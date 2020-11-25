Public Service Loan Forgiveness: Do You Qualify and Is It Right For You?

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
One of the most popular student loan programs out there is Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), and it’s no wonder why. The program promises big rewards for student loan holders by completely wiping away the balance of their debt.
As with a lot of programs, though,the application requirements can be confusing. Additionally, there are lingering questions about how long the program will remain intact.
Before pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness, you need to ask yourself if PSLF makes sense for your financial situation. Don’t fear — we’ll help make it easy for you.
To find out what you need to know about qualifying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness and whether it’s the right choice, let’s answer the following questions:
- What is Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
- What are some Public Service Loan Forgiveness jobs?
- Public Service Loan Forgiveness qualifications: Which student loans are eligible?
- What are the requirements for eligible payments?
- How can you ensure you qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
- Should you pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
What is Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
Public Service Loan Forgiveness is a federal program designed to forgive student loan debt for employees of certain public and nonprofit jobs. It erases whatever remains of your federal student loans after you’ve made 120 qualifying payments while working for an eligible organization.
For most borrowers, this means you’ll need to work for 10 years before receiving loan forgiveness from PSLF. Of course, after 10 years of repayment, your loan balance might be a lot smaller than it was when you started. But if you owe a lot in student loans, the forgiveness that comes from PSLF could still be a huge financial relief.
To gain loan forgiveness, it’s crucial to meet all the program’s requirements year after year. Unfortunately, some borrowers have counted on PSLF only to discover — 10 years later — that they didn’t meet all the criteria. So if you’re going after this program, make sure you understand the ins and outs of the qualifications to ensure you’re on track for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
|Who qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
|● Less than 3% of PSLF applicants are deemed eligible
● About 3 in 4 PSLF-eligible applicants work for the government
● Approximately 56% of ineligible applicants are denied because they haven’t made 120 qualifying payments
● The average balance forgiven via PSLF was $75,090
|Source: Department of Education data as of Sept. 30, 2020
You’ll also want to pay attention to policy changes to ensure the program remains intact. In recent years, for example, the Trump administration has repeatedly proposed eliminating PSLF. Although current applicants might (hopefully) still be considered eligible even if the program were to disappear, there’s no guarantee it will be around forever.
If you’re interested in influencing policy, contact your elected representatives to let them know how you feel about PSLF.
What are some Public Service Loan Forgiveness jobs?
Although people ask about Public Service Loan Forgiveness jobs, the more important question would be about Public Service Loan Forgiveness employers. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is available to employees of:
- Federal, state, local or tribal government organizations
- A 501(c)(3) nonprofit
- A not-for-profit that’s not 501(c)(3)-designated, but meets other requirements related to public service
- AmeriCorps (in a full-time capacity) or the Peace Corps
What your specific job is typically doesn’t matter, just so long as the organization or agency falls into one of the above categories. However, if you perform work of a religious nature as part of your job at a qualifying organization, that does not count toward the total hours. (For example, the Department of Education notes that “time spent on religious instruction, worship services or any form of proselytizing” may not be eligible.)
In addition, you won’t need to work for the same employer during the entire 120-month period. However, you must work the number of hours that your employer considers to be full-time work or an average of at least 30 hours per week each year, whichever is greater.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness qualifications: Which student loans are eligible?
Loan eligibility is another area where you’ll have to be careful. Not all federal student loans qualify, so be sure that yours meet the requirements.
|Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
|Ineligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
|● Federal direct/Stafford loans (subsidized)
● Federal direct/Stafford loans (unsubsidized)
● Federal direct PLUS loans
● Federal direct consolidation loans
|● Federal Family Education Loans*
● Federal Perkins Loans*
● Alternative or private student loans
|*Note: Your loans could become eligible if you group them into a new direct consolidation loan. However, only payments made toward the new direct consolidation loan will count toward your 120 payments. As a result, you need to be careful not to “reset the clock” on your qualifying payments by consolidating loans that were already eligible for PSLF.
