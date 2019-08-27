Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

If you can’t take one more day of paying high interest rates on your student debt, student loan refinancing can be a valid way to save money on interest and potentially pay off loans faster.

The repayment options you could qualify for — including your interest rate, term length and monthly payment — will depend on your credit, income and other factors. Once you find you’re eligible to refinance, deciding on the best terms for you means considering your other financial goals and your individual plans for payoff.

Here’s how to choose the best repayment terms for your student loans.

How to choose the best student loan repayment options

The first step in refinancing student loans is shopping around at different lenders. Just like you did when you were searching for the best student loans, you will want to compare the interest rates, monthly payments, payment postponement options and other features different lenders offer using our student loan refinancing marketplace.

Next, confirm which loans you want to refinance. You can choose to refinance just a portion of your student loans, such as private loans only, since they often come with higher interest rates and fewer borrower protections than federal loans do. After you’ve determined which loans you want to refinance and narrowed down your options to a few potential lenders, consider the following.

What is your biggest debt payoff goal?

The first thing to determine is your main goal for refinancing your student loans. Do you want to pay off debt faster or do you want to lower your monthly payment? If you want to pay off your debt faster, choose the shortest repayment term offered, as long as you can afford the monthly payment.

But know that choosing a short repayment plan with a high monthly payment could put an additional squeeze on your budget. After all, it doesn’t matter how short the repayment term is if you end up defaulting on your loan. Make sure you choose the shortest repayment term you can afford both now and in the future as you evaluate your offers.

On the other hand, if lowering your monthly payment is the most important thing, then choose the longest repayment term available and the smallest monthly payment. You’ll be in debt longer, though, and you could pay more in student loan interest overall.

One option is to use a mix of both approaches: Choose a manageable monthly payment and pay down your debt off faster by applying any extra money (such as tax refunds, work bonuses and gifts) to your student loans. Most of the time, there is no penalty for making extra payments or paying down debt early, but check with your lender first.

Know how much risk you’re willing to take on

Once you know the length of time over which you want to repay your loans, the next step is to choose an interest rate for your student loans.

You may be able to secure a lower interest rate right away by refinancing your loans to a variable interest rate, which could rise and fall due to market conditions. But there’s risk involved. If you’re considering a variable interest rate for your student loan, ask yourself:

Am I comfortable with my interest rate (and payment) potentially increasing in the future?

Do I have the financial means in the near future to handle a potential increase in my interest rate?

Would I be able to make extra payments now so I pay off my loans quickly, before my interest rate rises?

With a variable rate, choose a repayment term that keeps your payments low enough to afford them even if the rate increases. Picking a variable rate with a monthly payment that’s already at the top of your budget could mean financial trouble if the rate goes up. Plus, even one missed payment on your student loan can affect your credit score and incur late fees and penalties.

If you choose a fixed rate, however, the monthly payment you have today is the one you’ll have throughout the life of your loan. For those with a low tolerance for risk, a fixed interest rate offers predictability. You might pay more in interest over time than with the variable rate (assuming the variable rate wouldn’t increase beyond your fixed rate), but it might be worth it for the peace of mind, as well as the ability to plan your budget and payments.

Consider the potential cons

Before you choose an offer, understand the potential drawbacks of refinancing.

The refinance loan you’re ultimately approved for may be different from the initial offer you received. Offers are subject to change after you complete a full loan application, so be sure to read all of the loan terms and provisions before refinancing.

Refinancing federal loans turns them into private loans. Then, you won’t be able to take advantage of benefits such as graduated repayment or income-driven repayment plans, generous forbearance and deferment options, or loan forgiveness in some situations. In most cases, unless you have a high income or means to pay off your loans quickly, it’s usually best to avoid refinancing your federal loans, since you will lose those federal protections.

Your credit score is a determining factor. Refinancing your student loans means applying for a new line of credit, and there will be many factors that a potential lender will consider, including your credit score. If you have a credit score below 670, it may be best to work to raise your credit score before trying to refinance your student loans.

Strike a balance with your student loan terms

Choosing your repayment term is one of the most important aspects of refinancing student loans. It’s crucial to make sure your monthly payment is affordable both now and in the future so you can not only pay off student loans, but reach other financial goals.

For example, while it may be tempting to refinance your student loans to a lower monthly payment, it’s important to consider that you’ll pay more in interest over time — which could be directed instead toward retirement or other savings goals. If you still want to refinance, using a student loan term comparison calculator can help you determine which student loan refinancing option is best for you.

Chaunie Brusie contributed to this report.