mae private student loan also comes with a financial hardship option. If you have trouble affording your loan, you can apply for forbearance and temporarily pause your payments until you get back on your feet.

You could be approved to pause payments in three-month increments for up to 12 months over the life of the loan.

To qualify, you may have to make a single payment, which will be applied to your current loan balance. Interest will continue to accrue during forbearance, and if there are loan disbursements scheduled during the forbearance period, they will be canceled.

Cosigner release

Though you may need a cosigner to qualify for a Sallie Mae loan, you might be eligible for a cosigner release after graduation. To qualify, you must be current on all Sallie Mae-serviced loans for the previous 12 months, and you cannot have been in deferment or forbearance in the year prior to the cosigner release.

Sallie Mae requires you to show that you can take on the payment responsibilities, so you’ll need to provide proof of income that is no more than 90 days old and pass a credit review.

Using Sallie Mae online

Sallie Mae’s website is easy to navigate, and you can apply for a loan right from the homepage. Once you start the application, you’ll receive a list of eligible private student loans to choose from.

Select which loan to apply for and you’ll be taken to an application, which you can start and return to later if you need more time.

The information you’ll need for your application includes:

  • Confirmation of citizenship status (for you and your cosigner, if necessary)
  • Social Security number
  • School information (name, enrollment period, enrollment status and course of study)
  • Loan amount
  • Employment information
  • Financial information, including bank account details and monthly housing payment
  • Information for two personal contacts
  • Scholarships and other financial aid

If you apply with a cosigner, they’ll need to supply the same information.

Sallie Mae interest rates and fees

In general, you can expect to receive a variable APR of 2.75% – 10.65% or a fixed APR of 4.74% – 11.85%. The interest rate you’re offered depends on a variety of factors:

  • The type of loan you apply for
  • Whether you choose a variable or fixed interest rate
  • Your credit score, or your cosigner’s if you use one

If you sign up for automatic payments, you can get an interest rate reduction of 0.25%. Additionally, borrowers who choose the interest repayment option will have an interest rate that is 1% lower than those who choose the deferred payment option.

Sallie Mae doesn’t charge origination fees, and there are no prepayment penalties.

Sallie Mae student loan eligibility requirements

As with other private student loans, you must go through a credit check and meet credit requirements before you’re approved. If your credit score isn’t high enough for you to qualify on your own, you might need to add a cosigner to your application. Sallie Mae’s website doesn’t disclose a minimum credit requirement, but it’s likely a student without a credit history will have a difficult time getting approved without a cosigner.

You also need to borrow at least $1,000 to qualify for a Sallie Mae student loan. Sallie Mae offers loans for up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance; however, students may be approved for a loan amount that is less than the school-certified cost. For example, if the student will receive financial aid, the loan amount cannot exceed the remaining cost of attendance.

Sallie Mae contact info and customer service

If you have questions that weren’t answered in this Sallie Mae review, you can find answers on Sallie Mae’s FAQ page.

If you’d prefer to get in touch with a customer service representative, visit the contact page. You can find customer service links that provide specific information about applying for a loan or checking on an application in progress.

You can also reach Sallie Mae using the lender’s online chat feature, or by calling (855)-756-5626 if you are applying for a new loan, cosigning for a new loan, completing your loan application or checking the status of a submitted loan application. Customer service hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Sallie Mae can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Kristina Byas contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.75% – 10.65%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.69% – 10.97%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

2.80% – 11.37%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.52% – 9.50%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

5.20% – 14.18%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

2.72% – 10.98%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 4/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 1.90% and 13.50% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.629%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 3.14% and 11.88%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.09% and 13.03% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval. Rates are effective as of 03/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% discount on the highest offered rate. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.



6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As March 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.62%. Variable interest rates range from 2.72% – 10.98% (2.72% – 10.83% APR)  and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR)  based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens One is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensone.com/EdRefinance, including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review. 

Citizens One Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens One reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens One Student Loans private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens One Student Loans-participating school. 

Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.

Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan. 

Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.