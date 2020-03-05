Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Emergencies can happen. Perhaps you lost your job. Maybe it’s the middle of winter and your furnace broke. Or perhaps your car died, and there’s no method of public transportation that goes to your place of work.

If you need access to money quickly, you’re in luck: Some personal loans come with same- or next-day funding after loan approval. If you’re wondering how to get a quick loan, keep reading to learn about a few of our partner lenders with fast funding.

4 quick loans with next-day funding

1. Best Egg

APR: 5.99% to 29.99%

5.99% to 29.99% Terms: 36 or 60 months

36 or 60 months Loan amount: $3,000 to $35,000

$3,000 to $35,000 Time to funding: As soon as within 1 day

Best Egg is an online lender that offers personal loans with relatively low borrowing limits, though some borrowers can secure loans as high as $50,000. Repayment terms are restrictive, and there’s an origination fee (0.99% - 5.99% of the total loan amount). But around one-half of Best Egg customers receive loan funds the day after loan approval.

You’ll likely need a minimum credit score of 640 to acquire a loan with a decent interest rate. A minimum credit score of 640 and an annual income of at least $100,000 are required to secure a personal loan with a 5.99% APR.

State restrictions: Massachusetts residents must borrow a minimum of $6,500. The minimum for residents in New Mexico and Ohio is $5,000 minimum, and in Georgia, it’s $3,000.

2. Upstart

APR: 6.53% to 35.99%

6.53% to 35.99% Terms: 36 & 60 months

36 & 60 months Loan amount: $1,000 to $50,000

$1,000 to $50,000 Time to funding: Within 1 business day of loan acceptance

Upstart is an online lending marketplace where borrowers may access quick loans in a pinch. According to Upstart, 99% of applicants get their funds within one business day of accepting their loan.

The range of loan amounts are competitive, and it’s determined based on your credit score, income and application. You’ll find no prepayment penalties, though many borrowers will see an origination fee that is Up to 8.00%.

A minimum credit score of 620 is required to secure a quick loan through Upstart.

State restrictions: Residents of Colorado, Connecticut, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland and Vermont must have a minimum credit score of 620 in order to qualify.

3. Upgrade

APR: 6.98% to 35.89%

6.98% to 35.89% Terms: 36 or 60 months

36 or 60 months Loan amount: $1,000 to $50,000

$1,000 to $50,000 Time to funding: Within 1 business day of loan acceptance

The San Francisco-based Upgrade is another option when you need money fast. This online lender offers fast loans with terms similar to those offered through Upstart. Origination fees at Upgrade range from 1.50% - 6.00% of the total loan amount.

State restrictions: You cannot borrow money from Upgrade if you live in Iowa, Maryland, Vermont or West Virginia. Borrowers in Georgia must take out a minimum of $3,005, while residents in Massachusetts must borrow a minimum of $6,400.

4. LendingPoint

APR: 9.99% to 35.99%

9.99% to 35.99% Terms: 24 to 48 months

24 to 48 months Loan amount: $2,000 to $25,000

$2,000 to $25,000 Time to funding: As quick as 1 business day after approval

For borrowers who have fair credit but need a quick loan, LendingPoint may be a viable option. Borrowers with a 585 minimum credit score may qualify for a personal loan. This flexibility on the lender’s part contributes to a higher minimum APR, though they offer fast funding. Loan approval can occur in as little as a few hours, with funds in your account as soon as the next business day after approval.

LendingPoint offers the widest range of repayment terms compared to the other options listed here. You may not have to pay an origination fee, either. Depending on where you live, there could be an origination fee between 0.00% - 6.00% of the total loan amount.

State restrictions: West Virginia residents do not qualify.

How to get a quick loan

1. Consider whether you really need a quick loan

2. Gather your information and check your credit score

3. Compare lenders that offer fast loans

4. Get quick cash

1. Consider whether you really need a quick loan — and if you can afford it

Same-day loans typically come with high interest rates unless you have outstanding credit. Because of this, you should only pursue one if you truly need it.

