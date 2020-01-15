4 Steps for Repaying Your Student Loans on a Variable Income

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Working for yourself can be rewarding, and is becoming increasingly common in our so-called gig economy. However, being self-employed often comes along with having a variable income. One given month of income could be the highest in your work history, while the next month could be the lowest. You also might have to deal with various payment schedules from clients. This is a different lifestyle than getting a regular paycheck every two weeks.

This can certainly be stressful when it comes to paying bills such as student loans. So, how can people with a variable income pay off their student loans and ensure they have enough money to live on and pay their other bills? Here are a few tips to consider:

1. Be aware of your regular monthly expenses

If you have a variable income, it’s important to be very aware of your expenses, and to create a budget comprised of both necessary and discretionary expenses. The necessary expenses must be paid no matter what your income is in any given month. Discretionary expenses are in the “unnecessary” category.

Keep in mind that people who have variable incomes also need to consider other responsibilities that traditionally employed people do not, including quarterly estimated tax payments and health insurance premiums.

If you create a budget to include your student loan payment as a necessary expense, you may increase your chances of being prepared to lay out that money when it’s due.

2. Make your student loan bill a top priority

If you always ensure your bills are covered in key areas such as housing and utilities, you can do the same with your student loan payment. Once your student loan is paid off, you’ll have more money each month to devote to improving your business, or to put toward retirement, or even to pay for items such as fun nights out and travel.

Because of these considerations, you can treat your student loan payment as one of the most important bills you have, along with your rent and utilities.

If you’re short on cash, you can opt to cancel your cable service, try to get a better internet package, skip the co-working space or scrimp on extra office supplies, but never skimp on your student loan bill. By treating your student loan bill as a top priority and a “need” rather than just another monthly bill, you can give it more focus.

3. Know your income averages

Knowing your average monthly income can be a useful tool in helping you decide how high of a student loan payment you can make. It can be scary to send in, say, an extra $500 — or even $50 — to your student loan servicer, especially if you don’t know what the next month will bring as far as income goes.

However, if you have a sense of your monthly averages and there hasn’t been a major shift in your business, you can feel more confident knowing you can afford a certain payment.

Still, this will take time to figure out. If you are new to having a variable income, you should wait until you can average several months of income. If you’ve had variable income for years, you can average 12 months to get a sense of what to expect. If you continue to network and add clients, your monthly income will likely increase over time, allowing you to potentially make higher student loan payments.

Our prepayment calculator can help estimate how much money and time on your loan you might save by making extra payments. We should note here that one thing you should consider before making extra student loan payments is any other debt you might be carrying, such as high-interest credit card debt. If you have a lot of credit card debt, it may be more worthwhile to concentrate on making extra payments toward that debt while making just the minimum payments on your student loan debt, as student loans typically have much lower interest rates than credit cards.

You should also understand that, with a freelance lifestyle, something may unexpectedly happen and dramatically change your income average. This can be either a positive or a negative. For instance, you might gain some new business that adds a significant boost to your income. On the other hand, you may lose a big client who has been providing a significant portion of your income for several months or even years. You should aim to always be prepared for this scenario.

4. Have an emergency fund

One way in which you can be prepared for the unexpected is by having an emergency fund. Such a fund can help ensure you always have backup cash to make your student loan payments and cover other regular expenses.

For example, if you’ve calculated that you can afford a $400-per-month student loan payment based on your monthly expenses and income averages, you should continue to pay that each month, always keeping it a top priority with your other vital monthly expenses.

However, if you have a bad month in which a key client doesn’t pay, or a large expected contract doesn’t come through, you might be concerned about making that $400 payment in addition to all your other financial responsibilities. This is where having an emergency fund will help you to keep your monthly budget on track. You can borrow from yourself, and as soon as you have a high income month again, you can refill your emergency fund.

You can start an emergency fund slowly, funnelling what you can into a high-yield savings account whenever you get a payment from a client. You might make it a goal to grow it to cover six months of expenses, an amount many financial experts recommend, although even having just $1,000 to $2,000 on hand at all times can be helpful.

Using all these tips, you should not only become more aware of your monthly spending and business expenses, but you should also have a better handle on just how much you can afford in student loan payments. This estimate might allow you to pay well above the minimum to pay off your student loans faster, or it will let you know where you need to cut back so you can make your payments on time. Then you’ll be well on your way to being student loan debt-free.

Other things to consider when paying off student loans with a variable income

Making student loan payments a priority is a good rule of thumb, but sometimes life gets in the way. This can be especially true if you are someone who makes a variable income.

One of the benefits of student loan debt is that, if you are having trouble making payments, you can work with your loan servicer on getting a deferment or forbearance. This means that, in times of hardship, you can avoid having to make student loan payments. There are also income-driven repayment programs you may be able to take advantage of, which can help lower your monthly student loan bill.

So even though it can be a good idea to treat your student loan payment as a necessary one, the fact is that it doesn’t always have to be, particularly if you are in a rough financial situation. You don’t have the same options with, say, your electric bill, that you do with your student loan bill.

Check out our deferment, income-based repayment and public service loan forgiveness calculators to further explore these student loan options.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

