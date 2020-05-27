College Textbook Rental: How and Where to Rent and Save

The cost of college textbooks can be a significant expense. Even used books at the campus bookstore can be prohibitively expensive, and the resale value on all textbooks can be low. Luckily, there are other options: Instead of buying, you can rent textbooks. Here’s some info on college textbook rental, as well as the pros and cons of renting versus buying.
It’s a good idea to comparison-shop if you intend to rent college textbooks, as the prices and terms can vary from company to company. Here are some options you can consider for college textbook rentals.
- Amazon: The online shopping behemoth has a robust textbook rental section, offering both hard copy and e-books in all educational topics. You can also access test prep and study guides. Amazon says you can save up to 90% on textbook rentals, and up to 80% off the print list price when you rent eTextbooks.You will need to have a Kindle, or download the Kindle app, in order to take advantage of the eTextbook service. If you join Prime Student, you can get free two-day shipping. In some states, students may be eligible for textbook tax exemptions and refunds. Make sure to keep track of your rental period, as Amazon states it may automatically extend it — and likely charge you — if your textbook is not returned by the due date.
- BigWords: BigWords compares textbook sales and rental prices from multiple companies at once, which might make researching your options easier. Because they pull from several different companies, they may find rentals for even obscure textbooks.The website claims it can save users up to 90% by displaying the best combination of stores where you can get your books. This site may work best for buying, rather than renting books, but they do offer rentals as part of their services on the website.
- Campus Book Rentals: On its website, Campus Book Rentals claims “thousands and thousands of students served” with over $116 million in savings. Unlike several other textbook rental services, Campus Book Rentals also says you can “highlight like you own it!” although they do note you should be respectful of how the highlighting will appear to other students who rent the book.They also state that you can write inside the book, which is also unusual compared to other rental services. The company says it only ships U.S. edition books, the same as those you would find in your own campus bookstore. Campus Book Rentals states that, generally, renting textbooks can save you up to 80% versus purchasing a new textbook.
- Chegg: Noting on its site that “a new semester should never mean bankruptcy,” Chegg claims it can save students up to 90% through renting textbooks. Chegg says it’s OK for students to highlight sections of their rented textbook rental (but no writing). If you drop a class, you have a 21-day risk-free window to return the book.If you need a book longer, you can extend, and you can always decide to ultimately purchase your rental. The company also offers Chegg Study, which it touts as “the ideal homework companion for your toughest studies.” This service includes an expert Q&A feature, through which you can take a picture of your homework and get an answer to your question from subject experts in as little as a half-hour. You can test this service out with a free four-week trial.
- eCampus: Along with its traditional textbook rental service, eCampus offers a rewards program. You can earn three points per book rented, and ultimately earn up to $20 off textbooks — plus, they also offer coupons for more savings. There is free economy shipping on all orders over $35, and all return shipping is free. There are several rental time options, depending on how long you will need the book.
- Knet: Knet offers flexible due dates and short-term, quarter and full-semester rentals. The website claims it has served over 500,000 students who have collectively saved over $60 million from renting textbooks from them.Like several other textbook rental services, Knet notes on its site that you can highlight your rentals a bit, but excessive highlighting is discouraged. You should not make notes in the margins; Knet states that this can be distracting to other students. Be sure to avoid textbook damage, and understand that you’ll be responsible for paying for the textbook if it’s stolen.
- Textbookrentals.com: Textbookrentals.com, like BigWords, compares many other textbook rental sites to find the cheapest offers. They also allow for three different rental periods: session-long (90 days), quarter-long (90 to 119 days) and semester-long (120-plus days). You can get eTextbook comparisons as well.
- ValoreBooks: ValoreBooks offers a price-match guarantee: If you find a book at a lower rental cost at Chegg.com, Bookrenter.com or eCampus.com, they’ll match the price. The company also pledges that if you rent a textbook from them and find a cheaper offer within seven days, they will refund you the difference.You can also use ValoreBook coupon codes and promotions to save more. You can choose the length of your rental term — one quarter or one semester. Valore also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. The site claims that it can save students up to $500 a year on their textbook costs.
This is a sampling of the textbook rental services available. New textbook rental companies will often pop up, and some may be more reliable than others. Before renting a textbook, make sure you check reviews of the company and understand all of their policies regarding late fees, shipping, returns and damage to books.
It depends. In some cases, you may be able to save more than in others, depending on the book and the deals available. It’s possible that there are some instances in which you would not save that much, if anything. However, there are plenty of opportunities for savings.
Consider this example: You might pay $113.26 for a hard copy of “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5®)” at Barnes & Noble, or $98.96 for a used version (prices accurate at time of writing). (Barnes and Noble used to offer textbook rental, but no longer does.) On Knet, you can rent the book for an entire semester for just $69.99.
If you rented all your textbooks, you might be able to save hundreds each year. This strategy can help reduce the amount of money you need to borrow for college expenses.
- Renting textbooks can save you money: Renting your textbooks can be a money-saver compared to buying them. It can also be tough to get back what you paid for your textbook when you try to sell it back to your campus bookstore or elsewhere, and renting eliminates that concern.
- There is a clear time limit: Some students love seeing their stack of textbooks grow year after year. However, those books often go completely unused after the class is over, gathering dust over time. When you rent your books, you’ll know there is a time limit on keeping them, and the dust-gathering will never be an issue.
- The options are flexible: The flexibility offered by many textbook rental companies can also be a benefit, as you can often rent for a short time, for cheaper, rather than for an entire semester.
Although there are many benefits to renting, there are some potential disadvantages to keep in mind:
- Late fees: Every book you rent will have a return due date. If you miss the deadline, the rental company might charge you late fees.
- Damage penalties: If you rent a print edition and you’re clumsy, you might spill a drink or smudge chocolate on the pages (understandable during finals week). Those accidents can cost you; some companies require you to pay for a replacement if you damage the original.
- No resale value: If you buy new textbooks, you might be able to recoup some of your expenses by reselling them online or to your college bookstore. By renting, you pay a fraction of the purchase price, but you can’t resell the books later on. That said, as noted above, it can be difficult to recoup what you paid for your textbook in the first place.
- Temporary use: If a textbook is valuable and useful beyond a single course, renting might not be a good option. You’d have to return the book after a semester, so you’ll lose out on a reference resource if you take a similar course later.
The cost of paying for college continues to rise, so you have to save money where you can. Although textbooks can be a major financial burden, deciding to rent college textbooks rather than buying may save you a substantial amount of cash. You also might enjoy the flexibility and ease of renting rather than buying.
If you’re looking for other ways to save money while in school, here’s how you can create a college budget.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report