Consider whether you actually need (and can afford) a quick loan before applying for one. If the loan is crucial to your well-being (i.e., you risk being fired because your car is broken and you can’t get to work, or your furnace is broken and your family would suffer from frigid temperatures), then it’s probably worth pursuing. But if you were planning on using the loan for a last-minute trip or birthday gift, it’s likely best to hold off.

Before applying for a quick loan, estimate your monthly payments to determine whether you can afford the loan. If you won’t be able to make your monthly payments on time and in full, consider an alternative source of funding, such as a loan from a family member or friend.

2. Gather your information and check your credit score

Most lenders will require several pieces of information when you apply for a quick loan. This likely includes:

Personal information (such as your name and address)

Your credit score

Your payment history

Your income and/or debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.

You should check your credit with a free service like AnnualCreditReport.com before applying to ensure it’s in tip-top shape.

3. Compare lenders that offer fast loans

As with any major financial decision, it’s important to shop around in order to secure the best quick loan. Compare two or three lenders — or more, if you can — and accept the loan that has the best terms and interest rate.

4. Get quick cash

Once you’ve compared rates and terms from various lenders, it’s time to accept the quick loan that’s best for you. Work your estimated monthly payments into your budget and begin thinking about ways you can accelerate your repayment strategy once life calms down.

Fast loans for bad credit borrowers

Some lenders offering personal loans have relatively low credit score requirements. LendingPoint, for example, has a minimum credit score requirement of 585, and Upstart’s minimum credit score requirement in most states is 580.

However, some lenders that offer quick loans have higher credit score requirements, such as Best Egg, whose minimum credit score threshold is 640.

If you’re wondering how to get a quick loan with bad credit, you can consider the following alternatives:

Borrow from a friend or family member: If you need a fast loan with no credit check, you might ask for help from a family member or friend. Keep in mind that you risk jeopardizing your relationship if you fail to repay the loan on time. For this reason, you should only consider this route if you’re 100% certain you’ll be able to repay the loan quickly.

If you need a fast loan with no credit check, you might ask for help from a family member or friend. Keep in mind that you risk jeopardizing your relationship if you fail to repay the loan on time. For this reason, you should only consider this route if you’re 100% certain you’ll be able to repay the loan quickly. Payday alternative loan (PAL): Joining your local credit union is another option when you need a quick loan. Federal credit unions may offer what’s called a payday alternative loan, which ranges from $200 to $1,000 and has repayment terms of one to six months, as well as fees that are $20 or less. To qualify, you must have been a member of the credit union for at least one month.

Joining your local credit union is another option when you need a quick loan. Federal credit unions may offer what’s called a payday alternative loan, which ranges from $200 to $1,000 and has repayment terms of one to six months, as well as fees that are $20 or less. To qualify, you must have been a member of the credit union for at least one month. Payday advance: If you need a bit of cash to get you by until your next payday, you might ask your employer if they can offer you an advance on your paycheck. You’ll avoid fees. Just make sure you’ll be able to manage on a smaller paycheck.

If you need a bit of cash to get you by until your next payday, you might ask your employer if they can offer you an advance on your paycheck. You’ll avoid fees. Just make sure you’ll be able to manage on a smaller paycheck. Payday loans: You’ve likely seen advertisements for same-day payday loans. Although they offer quick access to money in a pinch, they should only be considered as a last-resort option. Payday loans come in small amounts (such as $500) and have astoundingly high APRs that average 400%.

Methodology

Lenders were selected using MagnifyMoney’s personal loan marketplace on Jan. 21, 2020, assuming:

Credit score of excellent (720 to 850), good (680 to 719), fair (640 to 679) or poor (below 640)

Loan amount of $2,500

ZIP code: 11220

We did not consider lenders that do not have a specified minimum score requirement or do not fund loans within one business day after loan approval. The top three lenders (according to minimum APR) for each credit profile were then considered.

MagnifyMoney is under common ownership with Student Loan Hero. Both companies are owned by LendingTree.