If you’ve considered student loan refinancing, you might already know that banks and credit unions are competing for your business.
Private companies like SoFi, Earnest, CommonBond and others are in the market — and they’re definitely worth looking at — but there’s a lesser-known player in the game: quasi-governmental student loan authorities run by states.
In fact, nearly a dozen states are offering refinancing programs to lower creditworthy borrowers’ interest rates and minimize their burden of monthly payments.
Below, we list 11 states that either cater strictly to residents or a national audience. Is yours on the list?
For state residents only
1. Alaska
Thanks to funding from the Alaska Student Loan Corporation, the state’s Commission on Postsecondary Education offers the opportunity to refinance federal and private loans if you (or a cosigner) have a credit score of 720 or higher. A score of 780 or above unlocks the lowest rate available for the Alaska Refinance Loan.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Refinance a minimum of $7,500
- Repayment terms of 5, 10 or 15 years
Check out more options here for refinancing Alaska student loans.
2. Connecticut
In May 2015, legislation permitted the state’s Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority (CHESLA) to refinance Connecticut student loans. The lender launched its refinance product in June 2016. It seeks borrowers who have a strong credit score and a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or lower.
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Parent loans are also eligible
- Fixed interest rates
- Refinance between $5,000 and $100,000 worth of loans
- Repayment terms of 5, 10 or 15 years
- 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
If you live outside of Connecticut, you could still be eligible, so long as you’re refinancing CHESLA student loans.
3. Minnesota
In January 2016, the state’s office of higher education unveiled Self Refi specifically for residents who have completed their degrees. To be eligible, you or your cosigner must also have a credit score of 700 and a debt-to-income ratio of 45% or below.
Uniquely, however, your credit history has no bearing on the interest rate you’d receive. Like with federal loans, all Self Refi borrowers receive the same fixed or variable rate whether your credit score is 750 or 850.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Late payment fee of $25 imposed 15 days following the due date
- Refinance between $10,000 and $70,000 worth of loans
- Repayment terms of 5, 10 or 15 years
- Forbearance available twice for up to 4 months at a time for a total of 8 months overall
- Loan managed by Firstmark Services
4. New Jersey
The state’s Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) offers consolidation and refinancing loans — but only for loans it originally disbursed or for federal parent PLUS loans. You wouldn’t be able to consolidate or refinance other federal or private debt.
The so-called NJCLASS ReFi+ Loan awards one of just three fixed-interest-rate options that depend on your credit score:
|Credit score
|Interest rate
|780 or higher
|4.90%
|720 to 779
|5.70%
|670 to 719
|6.90%
Rates as of May 31, 2019
If your collective interest rate is higher on your current loans — and if those loans are eligible — then refinancing with the state could yield significant savings. You might also like the fact that HESAA services the loan itself and offers in-person customer service.
- No graduation required to be eligible
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Parent PLUS loans are also eligible
- Fixed interest rates
- Refinance as little as $5,000 worth of loans
- Repayment term of 10 years
If you live outside New Jersey, you might still be eligible if you attended a college or university in the state.
You can view more options for refinancing New Jersey student loans here.
5. North Dakota
If you live in North Dakota (or have lived there within the past six months), you might be able to refinance your loans at lower rates through the Bank of North Dakota’s DEAL One Loan.
Federal and private loans are eligible for refinancing. Borrowers (or cosigners) must meet credit requirements to qualify.
- No graduation required to be eligible
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Parent PLUS loans are also eligible
- Fixed and variable interest rates
Repayment terms between 10 and 25 years
- Rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
- Late payment fee of $15 imposed 15 days following the due date
- Release your cosigner after 4 years of prompt payments
View more options for refinancing North Dakota student loans here.
6. South Carolina
Residents can refinance their education debt via South Carolina Student Loan. You’ll also need to be employed and carry at least a 675 credit score to reap the following benefits.
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Parent PLUS loans are also eligible
- Fixed interest rates
- Refinance between $10,000 and $150,000 worth of loans
- Repayment terms of 5, 10 or 15 years
- 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
- Request a forbearance if you experience hardship
View more options for refinancing South Carolina student loans here.
