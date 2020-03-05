Quick Loans: 4 Personal Loans When You Need Money Fast

Jamie Friedlander

Jamie Friedlander

Updated on March 4, 2020
March 4, 2020March 4, 2020LoansCredit & Debt, Credit Cards, Featured1550Jamie Friedlander
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

quick personal loans
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Emergencies can happen. Perhaps you lost your job. Maybe it’s the middle of winter and your furnace broke. Or perhaps your car died, and there’s no method of public transportation that goes to your place of work.

If you need access to money quickly, you’re in luck: Some personal loans come with same- or next-day funding after loan approval. If you’re wondering how to get a quick loan, keep reading to learn about a few of our partner lenders with fast funding.

4 quick loans with next-day funding

1. Best Egg

  • APR: 5.99% to 29.99%
  • Terms: 36 or 60 months
  • Loan amount: $3,000 to $35,000
  • Time to funding: As soon as within 1 day

Best Egg is an online lender that offers personal loans with relatively low borrowing limits, though some borrowers can secure loans as high as $50,000. Repayment terms are restrictive, and there’s an origination fee (0.99% - 5.99% of the total loan amount). But around one-half of Best Egg customers receive loan funds the day after loan approval.

You’ll likely need a minimum credit score of 640 to acquire a loan with a decent interest rate. A minimum credit score of 640 and an annual income of at least $100,000 are required to secure a personal loan with a 5.99% APR.

State restrictions: Massachusetts residents must borrow a minimum of $6,500. The minimum for residents in New Mexico and Ohio is $5,000 minimum, and in Georgia, it’s $3,000.

2. Upstart

  • APR: 6.53% to 35.99%
  • Terms: 36 & 60 months
  • Loan amount: $1,000 to $50,000
  • Time to funding: Within 1 business day of loan acceptance

Upstart is an online lending marketplace where borrowers may access quick loans in a pinch. According to Upstart, 99% of applicants get their funds within one business day of accepting their loan.

The range of loan amounts are competitive, and it’s determined based on your credit score, income and application. You’ll find no prepayment penalties, though many borrowers will see an origination fee that is Up to 8.00%.

A minimum credit score of 620 is required to secure a quick loan through Upstart.

State restrictions: Residents of Colorado, Connecticut, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland and Vermont must have a minimum credit score of 620 in order to qualify.

3. Upgrade

  • APR: 6.98% to 35.89%
  • Terms: 36 or 60 months
  • Loan amount: $1,000 to $50,000
  • Time to funding: Within 1 business day of loan acceptance

The San Francisco-based Upgrade is another option when you need money fast. This online lender offers fast loans with terms similar to those offered through Upstart. Origination fees at Upgrade range from 1.50% - 6.00% of the total loan amount.

State restrictions: You cannot borrow money from Upgrade if you live in Iowa, Maryland, Vermont or West Virginia. Borrowers in Georgia must take out a minimum of $3,005, while residents in Massachusetts must borrow a minimum of $6,400.

4. LendingPoint

  • APR: 9.99% to 35.99%
  • Terms: 24 to 48 months
  • Loan amount: $2,000 to $25,000
  • Time to funding: As quick as 1 business day after approval

For borrowers who have fair credit but need a quick loan, LendingPoint may be a viable option. Borrowers with a 585 minimum credit score may qualify for a personal loan. This flexibility on the lender’s part contributes to a higher minimum APR, though they offer fast funding. Loan approval can occur in as little as a few hours, with funds in your account as soon as the next business day after approval.

LendingPoint offers the widest range of repayment terms compared to the other options listed here. You may not have to pay an origination fee, either. Depending on where you live, there could be an origination fee between 0.00% - 6.00% of the total loan amount.

State restrictions: West Virginia residents do not qualify.

How to get a quick loan

1. Consider whether you really need a quick loan
2. Gather your information and check your credit score
3. Compare lenders that offer fast loans
4. Get quick cash

1. Consider whether you really need a quick loan — and if you can afford it

Same-day loans typically come with high interest rates unless you have outstanding credit. Because of this, you should only pursue one if you truly need it.

Consider whether you actually need (and can afford) a quick loan before applying for one. If the loan is crucial to your well-being (i.e., you risk being fired because your car is broken and you can’t get to work, or your furnace is broken and your family would suffer from frigid temperatures), then it’s probably worth pursuing. But if you were planning on using the loan for a last-minute trip or birthday gift, it’s likely best to hold off.