Note that all of the above eligible loans originate from the direct loan program. Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) are not eligible for forgiveness.
However, keep in mind that although Perkins loans don’t qualify for PSLF, they can be eligible for other loan forgiveness programs, including Perkins loan cancellation.
What are the requirements for eligible payments?
Unfortunately, there’s another set of Public Service Loan Forgiveness qualifications to be aware of — having your loans on an eligible repayment plan.
The payment plans that qualify are:
- Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE)
- Pay As You Earn (PAYE)
- Income-Based Repayment (IBR)
- Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR)
Note that the standard repayment plan technically qualifies as well, but since this plan spans only 10 years, you wouldn’t have any balance left to forgive after 120 qualifying monthly payments. As a result, you’ll need to switch to an income-driven plan to get forgiveness from PSLF.
But no matter which plan you choose, you’ll need to have made 120 monthly payments on time and in full to qualify. Additionally, only payments made after Oct. 1, 2007, count as qualifying payments.
|Public Service Loan Forgiveness in the news
|On Oct. 28, 2020, the Department of Education announced changes that could help borrowers in repayment. Most notably, it said early and lump-sum payments could count toward the 120-payment criteria.
How can you ensure you qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
Since this program began in 2007, the first cohort was evaluated for PSLF in 2017. Unfortunately, some borrowers learned too late that they weren’t actually eligible for forgiveness.
To make sure you don’t find yourself in this situation, here are some important steps to take:
1. Complete certification forms
2. Get answers to your PSLF questions
3. Have your paperwork ready to go
1. Complete certification forms
The Employment Certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness form should be filled out annually (or, at the very least, whenever you change jobs). This form verifies that your employment is eligible under the program, and parts of it will need to be filled out by your employer. While submitting it on an annual basis isn’t a requirement, it could be helpful for your servicer to track your eligibility.
2. Get answers to your PSLF questions
If you or your employer is unsure about any aspect of the program, consult this Consumer Financial Protection Bureau guide for answers to your questions. You can also be guided through the Department of Education’s PSLF help tool to confirm your eligibility and timing.
3. Have your paperwork ready to go
Once you submit your application, keep in mind that at that time you’ll need to be working at a qualifying organization at that time. In addition, note that you’ll have to submit everything at once — your whole 10-year employment history. Having filled out the employment form and tracked your payments each year can help the Department of Education make a decision faster.
Make sure to keep copies of your form each year. You should also keep copies of pay stubs and W-2 tax forms in case you need them for verification later.
|Public Service Loan Forgiveness in the news
|On May 23, 2018, the Department of Education announced it would reconsider previously denied PSLF applicants. The department pumped $350 million into Temporary Expanded PSLF (TEPSLF) to reevaluate borrower forms.
Should you pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness?
Before you decide to go all in with this program, be sure to consider how much in student loans you might have left to be forgiven after 10 years of repayment.
This program is most valuable if you have high loan balances relative to your salary. If your loan balances are low, however, then it’s unlikely that you’ll have much of your debt remaining to be forgiven after a decade has passed. Likewise, if you earn a lot and don’t qualify for reduced payments, you might have already paid off most or all of your loans in 10 years.
You can figure out where you stand by comparing different student loan repayment plans and calculating what your remaining balance will be after 120 payments. Our Public Service Loan Forgiveness calculator helps you estimate how much you could save through the program. Keep in mind, though, this calculator serves only as an estimate, and doesn’t guarantee your eligibility or the amount of debt to be forgiven.
Along with crunching the numbers, don’t forget to take your career plans into account. If you’re drawn to a career in public service, this program could be the right move. On the other hand, it’s probably not worth committing a decade of your life to a career path that’s not the right fit just for the sake of loan forgiveness.
And if PSLF doesn’t seem like such a good idea on closer inspection, check out other options for student loan forgiveness, as well as strategies to make repayment easier or cheaper, such as student loan refinancing.
Rebecca Safier and Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
