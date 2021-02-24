Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

Student loan refinancing comes in all shapes and sizes due to the wide variety of private banks, credit unions and online lenders that offer it.

These lenders’ competition for your business has spurred innovative student loan solutions well beyond the traditional perks of refinancing, such as lowering your interest rate or adjusting your monthly payment. For example, you can now refinance your parent PLUS loan to transfer it to your child’s name, or you can combine your spouse’s debt with your own — and you can prequalify without affecting your credit.

Consider these five additional innovative loan solutions that could make refinancing worth your while:

1. Accessible eligibility requirements

2. Holistic underwriting practices

3. Hybrid loan rates

4. Flexible repayment options

5. Job-loss protection

1. Accessible eligibility requirements

Along with putting your financials under the microscope, refinancing companies also require you to meet basic eligibility requirements. Many lenders, for example, require you to be a citizen and hold a diploma.

But not all lenders demand this. Some refinancing lenders with more innovative student loan solutions open their doors wider than the competition:

Noncitizens: Many lenders work with green card holders, but Citizens Bank takes the step of also working with some foreign nationals who don’t have green cards — so long as they have a cosigner who has citizenship or permanent residency. More and more lenders have since adopted this innovative loan solution.

Many lenders work with green card holders, but Citizens Bank takes the step of also working with some foreign nationals who don’t have green cards — so long as they have a cosigner who has citizenship or permanent residency. More and more lenders have since adopted this innovative loan solution. Non-graduates: Students who left college without a degree are eligible to refinance with Citizens Bank after making 12 on-time payments toward their debt. EDvestinU goes further, allowing you to refinance while you’re still enrolled. “We just require that they make interest-only payments,” Rich Neilsen, EDvestinU’s education program manager, told Student Loan Hero.

If you don’t fit the traditional criteria for refinancing, you might find a lender with more accessible eligibility requirements. Just ensure that they also offer the loan term, rate and repayment protections you want.

2. Holistic underwriting practices

Although there are still industry standards around credit scores and debt-to-income ratios, online lenders typically have more creative underwriting than what was available when student loan refinancing was in its infancy. Instead of checking boxes on a black-and-white form, online lenders offer more ways for you to gain approval.

One lender, Earnest, says that it considers thousands of data points to gauge your reliability as a prospective borrower. It reviews your bank accounts, for example, to determine whether you’re a good saver and have historically avoided late, overdraft and insufficient-funds fees.

Similarly, Earnest and other top-rated companies don’t require that you have a job or earn a certain income — only that your (or your cosigner’s) debt-to-income ratio is good enough to reasonably repay your refinanced loan.

This innovative loan solution could make refinancing possible if you’re a freelancer or self-employed.

3. Hybrid loan rates

No, this isn’t an auto loan for fuel-efficient vehicles. Some student loan lenders have begun offering mortgage-like, hybrid-rate loans since CommonBond pioneered the practice in 2015.

With a hybrid loan, you would typically receive the cost assurance of a fixed rate for the first portion of your repayment, followed by a riskier variable rate for the remainder. That makes hybrid loans attractive to borrowers who plan to prepay the loan before the variable rate activates. The variable rate could also remain affordable in a low-interest rate environment.

CommonBond and iHELP are prominent lenders offering hybrid loan products, although it hasn’t caught on with many other competitors.

If you’ve debated between fixed and variable rates, a hybrid loan — with a low introductory rate — could be the perfect innovative loan solution for your education debt.

4. Flexible repayment options

If you’re looking to refinance student loans in order to lower your monthly payments, you might be intrigued by the option to lengthen your loan term.

Many refinancing companies have moved to feature loan terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years. More recently, however, Earnest began offering the ability to choose any loan term between five and 20 years. For example, you might run the numbers using a student loan payment calculator and decide you’re best suited to repay your debt over six, eight or 13 years — the choice is yours.

If you value this sort of flexibility, you might be happy to learn that Earnest offers other innovative student loan solutions. The Navient-owned lender also allows you to choose your monthly payment due date and skip one payment each year, as long as you’re in good standing.

5. Job-loss protection

You might think you’d completely yield job-loss protection when you refinance federal student loans. After all, it’s generally only federal loans that come with up to three years of unemployment deferment, a period where you could push the pause button on your loan repayment.

Although private lenders haven’t come close to matching that offering, they’re meeting refinancing borrowers halfway with new, innovative student loan solutions. SoFi’s Unemployment Protection Program, for example, offers members up to 12 months of forbearance in three-month spans. It even includes career-coaching services to help you find your next position.

If your part- or full-time job serves as your primary source of income, but it’s on shaky ground, consider lenders with such job-loss protections.

And note, too, that the best student loan refinancing company for you might not always be the most innovative one. Sometimes your local brick-and-mortar bank or credit union may be a better fit for you than a cutting-edge online lender.

But while you’re shopping around for refinancing options, it can’t hurt to see what online lenders are offering. Their latest innovation could help you refinance and, eventually, pay back your debt.