For residents of any state
Just as with some state-run 529 college savings plans, these states may allow you to access their programs even if you don’t live within their borders. Be advised, however, that you do need to be a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
7. Indiana
Through INvestEd (an Indiana not-for-profit) and the Bank of Lake Mills, residents and nonresidents alike can qualify for refinancing.
There are similar eligibility requirements to what you’d find at a bank, credit union or private online company: You (or your cosigner) must have a credit score of at least 670 and a minimum income of $36,000.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No origination fee
- Parent loans are also eligible
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Refinance between $5,000 and $250,000 worth of loans
- Repayment terms of 5, 10, 15 or 20 years
- 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
View more options for refinancing Indiana student loans here.
8. Iowa
Iowa Student Loan, a private nonprofit, makes its Reset Refinance Loan available regardless of where you live, but you must have at least a 690 credit score to qualify.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No origination fee
- Parent loans are also eligible
- Fixed interest rates
- Refinance between $5,000 and $300,000 worth of loans
- Repayment terms of 5, 10, 15 or 20 years
- 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
View more options for refinancing Iowa student loans here.
9. Kentucky
Unlike some other state education authorities, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation funds and services the refinancing itself.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Parent loans are also eligible
- Fixed interest rates
- Refinance as little as $7,500
- Repayment terms of 10, 15 or 20 years
- 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
- Release your cosigner after 3 years of prompt payments
- Forbearance available in cases of economic hardship or military deployment
View more options for refinancing Kentucky student loans here.
10. Massachusetts
The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority makes a bold claim to its potential refinancing customers: Current borrowers who refinanced were able to cut their interest rate by almost a quarter, on average. You can check them out to see if they’ll do the same for you and your loans.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Refinance as little as $10,000
- Repayment terms of 10 or 15 years
View more options for refinancing Massachusetts student loans here.
11. Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Student Loan Authority offers student loan refinancing for federal and private student loans. While you can be a resident of any state and still qualify, you must earn an income of at least $40,000 per year to be eligible. Cosigners are also accepted.
- Prequalify without affecting your credit
- No application, origination or prepayment fees
- Parent PLUS loans are also eligible
- Fixed interest rates
- Refinance between $7,500 and $100,000 to $250,000 worth of loans, depending on your degree
- Repayment terms of 5, 10 or 15 years
- 0.25% rate reduction for enrolling in autopay
- Qualify for deferment if you return to school
- Apply for up to 12 months of forbearance in cases of unemployment, temporary disability or other hardship
- Switch to income-based repayment if you struggle to make payments
View more options for refinancing Rhode Island student loans here.
Other states with refinancing programs
If you didn’t see your state on the list, just wait: It could be working its way here.
In addition to the states mentioned above, California, Oregon, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New York and Wisconsin have explored legislative measures to enact refinancing programs.
Maine, meanwhile, has a state refinancing service similar to what online refinancer LendKey provides: It connects you with local credit unions and banks offering the product you’re pursuing. Its Loan for ME program has connected residents and nonresident, in-state graduates with 10 different lenders at last count.
What to know before refinancing
The states with refinancing programs generally offer many of the same perks you’d find from banks, credit unions and other companies. The pitfalls are also similar.
Whether it’s through a company or your state, refinancing your student loans will forfeit your federal protections, such as access to income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness. It’s essential to understand what you might be giving up in exchange for potentially saving money on interest.
Should you refinance through a company or state program?
Now that student loan refinancing services are expanding to the states, you might wonder which option is best for your repayment.
Whether you choose to work with a company or a state-sponsored institution, it’s crucial to compare the interest rates you are eligible for and how much money you will save over time. (Our refinancing calculator can help.) Also, weigh what federal benefits you might yield alongside the benefits you’d receive through refinancing.
In the end, understanding the pros and cons of refinancing will help you choose wisely.
The information in this article is accurate as of May 31, 2019.
Melanie Lockert contributed to this report.
