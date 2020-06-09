12 Remote Companies That Might Have Your Next Telework Dream Job

Thanks to advances in technology, there’s an increasing number of remote companies with workers who telecommute from locations all across the globe. If you’re looking for opportunities with fully remote companies, you might consider one of the following:
1. 10up
10up offers web design and development consulting services for a variety of companies. The company has served several high-profile clients, including FiveThirtyEight, AMC, Politico and Entertainment Weekly. Its benefits package features:
- 401(k) retirement plan with company match
- Health, dental and life insurance
- Equipment allowance
- Paid time off
- Paid parental leave
- Flexible work schedule
- Professional development stipend
- Onsite summits
In an interview with Remote.com, founder Jake Goldman noted that the company’s model was founded on the idea of a remote workforce. When asked about the benefits of a fully remote employee base, he said: “Bar none, a massive talent pool to explore for great culture and skill fit.”
“A big secondary benefit,” he added, “is that, with the right team, you have a grassroots marketing campaign in cities and towns all around the country and world.”
If this sounds good to you, you can explore open positions at 10Up here.
2. Aha
Product roadmap software developer Aha also has a fully remote workforce, although, every six months, they get together for an in-person company retreat. Like the other companies on this list, Aha provides a list of great benefits designed to entice you to join the team:
- Medical, dental and vision plans
- 401(k) plan
- Profit sharing
- Parental leave
- Bereavement leave
- Paid vacation time
- Charitable giving opportunities
- An educational stipend for job-related classes and programs
Employee Claire George revealed her thoughts about working for Aha on the company’s website.
“I have been challenged to produce great work, developed meaningful relationships, laughed until I have cried, and even jumped fully clothed into a pool with my co-workers,” George wrote. “I am thrilled to be here. Despite our far-flung locations, we truly all speak the same language.”
According to its website, Aha also notes that it’s a fully self-funded company that has been profitable since its start in 2013.
You can check out Aha remote job openings here.
3. Articulate
Articulate offers e-learning tools and helps its clients create courses and develop educational platforms. The company emphasizes empowerment and strives to provide employees with benefits that better their lives, including:
- 401(k) plan with company match
- Health insurance
- Flexible paid time off
- Wellness stipend
- Supplemental insurance options
- Help with setting up your home office
One key to Articulate’s success, as founder and CEO Adam Schwartz notes on the website, is the flexibility and autonomy that comes with working for a remote company with no physical headquarters.
“We work from home, coffee shops, cowork spaces and chaise lounges,” noted Schwartz. “We work from the back of RVs that putter from city to city. We’ve even had people work from campsites. Wherever we feel the flow, that’s where we work.”
If you think this sounds appealing, take a look at the job openings at Articulate here.
4. Buffer
Social media scheduling app Buffer has team members spread out in 15 countries across the globe. The company has worked with brands including Microsoft, Trello, Shopify, Basecamp and The Seattle Times.
Working for Buffer comes with a number of perks and benefits, including:
- Minimum of three weeks’ vacation
- Family leave
- Home office setup
- Health insurance
- Profit sharing
- Learning and development stipend
- Sabbaticals
- Free learning materials, including books and ebooks
The Buffer team also regularly holds company retreats, allowing remote workers the chance to meet and interact in person.
The culture at Buffer promotes openness, encouraging employees to share their thoughts and ideas. Founder and CEO Joel Gascoigne emphasized on the website that the benefits of having a fully remote team include freedom, super productivity, learning about the world, feeling in tune with the future and having employees in many different time zones — “I am happy to report that I am in love with the choice we made to be distributed all across the world,” he added.
At press time, there were no open positions with Buffer. However, if you are interested in joining the team, you can check this link to see when they are hiring.
5. Hotjar
Website analytics startup Hotjar is headquartered in Malta, but its team is fully remote and spread throughout Europe, Africa and the Americas. Like many other companies with distributed teams, Hotjar makes it a point to offer retreats so co-workers can interact in person.
Hotjar’s benefits include:
- 40 days of annual leave
- Home office budget
- Annual personal development budget
- Holiday budget
- Monthly workspace allowance
- Sixteen weeks of paid parental leave
Employee Coleen Bachi, on the company website, described some of the benefits of working entirely remotely.
“You don’t realize it until you look back, but the time you save working from home isn’t just for your own productivity,” she said. “I’ve gotten hours and hours back with my family — hours that I previously didn’t even know I was missing. On top of that, I have more time to take care of myself (walking the dog at lunch, for example) so when I do get to be with my family, I am more present.”
At press time, Hotjar had put a pause on new hiring. However, the website notes that the pause is currently considered temporary, and you can check this link to see new positions posted as soon as the company ends its pause period.
6. InVision
InVision provides a product design platform for businesses and others. It has worked with companies such as Airbnb, Shopify, Netflix and Twitter. The all-remote team enjoys benefits that include:
- Medical insurance
- Free gym membership
- Options packages
- Equipment allowances
- Conference travel budgets
- Diversity initiatives
“Who says you need to move to work at a great company?” the company website states. “Not us. We know there’s great talent all over the place and we are a completely distributed company.”
See if your skills might be a match by visiting InVision’s job listings page here.
