3 Expert-Approved Pieces of Reddit Student Loan Advice

The Reddit student loans community is a “forum of discussion, information, and assistance related to the topic of student loan debt.” You can ask for advice on student loans, talk to other borrowers or discuss the latest news. But since anyone can post on Reddit student loans, you should definitely take advice you find there with a grain of salt.

Make sure you fact check commenters’ guidance before acting on it. And remember that Reddit users probably aren’t student loan experts. Even if they have good intentions, they don’t know your full financial picture and can’t say what would be best in your situation.

That said, Student Loan Hero tracked down some useful student loan discussions in the Reddit student loans community. Here are three of the best ones we found.

1. Reddit student loans PSA – Don’t pay anyone to help with your student loans

Reddit users showed their love for this public service announcement (PSA) by upvoting it over 100 times. Here’s the useful part of the PSA that all borrowers should heed:

“There is almost never a reason to pay anyone for help with your student loans. There isn’t a person or entity on the planet that can get you a lower payment or forgiveness that you can’t get for yourself for free.”

This PSA reminds you to never pay a third party to manage your student loans. Plus, it offers find additional advice on student loans, particularly around securing your personal loan information and avoiding common student loan scams in the comments.

Our take:

This thread is one example of a Reddit student loans discussion with useful information for borrowers. It makes an important PSA about not paying others for services you can do on your own for free, such as applying for income-driven repayment plan or refinancing your student loans.

It also provides a forum for people to exchange stories and advice on student loans. You can use a Reddit thread like this to stay up to date on student loan scams to avoid and to learn from other people’s experiences.

2. Learn your best ways to pay off student loans

The Reddit student loans community can be a helpful place to ask about your specific student loan situation — though again, make sure to thoroughly fact-check any advice before acting on it.

In this post on student loan payoff, for example, a user asks about the best way to pay off their loans in order to minimize interest. They’ve received some bad advice — their parents suggested making small payments to strengthen their credit score.

Fortunately, many commenters encouraged this user to ignore this advice. They suggested the user pay off the loans as fast as possible instead.

“Please don’t listen to them if you don’t have to (meaning, if you can actually afford to pay more than the minimum, DO IT),” said one commenter.

Our take:

This is solid advice, because the longer you have student loans, the more you’ll pay in interest. Plus, on-time payments only do so much to improve your credit score. Reducing your debt-to-income ratio can also help build it up.

If you have a question about your loans, you could try posting in a Reddit student loans discussion. You may get helpful suggestions, or at least start a conversation with fellow borrowers.

But again, remember to think critically about any advice you get on student loans, no matter how confident the users sound.

3. Share your reasons for taking on student loan debt

Student loans are an emotional topic for a lot of people. High payments are a burden for many, especially if you’re struggling to find a job after graduation.

This discussion of the choice of taking student loans isn’t geared toward advice or news. Rather, it’s a place where people get together to share their stories — and their regrets — about taking on student debt.

One user said, “I totally regret the manner in which I racked up that debt.”

Another said, “If I could go back and change things, I would go to a community college for two years … and save tons of money.”

Our take:

Beyond advice and resources, the student loans subreddit offers a place to share experiences and connect with a community. You can discuss the lessons you learned and help future borrowers avoid the same mistakes.

Fact-check Reddit student loans advice

Any posts in the student loans subreddit must follow the community’s guidelines. You can’t ask people to crowdfund your debt, for instance, nor can you advertise contact information for loan servicer employees.

Moderators maintain the community to remove harmful comments or spam, but they can’t catch every piece of bad information. Plus, some advice is subjective and won’t necessarily apply to your situation.

So before acting on any advice on Reddit student loans, fact-check it with a reputable, official source.

Some sources to consult include:

While Reddit student loans offers an active, engaged community and can provide some tips to point you in the right direction, it should be just one of many means you use to manage your student debt.

For more on paying off student loans, check out 15 ways to get out of student debt fast.

