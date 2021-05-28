Refinance rates with Laurel Road start at 1.89%.
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Being self-employed with student loans can be challenging, with your variable income adding to the already complex process of repaying education debt.
Fortunately, federal student loan repayment plans can make life easier if you’re an entrepreneur or freelancer. You can limit your monthly dues to a percentage of your income, and you can recertify your income level more often than most borrowers realize.
Plus, for federal and private student loans borrowers who are self-employed, refinancing could be a useful option. Even if you don’t have a steady paycheck coming in, you can qualify for refinancing to lower your interest rate or change your repayment term. Whether you should refinance, though, is an open question.
For more on how to handle student loans as a self-employed borrower, let’s tackle these two topics:
- How do you repay student loans if you’re self-employed?
- Can I refinance my student loans if I’m a freelancer or self-employed?
How do you repay student loans if you’re self-employed?
In some ways, self-employed student loan borrowers should manage their debt like full-time workers with traditional jobs. As an example, you can enroll in automatic payments to score an interest rate discount, for example. And, if you’re able, you can also make extra payments to get ahead of your repayment term.
Where repayment diverges for self-employed student loan-holders, however, is centered around cash-flow. If your income isn’t as stable as a 9-to-5 peer’s, you might be vulnerable to hiccups during repayment. To avoid consequences stemming from delinquency and default, here’s how to get ahead of these hiccups, depending on your loan type.
Federal loan repayment for the self-employed
Federal student loans come with a variety of safeguards, including payment postponements in the form of deferment and forbearance. But these are relatively short-term solutions and if you plan on being a self-employed student loan borrower for the long haul, you’ll want to make a more sustainable plan.
Choosing the right repayment plan is paramount. For federal loans, you were assigned a standard 10-year repayment plan upon borrowing. However, an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan could be wise for many self-employed student loan borrowers.
Under IDR plans, your monthly dues are determined by your discretionary income, as well as your loan balance and family size. To apply for one of these plans, you’ll need to complete an Income-Driven Repayment Plan Request. To prove your (taxable) income, you could be asked for…
|Situation
|Documentation
|If you filed a federal income tax return in the past two years and your current income hasn’t changed significantly since filing…
|Your adjusted gross income, via a paper copy of your last federal income tax return, an IRS tax return transcript or by using the IRS’ Data Retrieval Tool
|If you haven’t filed a federal income tax return in the past two years or your income has changed significantly since filing…
|Your income via alternative documentation, such as pay stubs
Short of (or in addition to) pay stubs, look for any way to prove your level of income. You might screenshot your side hustle accounts or invoices for services rendered. Just keep in mind that your spouse (if you have one) may be required to cosign your IDR application if you filed taxes jointly (though this does not mean that they’re cosigning your debt).
|How to Choose the Best Student Loan Repayment Plan for You
And if your income drops — perhaps during your slow season — after you’ve enrolled in IDR, contact your federal loan servicer and recertify your income earlier than was originally necessary. You don’t have to wait for the annual deadline for IDR recertification. As you direct them to, your servicer should update your monthly dues to reflect your lower level of income.
|What about forgiveness for self-employed student loan borrowers?
Federal student loan forgiveness programs and state and private loan repayment assistance programs are typically limited to borrowers working in specific full-time careers, such as teachers and nurses. Unless you own and therefore work full time for an eligible nonprofit, Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is unlikely to be a realistic option for self-employed student loan borrowers.
With that said, you could elect to slow-play your student loan debt: Forgiveness is available on income-driven repayment plans after 20 to 25 years. So if you keep your payments low for two-plus decades, you could have the majority of your debt canceled, eventually anyway.
Private loan repayment for the self-employed
With private student loans, your options are certainly fewer. Still, self-employed private loan borrowers aren’t completely without relief options.
Let’s look at the next-best alternative among private loan repayment options.
|Federal protection lacking in private loans
|Next-best alternative
|Income-driven repayment
|Once you secure a private loan, you lock in your repayment terms and conditions. With that said, an economic hardship forbearance (available with many private lenders) could be a stop-gap solution while you figure out a long-term plan, such as student loan refinancing (see below).
|Loan forgiveness programs
No, there are no broad forgiveness options like PSLF for private loans — and unfortunately, state- and employer-based loan repayment assistance programs usually don’t work for self-employed borrowers — unless you work for yourself.
If you own your own business: The CARES Act passed by Congress in March 2020 gave employers 401(k)-like status for contributing to their employees’ education debt. Through 2025, companies can contribute up to $5,250 toward loan payments without the funds counting toward taxable income. You could deliver this new benefit to yourself.
On the business side, the contributions wouldn’t be subject to payroll tax, and more personally, you could whittle down your loan repayment faster. Consider other student loan tax deductions as well.
Can I refinance my student loans if I’m a freelancer or self-employed?
Thanks to innovative student loan solutions from refinancing companies, having a traditional job is no longer required to score a lower rate on your college debt. Most lenders are more concerned with your income, whether it comes from a 9-to-5 office job or a stack of 1099-MISC tax forms.
Top-rated lender Earnest, for example, requires applicants to be “employed, have a written job offer for a position that starts within six months or possess consistent income.” Some other lenders simply require applicants to have a specified minimum income.
Assuming you can prove you’re being paid on the regular — you might be asked for an income tax return instead of pay stubs — you’ll be good to go. Keep in mind that you’ll have to check off other basic eligibility boxes for student loan refinancing, such as sporting a strong credit history.
Although being out on your own professionally won’t directly hinder your refinancing application, it could make qualifying more difficult. Say, for example, you used credit to build your business. If your credit report has blemishes, if your credit score has dipped, or if your debt-to-income ratio is out of whack, you might face a denial. Opening up the conversation with potential lenders can clear up any confusion about whether your business’s balance sheet clouds your own personal finances.
|Can a cosigner help a self-employed student loan borrower qualify for refinancing?
|No matter where you might fall short on a refinancing application, a cosigner could lift you up to approval. They’ll need strong credit and consistent income to become eligible to join your application. And if the cosigner’s finances are in tip-top shape, it likely won’t matter as much if they’re self-employed either.
So you can refinance student loans while self-employed, but should you?
Student loan refinancing can be hugely beneficial to certain borrowers, self-employed or otherwise. The move is irreversible, however, so you want to first be aware of the pros and cons of refinancing.
If you have federal loans, there are more cons to consider. By refinancing your federal loans into a new private loan, they would be stripped of their government-owned status and therefore lose eligibility for all the safety nets discussed above.
If you have private loans, on the other hand, the question of whether to refinance is a lot more straightforward. Your loans are already private so they’re very likely only to be improved through refinancing.
Still, there are pitfalls to be aware of: If you refinance your private loans to a longer loan term, for example, you might get more breathing room in your monthly budget — but you’ll also face more interest payments over time.
|It could make sense to refinance your federal loans if…
|It could make sense to refinance your private loans to…
|● Your income is stable and you can’t foresee any possible need for government-exclusive repayment protections like IDR and PSLF
|● Adjust your repayment term (perhaps lengthening it, to lower monthly dues)
● Lower your interest rate to rack up savings
● Consolidate multiple loans for a simpler repayment
● Switch to a better, more helpful lender
|Remember you don’t have to refinance all of your student loans. You could elect to refinance one or more but not the whole lot.
Freelancing while repaying student loans is no easy feat, that’s for sure. If you take the right steps to manage your federal and private student loans, however, your employment type won’t stop you from eventually ending your debt.
Consider all of your options carefully. If refinancing is right for you, check out our list of the best banks to refinance student loans.
