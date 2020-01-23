How to Refinance Parent PLUS Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Earnest Refinancing rates from 1.99% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Earnest

Parent PLUS loans are a popular option for those who want to help their children pay for their higher education.

If parents don’t have certain blemishes on their credit, they can use these loans to borrow up to the full amount of their child’s annual cost of college attendance, minus other financial assistance their child receives.

However, there may come a time when they need to refinance their Parent PLUS loans.

Refinancing Parent PLUS loans: 2 approaches

Alternatives to refinancing Parent PLUS Loans

Is refinancing Parent PLUS loans right for you?

Refinancing Parent PLUS loans: 2 approaches

While helping your children is a natural thing to do, it can come at a cost. A recent Student Loan Hero survey found that nearly 36% of parents are still paying off their own student loans while helping their child pay for college.

To make matters worse, interest rates for Parent PLUS loans are pretty high — 7.08% — which can cause your loan balance to swell over time.

So, if you’re struggling to get a handle on your debt, refinancing your Parent PLUS loan might be a smart option. Here are two methods you can use to take control.

1. Refinance in your child’s name

If your loans are keeping you from saving for retirement, paying down your mortgage or making ends meet each month, you could consider refinancing the Parent PLUS loan in your child’s name once they have graduated.

While the federal government does not allow you to transfer your Parent PLUS loans directly to your child, some private lenders may be able to help you refinance the debt into your child’s name.

If your child has sufficient income and a good credit score, they can apply with a private lender. Some lenders that offer this type of refinance include:

Depending on the lender’s terms and other factors, your child might get a lower interest rate, reduced monthly payment and/or a different repayment term.

Parents who still want to help can offer to cosign on the new private loan to help their child get the most competitive interest rate. Some lenders, including Laurel Road and CommonBond, offer a cosigner release that allows cosigners to bow out of their repayment obligation after their child makes a certain number of timely payments on the loan.

To refinance the debt in your child’s name, your child must apply for a loan with a private lender and include the Parent PLUS loan on the application. The lender will consider their creditworthiness and ability to repay the obligation before making a decision. If approved, your child would pay off your Parent PLUS loan with their new loan.

2. Refinance the loan yourself

If you don’t want your child take over the debt, you could consider refinancing the Parent PLUS loan yourself to save money, get out of debt faster or reduce your payments. With this approach, you are still responsible for the debt, but you’ll have a new loan with different repayment terms.

Depending on the interest rate you get and the length of repayment you choose, you might save money over the length of your loan.

However, before moving forward with refinancing, keep in mind that doing so will cause you to become ineligible for federal student loan benefits. You’ll lose out on access to:

But if you’re focused on getting out of debt quickly, refinancing can be a wise strategy.

To get started, check out the eligibility criteria from various lenders and get quotes. Many lenders will give you a quote through a soft credit check, which wouldn’t affect your credit score.

Once you’ve found the best lender for your situation, you can apply to try to get your new loan.

Alternatives to refinancing Parent PLUS Loans

1. Explore income-contingent repayment plan

If you’re struggling with the monthly payments but don’t want to sacrifice federal protections on your loan, there are other options.

One way to make your payments more manageable is to sign up for an Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plan. Under an ICR plan, the government extends your repayment term to 25 years.

Your new monthly payment would be the lesser of the following:

20% of your discretionary income

The amount you would pay on a fixed repayment plan during a 12-year span, adjusted based on your income

Here’s an example of how you might be able to reduce your monthly payments under the ICR plan. Let’s say your annual salary is $60,000 and you’ve borrowed $100,000 for your child’s education at a 7.08% interest rate (the current Parent PLUS interest rate). We’ll also assume a 3.5% annual income growth.

On the standard repayment plan, you’ll pay $1,165 every month for the next 10 years. On the ICR plan, your monthly payment would drop to $799, but you’d be paying the loan for almost 14 years. Despite your monthly budget looking better, you would ultimately pay $21,512 more under ICR due to interest, so you need to consider what’s most important to you.

To estimate how the ICR plan could fit into your financial situation, try our Income-Contingent Repayment Calculator.

If you still have a balance on your loans after 25 years of payments, the government will forgive the remaining amount. The discharged total may be considered taxable income, but this approach could help you afford your monthly payments.

Parent PLUS loans are eligible for ICR as long as you consolidate them into a direct consolidation loan first. The process to consolidate your loans is free and can be completed in as little as 30 minutes online.

2. Check into Public Service Loan Forgiveness

If you’re interested in pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), you must first consolidate your loans as well.

In addition, you must work for a nonprofit organization or government agency to qualify for PSLF. Under this program, the federal government could forgive your student loans after you make 10 years of qualifying payments while working for a qualified employer.

Unlike other forms of forgiveness, where the discharged amount is taxable as income, loans forgiven through PSLF are not taxable.

You can ultimately benefit from the reduced payments of the ICR plan and still qualify for PSLF after 10 years. Note with PSLF, though, that the acceptance rate has been less than 1%, so you’ll need to consider all your options.

3. Consider deferment or forbearance

If you can’t afford to make your Parent PLUS loan payments, you have a couple of options available. Depending on your child’s student status, you may be able to obtain student loan deferment or forbearance.

Deferment

Typically, you’re required to start making payments on your Parent PLUS loans as soon as they’re disbursed. However, if your budget needs a little wiggle room while your child is still in school, you can defer payments until six months after they graduate or until they drop down below half-time enrollment.

Interest will still accrue during deferment, so it may be wise to make interest-only payments during that period.

Forbearance

If your child is no longer in school and you’re struggling to pay back the loan, contact your student loan servicer as soon as possible. You may be able to temporarily pause or reduce your monthly payments for up to 12 months at a time under a forbearance.

Getting the forbearance in place can help you avoid defaulting on the loan and give you some time to improve your financial situation. Again, interest will continue to accrue on your loan, which could result in you having to pay more over the life of the loan.

Is refinancing Parent PLUS loans right for you?

When deciding whether to refinance your Parent PLUS loans, consider your own and your child’s finances. If you’re nearing retirement or are planning on a big purchase, having Parent PLUS loans can hold you back. Refinancing the loans, either in your child’s name or your own, can help reduce the burden.

If you’re planning to refinance your loans, be sure to compare lenders and shop around for your best interest rate and terms. For more repayment strategies, including how to involve your child in the process, check out our complete repayment guide for Parent PLUS borrowers.

Laura Gariepy contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!