6 Ways to Pay Student Loans That Will Also Save You Money

Student loans are meant to be helpful: You borrow money to access higher education, and that can lead to better job opportunities, which in turn gives you more earning power. But of course, it’s possible to run into problems when you pay back the student loans.
In addition to the sum you borrowed, you will be charged interest by the lender in exchange for letting you take out the loan and pay it back over time. Managing those interest payments well is one of the best ways to pay student loans as cheaply as possible.
You have a few options when it comes to paying student loans, some of which can save you money in the long run. Read on to see which option might work best for you.
- Pay off student loans faster
- Get strategic using the debt avalanche method
- Make payments during the grace period
- Set up autopay from your bank account
- Refinance your loans
- Claim deductions on your taxes
Here’s what doesn’t save you money when you repay your loans
1. Pay off student loans faster
The simplest way to save money when repaying student loans? Pay faster. Get ahead of schedule and send larger payments to your lender. Or you could make half a payment every two weeks instead of a full payment every month, so that you’ll end up sending the equivalent of an extra payment each year.
Of course, you might not have the discretionary income to devote to extra student loan payments. But you do have the power to make extra money on the side to boost your income.
If you need some motivation, take a look at how increasing your payments can pay off student loan debt faster and save you money in interest costs while you’re at it. This student loan prepayment calculator can show you the kind of impact that just a small extra payment can make. Note that if you do pay something extra, make sure those additional payments are applied to the principal rather than the interest, so that you get the most bang for your buck.
2. Get strategic with the debt avalanche method
If you have multiple loans, the order in which you repay them down can save you money. If you make any payments beyond the monthly minimum, it’s often best to direct it the loan with the highest interest rate first, then the second-highest interest rate next, and so on. This is known as the debt avalanche method.
It saves you money because you significantly reduce the impact of the factor that’s costing you the most: higher interest rates. This tactic could help you repay your debt well ahead of schedule and save the most money possible while doing it.
3. Make payments during the grace period
If you get a jump on your repayment schedule while you’re in school or during your loan’s grace period, you can trim what you owe in total interest over time, saving you money while you repay your loans. If you have subsidized loans, interest usually doesn’t begin to accrue until after your grace period ends. But with unsubsidized loans and private student loans, interest can begin piling up as soon as the loan is disbursed.
If you don’t make any payments because you want to enjoy the grace period, be aware that you may end up paying interest on that interest later. If you can, try to at least make interest payments during this period — or even full payments on the principal balance, too.
4. Set up autopay from your bank account
Talk to your loan servicer about earning interest rate reductions. One possible way to do this is to enroll in autopay on your student loans. This means your monthly payments are automatically deducted from your checking account.
In exchange for setting up autopay, many lenders with reward you, usually with a 0.25% interest rate reduction. Another benefit is that you no longer have to worry about remembering to make your payment each month.
5. Refinance your loans
Refinancing your student loans can save you significant money if you have strong enough credit to score a lower interest rate (or if you can get a cosigner with strong credit). The results can be dramatic, depending on how high your current interest rate is.
Keep in mind, though, that there are drawbacks to refinancing. Specifically, if you refinance federal loans, you’ll turn them private and lose access to government-provided repayment programs and forgiveness options. Also, if you decide to extend your loan term, then the overall interest cost could grow in time.
However, if you feel confident about your repayment and don’t need those federal loan benefits, you can shop around for a better refinancing rate that can save you money and trim your monthly payment.
6. Claim deductions on your taxes
Make sure you claim the tax credits and deductions you’re entitled to as someone paying student loans when you file your taxes.
You can generally take a tax deduction for any student loan interest that you paid, up to $2,500 a year from you tax bill this way.
Qualified loans include loans you took to pay approved education expenses only, that were for you, a spouse or a dependent. Any loans from relatives or qualified employer plans that you used for school won’t qualify for this deduction.
The above strategies will help you repay your loans while saving money, but not all repayment methods will do this for you.
Strategies designed to help you manage your debt — like income-based repayment plans or similar programs that lower your monthly payment — can help ensure you make your payments in full and on time. But they do this by extending the period of time which you need to pay back student loans. While it can help you today, this approach will cost you more money in interest charges over the life of your loan.
Another repayment method that can cost you more than if you stuck to your original payment plan is a direct consolidation loan, at least if you extend your loan term (just as with refinancing). In fact, this move is similar to refinancing, except that you keep your federal protections but don’t get a reduction in interest.
In terms of repayment strategies, the debt snowball method can end up adding to your total lending costs. This tactic prioritizes paying off your smallest loans first in order to motivate yourself. If the small loans have lower interest rates, then you’ll likely pay more than with the debt avalanche method.
Ultimately, any strategy that will get you out of debt and that you can consistently stick to is one worth pursuing.
The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing.
Yael Bizouati contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
|2.27% – 6.89%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.27% – 7.75%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.24% – 6.67%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.37% – 7.95%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.46% – 9.24%6
|Undergrad & Graduate