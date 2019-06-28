Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Earnest Refinancing rates from 2.43% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Earnest

Whether grad school is just around the corner or a couple years down the road, you may be wondering what to do with your undergraduate student loans as you take the next step in your education.

There are a few main options for dealing with your undergraduate loans while in grad school:

Continue paying your loans

Choose forbearance or deferment (delaying repayment completely while in school)

Refinance your undergraduate student loans (which can also include deferring payment while in school)

Before deciding which route is best for you, you should consider the type of loan you have currently (federal or private), what your income will be during graduate school and what additional accommodations you will have to make if you choose to refinance.

Refinancing undergraduate student loans in grad school: the basics

Refinancing your undergraduate student loans involves getting a new loan from a private lender and using it to pay off your current federal or private debt. The goals of refinancing include consolidating multiple student loans payments into a single monthly bill, possibly scoring a better interest rate, lowering your monthly payment, or all of the above.

You can refinance one loan or several at a time, but there are some downsides to consider, especially if you have federal student loans. Once you refinance with a private lender, you lose benefits that come with federal student loans, such as federal loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment eligibility.

If you don’t need these benefits, however, refinancing might help you save money on interest or lower your monthly payment.

Pros and cons of refinancing your student loans before grad school

When you refinance your undergraduate student loans, the terms of your new loan may be different from your original ones. Depending on your needs, this might be beneficial or detrimental for your long-term finances.

Pros

When you refinance, you might get a lower interest rate, saving you money as you pay down your undergraduate student loans. You can get an idea of how much you could potentially save by taking a look at some of the rates on offer and then plugging the figures into our refinance calculator.

Be aware, though, that the best rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers, and unless you have a strong credit history, you might need a cosigner to qualify for any refinancing loan at all.

Besides switching your interest rate, student loan refinancing lenders also offer various repayment terms, giving you more control over your monthly payments. If you lengthen the term of your loan, you’ll end up with lower monthly payments. This could ease the pressure on your finances, though keep in mind that this will also likely result in your paying more in interest over the life of the loan.

And what if you can’t afford any payment, especially while working your way through grad school? Although private refinance loans don’t have the same super-flexible forbearance options that federal loans do, many refinancing companies will give you the option to defer your student loans while in grad school.

For example, CommonBond, SoFi and Earnest allow academic deferment on your undergraduate loans while you’re in grad school. Plus, some refinancing lenders also offer forbearance programs for when you experience economic hardship, although interest will still accrue on your loan.

Cons

The biggest downside of refinancing undergraduate student loans in grad school involves missing out on federal protections.

“You lose all of the programs offered by federal loans: income-driven repayment plans, student loan forgiveness programs, and hardship options like deferments and forbearance,” Robert Farrington, creator of personal finance website The College Investor, told Student Loan Hero. “This can be really detrimental to most borrowers. As such, you should only refinance when you don’t plan on using any of these options.”

For example, you won’t be able to pick from the flexible federal repayment plans, including income-driven repayment that caps your monthly bill at a percentage of your disposable income. “If your income is low enough, your monthly payment could be $0,” Farrington noted.

In addition, private loans aren’t eligible for programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which can wipe away your remaining balance after 10 years of qualifying employment.

Pausing your loan payments while in graduate school might still be possible with a private lender, but as mentioned, interest will pile up during this period. If you have subsidized federal student loans, however, the government will cover your interest during an in-school deferment.

Should you refinance undergraduate loans while in grad school?

All things considered, Farrington generally advised against refinancing federal loans, because you can more easily defer your undergraduate student loans in school and avoid making payments entirely if you can’t afford it, while still holding on to your federal loan protections.

However, he acknowledged that for private loans, refinancing may be a more viable option, as long as it is financially feasible.

But whether you refinance or not, you’ll also need to decide whether to make any payments on your loans while you’re pursuing your graduate degree — as mentioned, many refinancing lenders offer in-school deferment, and all (non-refinanced) federal loans have this option.

Since pausing your repayment will rack up interest and cost you extra money — except for subsidized federal loans — it could be wise to throw some money at your debt if you can. The main exception is if you’re seeking student loan forgiveness.

As Farrington put it, “if you plan on receiving loan forgiveness through a program like Public Service Loan Forgiveness, you shouldn’t pay anything extra towards your loans. You’ll want to maximize your loan forgiveness by keeping your payments low, and making sure you meet the program requirements.”

On the other hand, he said, “if you’re not getting loan forgiveness, if you can afford it (and you don’t have subsidized loans), anything you can pay towards your student loans is a good thing.”

Meanwhile, if you decide to refinance — whether to save money on interest or adjust your monthly payments — make sure to shop around so you can get the best deal possible.

Ben Luthi and Chaunie Brusie contributed to this article.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!