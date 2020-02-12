Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) can help you get rid of student debt. Specifically, the government will forgive the balance of your federal student loans after you make 10 years of making qualifying payments — but only if you work at certain PSLF-qualifying jobs.

To score forgiveness through PSLF, you need to work full time for an eligible employer — meaning a nonprofit organization or government agency. But while it’s tough to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (more on that later), the range of jobs that qualify for PSLF are surprisingly broad, including roles such as accountant, graphic designer and administrative assistant.

Of course, not all public service jobs are lucrative. But if a job you’re passionate about doesn’t pay a lot of money, you can at least offset that by chopping a potentially large amount off your student debt via PSLF. (Use our PSLF calculator to estimate how much you might save.)

Here are a few jobs you might not have suspected are sometimes eligible for PSLF — though of course you’ll need to check if you employer qualifies for the program:

1. Call center representative

2. Groundskeeper

3. Animal shelter caretaker

4. Geoscientist

5. Interpreter/translator

1. Call center representative

Many nonprofit organizations operate hotlines, such as 2-1-1, that help people in their service area find resources and information. Some organizations even use their call centers to fundraise, with workers calling people to request donations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median hourly wage for a customer service representative was $16.23, as of 2018.

Depending on the role, you might need specialized training. For example, if you’ll be working for a suicide or domestic violence hotline, you will be trained on how to handle specific scenarios.

2. Groundskeeper

If you hate the idea of toiling away in an office, you might enjoy working as a groundskeeper or landscaper for nonprofit organizations or government agencies.

Local museums, universities, organizations and government centers often need someone to keep their location looking presentable by cutting the grass, clearing weeds, replacing dying plants and trimming back hedges.

And there’s high demand for grounds maintenance workers. The BLS estimates the field will grow by 9% by 2028. As of 2018, the median pay for a maintenance worker was $14.13 per hour. As you build experience, you can become a landscape designer or landscape architect, boosting your earning potential.

3. Animal shelter caretaker

Many animal lovers dream of spending their working days caring for cats, dogs and other creatures, but might worry about low wages and difficulty paying off their student loan debt.

Fortunately, your passion for animals doesn’t preclude a meaningful job that qualifies for PSLF.

Many rescues and animal shelters are nonprofit organizations. Possible work could include cleaning kennels, walking dogs, meeting with prospective adopters and screening applications. If you work there full-time and keep up with your minimum payments, your time there will count toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

On the downside, animal caretakers are some of the lowest-paid workers on this list, with a median wage of $11.51 per hour, as of 2018.

4. Geoscientist

Geoscientists study the physical properties of our planet, and they rarely have a typical day, often splitting their time between office work and outdoor projects. Sometimes, they have to drop everything to head to a crisis location.

Although some geoscientists work for private enterprises, many others work for government offices, universities or research hubs.

Geoscience is the most lucrative field on this list, with a median pay of $91,130 per year (or roughly $44 an hour), as of 2018. However, you will likely need a master’s degree as you progress in your career, which can add to your education costs and student loan balance.

If you are fluent in another language, you might qualify for PSLF by working as a professional translator or interpreter.

You could use your skills to serve in different areas, including:

Courtrooms : Both civil and criminal courts hire interpreters to translate testimony and complaints.

: Both civil and criminal courts hire interpreters to translate testimony and complaints. Hospitals : When there is a medical problem or emergency, time is of the essence. Language barriers can be a huge issue. Many hospitals hire medical interpreters to be the go-between for healthcare workers, patients and their families.

: When there is a medical problem or emergency, time is of the essence. Language barriers can be a huge issue. Many hospitals hire medical interpreters to be the go-between for healthcare workers, patients and their families. Direct service organizations: Social workers and case managers work directly with children and families to help them find food, shelter, medical care and more. However, some families may have limited English-speaking skills, in which case nonprofit organizations use interpreters to facilitate the conversation.

The BLS reports that interpreters and translators earned a median salary of $49,930 per year (approximately $24 an hour), as of 2018.

Planning a career in public service and getting PSLF forgiveness

When looking for public service jobs, it’s important to keep your options open. Many unconventional jobs qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, so you can pursue your passions while still eliminating your loans.

That said, be aware that actually getting approved for the program can be tricky. The PSLF application process can be confusing, and so far, relatively few have managed to qualify.

In fact, as of June 2019, 100,835 PSLF applications have been rejected, and only 1,216 approved, according to Federal Student Aid data. (Here’s the story of one borrower who did qualify.) Common reasons for rejection were:

Lack of qualifying payments (55%)

Missing information (24%)

No eligible loans (15%)

Employment dates not eligible (2%)

Employer not eligible (2%)

Clearly, PSLF can be a game changer, but it’s important to make sure you follow all the rules. After all, you don’t your application to be rejected after a decade of counting on this student loan relief.

Laura Woods contributed to this report.