7. Seeq
Focusing on data analytics for process manufacturing industries, Seeq offers a chance for you to work from home while enjoying competitive pay and benefits such as:
- Health care, including a Flexible Spending Account and Health Savings Account programs
- Optional life, disability and personal accident insurance
- Assistance with home office setup
- Stock options
- Internet and mobile phone stipend
- Adoption assistance program
- Unlimited paid time off
- Company retreats
The company is headquartered in Seattle, but their employees are spread across the country.
“We can live and work productively wherever we choose,” according to the website. “We have a daily show-and-tell session, annual all-team meetups, baby showers, online happy hours, and even our Halloween murder mystery party. We’re always innovating ways to connect informally, too, so that we can continue to evolve our culture.”
You can check here to review job openings at Seeq.
8. Toptal
Created to match freelance professionals with those who need their skills, Toptal is designed to provide access to the top 3% of freelancers in the world. The company has a core team of over 500 people (based in numerous countries across the globe) that enjoys competitive pay and benefits such as:
- Flexible time off
- Paid sabbatical leave after five years
- Travel to conferences, networking opportunities
Toptal’s clients include Hewlett Packard, Airbnb, Priceline, Motorola and Shopify. The company’s culture focuses on inclusiveness and excellence.
The website makes it clear that remote work does not mean easy work: “In our experience, you will work harder than you’ve ever worked before, but if you’re motivated by impact, you will be happier at work than you’ve ever been.”
You can check out job opportunities at Toptal here. You can also apply with Toptal as a freelancer.
9. Zapier
Zapier provides automation across web apps. The perks associated with working for Zapier include:
- Unlimited vacation
- Health care, dental and vision coverage
- 401(k) with company match
- Profit-sharing plan
- Parental leave
- Professional development allowance
- Computer and software setup
Zapier has a team of over 250 people living across more than 24 countries, and CEO Wade Foster touts the benefits of remote work on the company’s website, including access to a global talent pool, clear communication and strong focus among teams. The company is so passionate about the idea of working remotely that they’ve created a guide to remote work you can download here.
You can check out the job opportunities at Zapier here.
10. Automattic
Automattic is the developer behind products including WordPress, WooCommerce, CloudUp and Tumblr. The company’s culture centers on a passion for Open Source.
The benefits of working for the company include:
- An open vacation policy
- Home office setup and coworking allowances
- Health, vision and dental plans
- Retirement plans with matching contributions
- Company-sponsored life insurance
- Open parental leave that is fully paid if you’ve been with the company for over a year
- A WordPress-branded laptop at your four-year anniversary
- Paid two- to three-month sabbatical every five years
- Covering the costs of company travel
Automattic has a workforce distributed across 75 countries and speaking over 93 languages, according to the website. It’s important to know that the company typically hires on a contract basis first, for two to six weeks, to test out the potential working relationship. If you join the company full-time, you’ll spend your first two weeks working on customer support for WordPress.com, and will spend one week in support each year, regardless of what your eventual position is.
You can find opportunities at Automattic here.
11. GitLab
GitLab produces a DevOps tool used by entities including Sony, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Freddie Mac and NASA. The benefits of working for this remote-team company include:
- Flexible hours
- Medical, dental and vision benefits
- Flexible spending accounts
- Life insurance plans
- 401(k) plan with match
The benefits listed above are specific to the U.S.; they will differ based on the region from which you are applying.
The company’s all-remote team works from over 65 countries. Its website offers a comprehensive Remote Playbook for download; the guide features tips for remote working and tactics for a transition to remote teams.
In an interview featured on the website, co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij noted: “By nature, having no offices or headquarters makes us more inclusive, more transparent, and more efficient in everything we do. With a team spread across over 60 countries around the globe, we invite diverse perspectives, we document everything and we collaborate asynchronously.”
If you think you might fit in at GitLab, you can explore opportunities here. Instead of applying directly for a position, be sure to join GitLab’s talent community, as this is how the company is now recruiting employees.
12. Clevertech
Software design and engineering company Clevertech has been a fully remote company since the relatively long ago days of 2006. According to the website, this has given the company “ample time to fine tune our processes, tools and technology to allow mature, senior team members do remote right, natively.”
The benefits of working for Clevertech include:
- Flexible working schedule
- Having your work judged on results, not on the time it takes you to do it
- One month of paid time off to recharge
- A personal development fund of $1,200 annually
- Career training
- Tenure-based rewards
- Charitable giving opportunities
As stated on the website, “We all work in different places, wear different types of clothes, but everything we do is centered around providing our clients with the best possible experience.”
If Clevertech seems like it might be the place for you, you can check out job listings here.
Plenty of opportunities to work remotely
Companies made of entirely remote teams aren’t the only places to find remote work. Plenty of companies have remote job opportunities, even if some of their staff works onsite. There are many jobs well-suited for the remote lifestyle, ranging from sales to writing to administrative work.
With so much potential to earn an income from home, there’s a good chance you can find a career path that suits you — away from the traditional office.
For more remote work options, check out our article on work-from-home opportunities. You can also go here to explore 19 work-from-home websites to find your dream job, and here to read about remote job options for college students.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report
