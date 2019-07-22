13 Restaurants to Check for Great Student Discounts

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Even if you have an unlimited meal plan, you might want to eat off campus from time to time. But as a broke college student, you also don’t have tons of money to spend on food. Fortunately, that’s where student discounts on food come in.

If you’ve got a school ID in your pocket, you could score some sweet deals. There may be Chipotle student discounts, Subway student discounts, Dairy Queen student discounts and many other student discount restaurants near you.

Note that “could” is the operative word here: Unfortunately, the restaurant student discount is an elusive creature, and of the potential deals listed below, only Buffalo Wild Wings publically confirms the discount on their website.

But that said, there are student discounts out there for hungry college kids on a budget. Here are some leads to follow as you hunt for them.

1. Subway

Although Subway doesn’t seem to have special student deals at the time of writing, some fearless, sandwich-loving investigators have reported a 10% Subway student discount in the past. When checking out with your $5 foot long, it’s worth it to see if the cashier will knock $0.50 off your total.

2. Dairy Queen

If you’ve got a craving for ice cream, don’t forget to bring your student ID to Dairy Queen. You might be able to get a Dairy Queen student discount of 10% off your purchase.

3. Dunkin’ Donuts

If you’re one of the caffeinated students who runs on Dunkin’, check to see if you can get 10% off your coffee and donuts with your valid student ID.

4. Chipotle

Anyone who searched for a Chipotle student discount in September 2018 would have been happy to see the Mexican food chain was offering a free drink to each student customer. Although that promotion only lasted a month, rumor has it that anyone with a student ID can still get a free drink when they buy a burrito or other food item. It’s worth a shot.

5. Pizza Hut

Although Pizza Hut doesn’t advertise any specific students discounts on its food, members of student deals site UNiDAYS could score 20% off when they dine in.

6. Arby’s

Arby’s is another restaurant rumored to offer a student discount of 10% off your meal when you flash your ID.

7. Buffalo Wild Wings

If you’ve got a Buffalo Wild Wings in your area, make sure to bring your student ID next time you eat there. As long as you spend $5, you could score a free “shareable,” which includes anything from nachos to fries to mozzarella sticks.

8. Buca di Beppo

Have a Buca di Beppo nearby? Next time you head to this Italian-American food chain, ask if you can get 10% off as a student.

9. Kroger

If you need supplies for your dorm room, head to a Kroger’s grocery store and show your student ID at checkout. Participating stores might offer you a 5% discount on your purchase.

10. Qdoba

Mexican food lovers rejoice! Like Chipotle with its possible student discount, Qdoba is another budget-friendly Mexican chain that’s rumored to give you a free drink if you’re a student.

11. Taco Bell

If it wasn’t already affordable enough, Taco Bell might slash 10% off your cost if you’re a student, so you can save your money for books.

12. Waffle House

Not only is Waffle House open 24 hours to meet your waffle-craving needs, but it may offer a 10% student discount. So that $10 midnight meal could only cost you $9 at select locations.

13. TCBY

Next time you have a dessert craving, head to TCBY for 15% off your frozen yogurt purchase. That $5 sundae just became $4.25.

Save money with these student discounts on food

Although not every restaurant advertises a student discount, intrepid diners have scored 10-15% off their orders after showing their student IDs. So it’s worth asking about a student discount at every opportunity, just in case your restaurant offers a special deal.

Many of these chains also offer deals internationally. McDonald’s, for instance, offers a free cheeseburger, mayo chicken or McFlurry to qualifying students in the U.K. And Domino’s seems to offer a 33% off discount in Australia. So if you’re traveling abroad, make sure to bring your student ID with you for extra savings.

You might also look into student deals sites, such as UNiDAYS and StudentRate.com. These sites collect deals from around the web to connect you with special promotions and discounts. Taking the time to search for deals could help you work within your tight budget.

College is expensive, so whatever money you can save will mean more for other expenses. For even more discounts, check out these 12 stores with discounts for college students.