Before applying for a quick loan, estimate your monthly payments to determine whether you can afford the loan. If you won’t be able to make your monthly payments on time and in full, consider an alternative source of funding, such as a loan from a family member or friend.

2. Gather your information and check your credit score

Most lenders will require several pieces of information when you apply for a quick loan. This likely includes:

  • Personal information (such as your name and address)
  • Your credit score
  • Your payment history
  • Your income and/or debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

You should check your credit with a free service like AnnualCreditReport.com before applying to ensure it’s in tip-top shape.

3. Compare lenders that offer fast loans

As with any major financial decision, it’s important to shop around in order to secure the best quick loan. Compare two or three lenders — or more, if you can — and accept the loan that has the best terms and interest rate.

4. Get quick cash

Once you’ve compared rates and terms from various lenders, it’s time to accept the quick loan that’s best for you. Work your estimated monthly payments into your budget and begin thinking about ways you can accelerate your repayment strategy once life calms down.

Fast loans for bad credit borrowers

Some lenders offering personal loans have relatively low credit score requirements. LendingPoint, for example, has a minimum credit score requirement of 585, and Upstart’s minimum credit score requirement in most states is 580.

However, some lenders that offer quick loans have higher credit score requirements, such as Best Egg, whose minimum credit score threshold is 640.

If you’re wondering how to get a quick loan with bad credit, you can consider the following alternatives:

  • Borrow from a friend or family member: If you need a fast loan with no credit check, you might ask for help from a family member or friend. Keep in mind that you risk jeopardizing your relationship if you fail to repay the loan on time. For this reason, you should only consider this route if you’re 100% certain you’ll be able to repay the loan quickly.
  • Payday alternative loan (PAL): Joining your local credit union is another option when you need a quick loan. Federal credit unions may offer what’s called a payday alternative loan, which ranges from $200 to $1,000 and has repayment terms of one to six months, as well as fees that are $20 or less. To qualify, you must have been a member of the credit union for at least one month.
  • Payday advance: If you need a bit of cash to get you by until your next payday, you might ask your employer if they can offer you an advance on your paycheck. You’ll avoid fees. Just make sure you’ll be able to manage on a smaller paycheck.
  • Payday loans: You’ve likely seen advertisements for same-day payday loans. Although they offer quick access to money in a pinch, they should only be considered as a last-resort option. Payday loans come in small amounts (such as $500) and have astoundingly high APRs that average 400%.

Methodology

Lenders were selected using MagnifyMoney’s personal loan marketplace on Jan. 21, 2020, assuming:

  • Credit score of excellent (720 to 850), good (680 to 719), fair (640 to 679) or poor (below 640)
  • Loan amount of $2,500
  • ZIP code: 11220

We did not consider lenders that do not have a specified minimum score requirement or do not fund loans within one business day after loan approval. The top three lenders (according to minimum APR) for each credit profile were then considered.

MagnifyMoney is under common ownership with Student Loan Hero. Both companies are owned by LendingTree.

Interested in a personal loan?

LendingTree allows you to compare rates from multiple lenders by filling out one easy form. Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

RATES (APR)loan amount
5.99% – 21.16%1 $5,000 to $100,000
6.53% – 35.99% $1,000 to $50,000
6.98% – 35.89%* $1,000 to $50,000
99.00% – 199.00%2 $500 to $4,000
5.99% – 24.99%3 $5,000 to $35,000
5.99% – 29.99%4 $7,500 to $40,000
compare rates on Lendingtree now
NMLS #1136: Terms & Conditions Apply
1 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for SoFi.

