Dear Student Loan Hero,

I have read about people saving a bunch of money by refinancing their student loans, but is it still worthwhile if you have a pretty small balance? I only borrowed about $10,000 for my bachelor’s degree and am wondering if I should even go to the trouble to look into refinancing.

Dear Student Loan Borrower,

Thankfully, many students leave school having borrowed relatively small amounts of money for their degrees. In fact, more than 16 million federal loan borrowers owe less than $10,000, according to the Education Department’s 2019 data.

As for whether student loan refinancing that smaller balance is worth the trouble, let’s clear one thing up first: There’s very little trouble at all.

Refinancing is free and, thanks to lenders with online prequalification tools, you could learn about your eligibility within minutes. It’s also as accessible as ever, since you don’t necessarily need to graduate to refinance — you may not even need to be a citizen.

One eligibility quirk, however, is that many lenders require you to refinance a general minimum of $5,000 to as high as $25,000 worth of loans. While that still allows options for your $10,000 debt, those with smaller balances might not qualify.

Once you’ve confirmed your eligibility with select lenders, the more important question to ask might be whether or not you would benefit from refinancing.

If saving money is your primary goal, then the answer to “Should I refinance my student loans?” is pretty straightforward.

Say you’re due to repay $10,000 with 7.00% interest over 10 years. Refinancing the same five-figure balance over the same decade-long loan term, but this time at 4.00% interest, would save you $1,784, according to our student loan refinancing calculator.

Now, that amount might pale in comparison to the five-figure savings that other, more indebted borrowers could net through reducing their interest rates. Still, $1,784 is no small chunk of change.

Besides dollars and cents saved, refinancing could also be worth your while for other reasons:

Instead of reducing your interest rate, you could decrease your monthly payment to a more affordable amount (in exchange for paying out more interest over a longer loan term).

If your $10,000 debt is spread across multiple loans or lenders, refinancing lets you consolidate them to receive a single monthly payment.

You can select a new lender, perhaps one that offers better perks or protections than you currently enjoy.

You may be able to remove a cosigner on a private loan you initially borrowed for school.

But even if these benefits sound appealing, be sure to weigh the full implications of refinancing. For example, refinancing a federal loan with a bank, credit union or online lender means the debt would be stripped of government-exclusive safeguards like mandatory forbearance and income-driven repayment.

Aside from needing a large enough balance to be eligible, you also must have a strong credit score and a debt-to-income ratio that leans in the right direction. Otherwise, a cosigner could fill in the gaps on your refinancing application.

If you’re ineligible for — or unable to benefit from — student loan refinancing, consider other ways to tackle your not-quite-tiny debt. But if you think refinancing is right for you, shop around to find the lowest rate and best lender fit available. It doesn’t hurt to take a look.

Good luck in life and repayment,

Andrew P.

Student Loan Hero

