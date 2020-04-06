Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’ve already refinanced your student loans once, you know that doing so can save you money and make it easier to repay your debt. It only makes sense to wonder how often you can refinance student loans to save even more.

So, can you refinance an already refinanced student loan? The short answer is yes, but you need to take a close look at the details before you refinance your student loan debt again. Let’s take a look at the following topics:

How often can you refinance student loans?

When it comes to refinancing student loans, there’s no rule that says you can only refinance once. In fact, you can refinance student loans multiple times if it would save you money on interest.

If you’ve already gone through the process of refinancing student loans, you know it involves taking out a new loan with different terms, often from a new lender. It can also involve the consolidation of multiple debts into one.

Not only can refinancing simplify your monthly payments, but it can also save you money if you qualify for a lower interest rate. For example, let’s say you owed $30,000 on a few different loans with an average weighted interest rate of 7% and a term of 10 years. If you refinance to a 5% rate, you’ll save $3,615 on interest over the life of the loan.

So it stands to reason that refinancing for a second time could save you money if you qualify for an even lower interest rate the next time.

When it’s not bad to refinance student loans multiple times

Even if you can refinance student loans as often as you like, there’s not much reason to do so unless you’ll get a lower interest rate. The rate you get is based on a few factors, including current market rates, your income and your credit score.

If market rates have dropped, it could make sense to shop around for student loan refinancing offers again. Lowering your rate by even a small amount could lead to major savings on your debt.

The other main reason to consider applying again is if you’ve improved your financial credentials since the first time you applied. Maybe your credit score is a lot higher or you’re making more money.

If you can submit a stronger application this time around, it could be worth checking your rates again with student loan refinancing lenders. If you can get an even lower rate by refinancing for a second time, you could save money on interest and pay your student loans off even faster.

Be careful about extending the life of your loan

Qualifying for a lower interest rate when you refinance an already refinanced student loan can save you money, but be careful when it comes time to choose new repayment terms.

Let’s say you chose a five-year repayment term when you refinanced student loans the first time around. You’ve already been paying for a year, so you only have four years left before you’re debt-free.

If you refinance for a second time and choose another five-year term, you’ll actually be adding a year to the life of your loans. You’ll be in debt for longer, so you’ll likely pay even more in interest overall, even if you qualify for a lower rate.

In this case, refinancing student loans for a second time wouldn’t help you save money or get out of debt faster. It could be useful if your goal is to lower your monthly payments by spreading them out over a longer period of time.

But it wouldn’t be a solution if your aim is to save money. So before refinancing private student loans for a second time, make sure you understand your new repayment terms and how they affect your debt.

Make sure extra costs don’t outweigh the benefits

Not only could extending your repayment term cost you more money, but you might also pay more in extra fees. Some lenders charge an origination fee for disbursing a new loan, so that’s an added cost when you refinance.

Of course, not all lenders charge fees for refinancing private student loans. SoFi, Laurel Road and Earnest, for instance, don’t charge any fees for disbursing the loan or paying it off ahead of schedule.

Again, it’s important to read over the details of an agreement before refinancing again to make sure the costs don’t outweigh the benefits.

Check your rates to see if refinancing student loans again makes financial sense

When it comes to refinancing private student loans, there’s no rule that says you can only refinance once. If interest rates have dropped — or if you’ve improved your creditworthiness since the first time you applied — you could benefit from refinancing your student loans again.

And if qualifying for a lower rate is your goal, take steps to build your credit so you’ll be an even stronger candidate when you apply to refinance student loans.

Another way to boost your application is to apply with a creditworthy cosigner. Whatever you choose, it’s easy to check your rates with multiple lenders to see if you prequalify for lower rates.

As long as you’ve crunched the numbers with our student loan refinancing calculator — and carefully read over the details of repayment terms and fees — you could save money by refinancing your student loans again.

Kali Hawlk contributed to the reporting for this article.