SoFi Disclosures

  1. Fixed rates from 5.99% APR to 21.16% (with AutoPay). SoFi rate ranges are current as of January 30, 2020 and are subject to change without notice. See APR examples and terms. Not all applicants qualify for the lowest rate. If approved for a loan, to qualify for the lowest rate, you must have excellent credit and meet other conditions. Your actual rate will be within the range of rates listed above and will depend on a variety of factors, including credit score, credit usage and history, years of experience, our ability to verify your income and employment and other factors. The SoFi 0.25% AutoPay interest rate reduction applies if you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. AutoPay is not required to obtain a loan.
  2. To check the rates and terms you qualify for, SoFi conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, we will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull.
    See Consumer Licenses.
  3. Minimum Credit Score: Not all applicants who meet SoFi’s minimum credit score requirements are approved for a personal loan. In addition to meeting SoFi’s minimum eligibility criteria, applicants must also meet other credit and underwriting requirements to qualify.
  4. If you lose your job through no fault of your own, you may apply for Unemployment Protection. SoFi will suspend your monthly SoFi loan payments and provide job placement assistance during your forbearance period. Interest will continue to accrue and will be added to your principal balance at the end of each forbearance period, to the extent permitted by applicable law. Benefits are offered in three month increments, and capped at 12 months, in aggregate, over the life of the loan. To be eligible for this assistance you must provide proof that you have applied for and are eligible for unemployment compensation, and you must actively work with our Career Advisory Group to look for new employment. If the loan is co-signed the unemployment protection applies where both the borrower and cosigner lose their job and meet conditions.
  5. Terms and Conditions Apply: SOFI RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet SoFi’s underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. To qualify for the lowest rate, you must have a responsible financial history and meet other conditions. If approved, your actual rate will be within the range of rates listed above and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, years of experience, income and other factors. Rates and Terms are subject to change at anytime without notice and are subject to state restrictions. SoFi refinance loans are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that the federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment or PAYE. Licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. SoFi loans are originated by SoFi Lending Corp., NMLS # 1121636. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)
2 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Opploans.

Opploans Disclosures

Direct Deposit required for payroll.

Opploans currently operates in these states: . *Approval may take longer if additional verification documents are requested. Not all loan requests are approved. Approval and loan terms vary based on credit determination and state law. Applications processed and approved before 7:30 p.m. ET Monday-Friday are typically funded the next business day.

  1. To qualify, a borrower must (i) be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; (ii) reside in a state where OppLoans operates; (iii) have direct deposit; (iv) meet income requirements; (v) be 18 years of age (19 in Alabama); and, (vi) meet verification standards.

  2. NV Residents: The use of high-interest loans services should be used for short-term financial needs only and not as a long-term financial solution. Customers with credit difficulties should seek credit counseling before entering into any loan transaction.

  3. OppLoans performs no credit checks through the three major credit bureaus Experian, Equifax, or TransUnion. Applicants’ credit scores are provided by Clarity Services, Inc., a credit reporting agency.

  4. Based on customer service ratings on Google and Facebook. Testimonials reflect the individual’s opinion and may not be illustrative of all individual experiences with OppLoans. Check loan reviews.

  5.  

    Rates and terms vary by state.

3 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Payoff.

Payoff Disclosures

  1. All loans are subject to credit review and approval. Your actual rate depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, credit usage and history. Currently loans are not offered in: MA, MS, NE, NV, OH, and WV.
4 Important Disclosures for FreedomPlus.

FreedomPlus Disclosures

  1. All loans available through FreedomPlus.com are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. All loan and rate terms are subject to eligibility restrictions, application review, credit score, loan amount, loan term, lender approval, and credit usage and history. Eligibility for a loan is not guaranteed. Loans are not available to residents of all states – please call a FreedomPlus representative for further details. The following limitations, in addition to others, shall apply: FreedomPlus does not arrange loans in: (i) Arizona under $10,500; (ii) Massachusetts under $6,500, (iii) Ohio under $5,500, and (iv) Georgia under $3,500. Repayment periods range from 24 to 60 months. The range of APRs on loans made available through FreedomPlus is 5.99% to a maximum of 29.99%. APR. The APR calculation includes all applicable fees, including the loan origination fee. For Example, a four year $20,000 loan with an interest rate of 15.49% and corresponding APR of 18.34% would have an estimated monthly payment of $561.60 and a total cost payable of $7,948.13. To qualify for a 5.99% APR loan, a borrower will need excellent credit on a loan for an amount less than $12,000.00, and with a term equal to 24 months. Adding a co-borrower with sufficient income; using at least eighty-five percent (85%) of the loan proceeds to directly pay off qualifying existing debt; or showing proof of sufficient retirement savings, could help you also qualify for the lowest rate available.
* Important Disclosures for Upgrade Bank.

Upgrade Bank Disclosures

* Personal loans made through Upgrade feature APRs of 6.98%-35.89%. All personal loans have a 1.5% to 6% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.98% APR (which includes a 14.32% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $343.33. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,359.97. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Personal loans issued by WebBank, Member FDIC.

** Accept your loan offer and your funds will be sent to your bank via ACH within one (1) business day of clearing necessary verifications. Availability of the funds is dependent on how quickly your bank processes this transaction. From the time of approval, funds should be available within four (4) business days.