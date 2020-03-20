Should parents pay for college? It’s a hard question to answer. It’s natural to want to help your children succeed, but choosing to pay for their education might not be an easy choice for everyone.
How you approach your child’s college costs is all about your individual situation. Here are five questions to ask yourself as you decide how to tackle the cost of your child’s education.
1. Can you afford to pay for everything?
2. Are you putting your retirement at risk?
3. Can you use a hybrid approach?
4. Do you have a college savings account?
5. Are there ways to help without using cash?
1. Can you afford to pay for everything?
The expense of higher education is a legitimate concern for many families. Even public institutions can cost tens of thousands of dollars for just one academic year.
Consider this: For the 2019-2020 school year, the average cost for two semesters, including room and board at a four-year, in-state university is $21,950, according to data from CollegeBoard.
In our survey of parents, 37% of respondents said no investment goal is more important than saving for a child’s college education, but it is important to be realistic about how much you can truly afford to spend.
When you apply for federal student loans using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), you’ll learn your Expected Family Contribution (EFC). It determines how much the government thinks you should be paying for college. Your family circumstances might reveal that you aren’t capable of covering all education costs.
Take siblings into account
Consider how many siblings you have. Even if your EFC suggests your parents’ income is enough to cover a significant amount of your college costs, it’s possible they won’t be able to pay for everything once they take any siblings and their future college expenses into account as well.
Look at your situation, including how many children you plan to have, and what you can save without jeopardizing your own financial future.
2. Are you putting your retirement at risk?
If you decide you want to help your child pay for college, it’s important not to jeopardize your retirement, said Travis Boyer, an LPL financial advisor at Secure Planning Group.
“A parent’s earnings timeline is much shorter than their children’s,” Boyer said. “Parents should be saving for retirement during their peak earning years, not diverting that money to pay for college.”
Jeff Motske, a certified financial planner and the president and CEO of Trilogy Financial, pointed out that in addition to retirement savings, you should fulfill other financial goals, such as having robust emergency savings, before devoting a large amount of money to your child’s college.
“There are no scholarships or loans for retirement,” Motske said. “Don’t contribute to a child’s college education at the expense of your retirement or other important financial goals.”
Use caution when considering college loans
Figure out how much you need to set aside for retirement (and other goals) each month to secure your financial future. Only contribute to college savings after you’ve met those obligations.
Both Boyer and Motske also warned against taking on your own debt, such as a Parent PLUS Loan, to pay for your child’s college costs.
The last thing you may need is your own student-related debt as you approach retirement.
3. Can you use a hybrid approach?
Rather than looking at it as an all-or-nothing decision, consider how you might help pay for a portion of your child’s education. For instance, you can:
- Offer to pay only for tuition costs, and make your child responsible for all other expenses.
- Provide a stipend to cover housing and meals. In exchange, you could make your child cover tuition and fees by getting scholarships, a job or their own student loans.
- Commit to an annual or four-year amount you can contribute to your child’s education (e.g., $3,000 per year). Then, let your child determine how to use that money for college costs.
It may be possible to use a combination of approaches. For example, you could offer to pay a specific amount and help your child search for scholarships and grants to make up the rest.
4. Do you have a college savings account?
Starting early can make a big difference in how much you can put toward your child’s college education, according to Motske.
“You don’t actually have to pick between your child’s college and your retirement,” he said. “The earlier you start planning for both, the more options you create.”
If you started saving for retirement with your first paycheck out of school, as you get older, you may need to set aside less money each month to reach your retirement goals. That could free up more income to put into a college savings account, including a tax-advantaged 529 investment account.
The key, said Motske, is to create a plan early on — before your options are limited, if possible. “Earmark money for college savings as your child grows,” he said. “Once your child moves from daycare to public school, take the money you were spending and put it in a college fund.”
You could also continue to use that approach for both your personal financial goals and your child’s college savings throughout the years, as your situation changes and as your income increases.
5. Are there ways to help without using cash?
It is not always about providing cash directly to your children. Instead, there might be other ways for you to help without paying for education costs.
“One way parents can help, without borrowing themselves, is to cosign a private student loan,” said Boyer. “However, it’s important to look for a company that has a cosigner release so you aren’t responsible for the debt after school.”
Boyer also recommended that parents discuss realistic education options with their children. For example, parents could encourage their children to go to less expensive schools and help them consider the return they’ll receive based on their potential future salary.
Other ways parents can help their children with college costs include:
- Allow your child to live at home for all or part of their college career, reducing housing and food costs.
- Encourage your child to get a part-time job in high school to save some money for college.
- Review college options with your child, including starting at a community college to reduce long-term costs.
- Help your student apply for scholarships ahead of time by noting due dates and creating a schedule they can follow.
- Make sure your child fills out the FAFSA — and accurately fills out the parent information. This can help them get grants, work-study and qualify for other programs.
Not every parent can pay higher education expenses, but it’s possible to provide help and support to students.
Communicate with your child
No matter what you decide about paying for college, set clear expectations for your child and don’t wait until the last minute to talk to your student about the reality of paying for college.
Having honest conversations about the expense with your children as early as is practical may be helpful when it comes to deciding how to pay for college.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
2 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.
Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review.
Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school.
Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.
|2.75% – 10.65%*,1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.84% – 10.97%2
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|2.80% – 11.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.14% – 11.88%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|4.22% – 7.81%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate