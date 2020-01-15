Living in a dorm is usually considered part of the college experience, but the majority of students actually don’t live on campus in residence halls. It’s easy to understand why many students opt to live off-campus — dorms are often small and cramped and incredibly expensive.
However, finding an off-campus apartment as a college student can be difficult. If you don’t have a substantial income, many landlords won’t approve you for a lease. Luckily, there are ways to successfully find a place.
How to get an apartment as a student? Here’s 5 ways
Most landlords and rental companies have strict income requirements. As a student, you might have a small or even nonexistent income. Student loans might be the only source of money you have access to. If that’s the case, it’s important to know that there are ways to rent an apartment with your student loan funds. Here are five tips:
1. Consider a private home rather than a complex
2. Ask a friend or family member to cosign the lease
3. Pay more upfront
4. Find a roommate
5. Sublet an apartment
If you apply to rent an apartment through a large complex, you’ll have to deal with a property management company. Such organizations tend to have strict rules regarding who qualifies for a unit. Many landlords and property management companies require your monthly income to be at least three times the rent.
In some cases, you’ll have better luck renting from an individual than from a company. Private landlords likely will be more understanding of your situation as a student and be more willing to work with you as a result. They also tend to have more relaxed guidelines and might not require a minimum income or a credit check.
You can find rooms and apartments for rent from private landlords on websites such as Zillow and Rent.com.
If you can’t qualify for an apartment on your own, another option to consider is asking a friend or relative to act as a cosigner on the lease. Unlike a roommate, who is on the lease and lives with you, a cosigner guarantees the lease but doesn’t move into the unit.
If you fall behind on your rent payments, the cosigner is responsible for making them instead. Because there’s a guarantee the rent will be paid, landlords are more willing to approve your apartment application if you have a cosigner.
However, make sure you carefully consider the pros and cons of this approach. If you can’t afford the payments and your cosigner has to make them, your relationship could be damaged.
Some landlords are more flexible with their income requirements than others. In some cases, they might be willing to approve your application if you pay more upfront by putting down a larger security deposit or paying first and last month’s rent.
If you have student loans, you can use that money to make a larger upfront payment and potentially bypass the landlord’s usual requirements. But make sure you create a budget for all your education expenses first. Using too much of your student loans for housing could leave you short for your tuition bill.
Many people lease apartments in their name and then look for a roommate as a way to reduce costs. Finding a roommate who already has a home can be a great option for students in need of housing. You can move into an apartment you couldn’t otherwise afford and split the expenses with another person.
If you need a roommate, check out Roomster and RoomieMatch.com. Craigslist works, too, but be careful, as listings typically aren’t carefully vetted.
Subletting occurs when a tenant rents out the property that’s being leased to them to another person. If you sublet someone’s apartment, you make payments directly to the original lessee, not to the landlord.
For students, subletting can be a smart choice. People who sublet their apartments are often more flexible than traditional landlords when it comes to income requirements. And subleases are usually for less than 12 months, so they might be more compatible with the school year.
If you decide to go this route, make sure you and the original lessee abide by the terms of the original lease. Some landlords don’t allow subletting. If you rent the apartment anyway and the landlord finds out, you could face immediate eviction. Creating a subletting contract can protect both you and the lessee.
You can find apartments for sublet on websites such as Flip and Airbnb.
Why living off-campus can be a smart choice
Although living in a dorm can be convenient, it also can be expensive. According to The College Board, the average cost of room and board at a public, four-year, in-state institution is $11,510 per year.
Over the course of four years, living in a dorm can add over $46,000 to your total cost of attendance. You might have to take out more federal or private student loans to cover it.
Renting an off-campus apartment, skipping your school’s meal plan and cooking your own meals can be effective ways to cut your education costs. Although it can be hard to get approved for a lease on your own, using these tips will help you score the perfect place.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
