How to Request Navient Cosigner Release

If you borrowed private student loans from Navient with the help of a cosigner, you might be able to remove your cosigner from your debt. As long as you meet the criteria for Navient cosigner release, you could assume full responsibility of your loan.
The lender has a specific process, so we’ll provide the steps to remove a cosigner from your Navient student loan below.
6 quick steps for requesting a Navient cosigner release
According to Navient (which, by the way, also services federal student loans), primary borrowers can qualify to release their cosigner once they graduate or complete their course and have made 12 consecutive, on-time payments on their private student loans.
It’s important to note that only borrowers — not cosigners — can complete the Navient cosigner release form. In addition, College Ave refinance loans and National Education loans aren’t eligible for cosigner release.
Here are the six steps to take:
1. Access the Navient cosigner release form online
2. Check your payment history
3. Provide proof of income and select expenses
4. Include proof of graduation and citizenship
5. List your cosigners
6. Submit your Navient cosigner release form
1. Access the Navient cosigner release form online
To start, visit Navient online. In the drop-down menu at the top, hover over “In Repayment,” then click “Private Student Loans.” Scroll to the “Releasing a Cosigner” section toward the bottom.
The application loads as a PDF that you could print to begin the process of freeing up a cosigner from your loan.
2. Check your payment history
Have you made 12 consecutive student loan payments on time? It’s the minimum you’ll need to make to qualify for a cosigner release. Be sure to tally up how many you’ve submitted before applying for a Navient cosigner release.
Payments must include both the principal and the interest you owe. Smaller or interest-only payments are not included in your count.
3. Provide proof of income and select expenses
After filling out your name, date of birth, employment details and contact information — among other things — the application will ask you to provide your gross annual salary. It will also ask for the amount and source of any additional income you may be earning.
Alimony and child support do not need to be included if you don’t want them considered when Navient makes its cosigner release decision.
According to Navient, proof of income can include a copy of a recent pay stub, a W-2 form, public assistance or Social Security paperwork, a 1099 tax form or a recent income tax return if you’re self-employed.
You’ll also need to disclose any monthly housing, car or student loan payments you make.
4. Include proof of graduation and citizenship
The Navient cosigner release form requires a copy of your college diploma or transcript. If you’ve already provided this to Navient and nothing has changed, you can skip this step. (Note that the documents are not returned to you, so Navient requests you don’t send your original diploma.)
You won’t be eligible for a cosigner release until you’ve completed your studies. Also, you’ll need to provide proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residence status if your status has changed.
5. List your cosigners
On the application, list the names of each cosigner on your loans where indicated.
You can provide up to six names on the form, though it’s common for borrowers to have just one cosigner. Once the application is filled out and ready to go, it’s time to submit it.
6. Submit your Navient cosigner release form
Take your completed Navient cosigner release form and mail it, along with any enclosed documentation, to:
Navient
P.O. Box 9640
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18773-9640
You can also fax the information to 800-443-9723.
Any applications that are incomplete or not signed will be rejected. If you have any questions, you can contact Navient online or call 888-272-5543 on a weekday (8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Friday).
Be mindful that Navient will need to receive a consumer credit report before meeting its obligations for a cosigner release. Navient cosigner release approval is also at the sole discretion of the company.
When you remove a cosigner from your student loan, Navient puts you on the hook for repayment. Your existing student loan debt would now be all on you, so make sure to keep up with your payments.
Navient isn’t the only student loan company that offers cosigner release — here are other private lenders that could release your cosigner.
Rebecca Safier and Laura Woods contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.34%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.98% – 8.55%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
