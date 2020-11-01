Private Student Loans for Undergrads: Your Handy Guide

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Before seeking a private student loan for college, it’s usually a good idea to max out your eligibility for federal student loans. But if you’ve hit your funding limits and need more money, private undergraduate student loans can fill the gap.
Private student loans can help cover tuition and other costs, but it’s important to understand how they work before you sign on the dotted line. If you’re considering a private student loan for college, read this guide first. Let’s try to answer the following questions:
- What are private undergraduate student loans?
- When should you take out private student loans?
- How do you qualify for private student loans?
- How much can you borrow with private student loans?
And examine these topics:
What are private undergraduate student loans?
Any federal student loans you secure by filling out the FAFSA are regulated by the government. Private student loans, on the other hand, are issued by independent financial institutions, such as banks, credit unions or online lenders like Earnest or College Ave Student Loans.
Unlike federal student loans, the terms and rates on private undergraduate student loans vary from lender to lender. Each private lender sets its own terms when it comes to repayment, eligibility requirements and interest rates. Since there are so many variables, it’s important to shop around for private student loans before choosing one.
When should you take out private student loans?
You should only consider private student loans once you’ve secured as much federal financial aid, grants and scholarships as possible. Private student loans could come with higher interest rates and fewer borrower protections compared to federal loans, so they generally shouldn’t be your first line of defense.
Luckily, unlike federal loans, there’s typically no deadline to apply for private loans for college. That means you can wait to hear back from schools about all of your financing options before applying for private student loans. Plus, if you face a sudden financial burden where you need more money mid-semester, for example, you can apply for a private loan.
Although there are no hard deadlines to apply for private student loans, it’s best not to wait until you’re in a pinch, as the approval process could take time depending on the lender.
How do you qualify for private student loans?
So, you’ve decided to apply for private student loans, but now you’re wondering if you even qualify. While eligibility requirements vary by lender, there are some standard factors typically taken into consideration:
- Credit score
- Income
- Debt-to-income ratio (how much you owe in monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income)
- If you’ll be using a cosigner
As an undergraduate student, it’s likely you won’t be able to get private student loans without cosigner support. This is because most of the factors above require a level of steady employment and positive credit history, something many undergraduate students don’t have. Eligibility for these loans will fall on the cosigners’ financial background.
But if you’re limited in your search for a financially stable cosigner, don’t fret yet. A cosigner might be able to get private student loans with bad credit — the interest rates just might be higher than if they had good credit. This, of course, will vary by lender.
Just remember, you are still considered the primary borrower of the loan and will be on the hook to pay it back. A cosigner is meant to serve more like insurance for the lender if for some reason you can’t pay. Still, you should understand the repayment terms before accepting the loan to make sure you’ll be able to repay it and not have the burden fall on your cosigner.
How much can you borrow with private student loans?
Every lender has its own set of parameters to determine how much they will let you borrow. These are the typical rules of thumb they follow:
- Cost of attendance limit: A lender might only issue a loan for the total cost of attendance minus the financial aid you’ve received. If your undergraduate college costs $50,000, and you got $25,000 in federal aid, then the most you could borrow would be $25,000. That cost includes tuition and living expenses.
- Annual loan limit: Some lenders might have a standard amount you are allowed to borrow in one academic year.
- Aggregate loan limit: Since you can apply for multiple private loans for college, you might face a limit on the number you can combine.
The repayment process for private student loans
Most lenders offer a grace period for private student loans, meaning you don’t have to start paying them back until you graduate or leave school. Rules can vary, though, so read your contract carefully to find out when repayment begins.
Besides deferred repayment, private lenders also typically offer other repayment options. Here are some common ones:
- Immediate repayment: With this option, you start making principal and interest payments while still in college. This is helpful, as you can save money on the amount of total interest and pay the loan off faster. Some lenders might even offer lower interest rates if you agree to these terms. However, making payments while you’re in school can be tough if you don’t have the income.
- Interest-only repayment: You will only pay the interest while in school and then start making principal payments once you’ve graduated or drop below half-time enrollment. In this scenario, you can still save money because the interest won’t be building while you’re in college. It’s also less of a burden on you financially since the monthly amount wouldn’t be as high as if you had to pay both the interest and principal while in school. A part-time job, for example, could cover this cost. Some lenders might also offer lower interest rates if you accept these terms.
- Fixed repayment: This is something in between an immediate repayment and interest-only repayment, with the lender determining a fixed amount you’ll pay every month while in school. This amount will then get adjusted once you graduate or drop below the half-time enrollment to a new amount that includes paying back the interest and principal.
If you want to make a dent in your debt, fixed repayment could be a helpful option because the monthly payments will be more affordable and it can bring down the amount you have to pay overall. But it still won’t make as big of an impact as the immediate or interest-only repayment options.
Meanwhile, the typical timeline to repay private student loans can range anywhere from five years to 20 years.
3 pros and 3 cons of private student loans
Private student loan reviews can be both positive and negative depending on the financial situation of the borrower. But in general, there are some standard pros and cons to consider when borrowing private student loans.
Pros of private student loans
Since private student loans don’t have to abide by the same regulations for federal loans, their terms could benefit you financially.
- You could get a lower interest rate: With federal student loans, you will pay a standard interest rate. Private student loan interest rates, on the other hand, are set by the lender and determined by your credit score. That means you might be able to get a lower rate than the one offered by the government, and that equates to less debt overall.
- You can borrow more: While private lenders have limits on how much you can borrow, it could be more than what you’d receive through federal aid. The aggregate amount you are allowed to borrow through federal aid is capped at $31,000 for a dependent undergraduate — with private student loans, you can borrow the entire cost of your education, including living expenses.
- You don’t need to be eligible for financial aid: The Federal Student Aid Office has standards that students must meet to qualify for any financial aid, including federal student loans. Many students will meet these requirements, but some might not. For example, international students are not eligible, while you could lose your eligibility if your GPA falls below a given level. Private student loans don’t necessarily have those requirements, as each lender sets the eligibility terms.
Cons of private student loans
While you might find some advantages with choosing a private student loan to help finance your education, you should also consider the downsides.
- Interest rates are varied: Since your credit score often determines interest rates for private student loans, it can be both positive and negative. While someone with a high credit score could get a lower interest rate, someone taking out private student loans with bad credit might face a higher rate compared to a federal loan.
- Repayment terms aren’t as flexible: There are many ways you can pay back federal student loans to suit your financial situation, including income-driven repayment plans that keep your monthly payments affordable; the government also has student loan forgiveness With private student loans, the repayment terms are much more limited. You might have to start paying them back while still in school, and you might not have deferment or forbearance options. This means you could have a hard time paying them back if you face a financial burden.
- The terms and regulations are at the whim of lenders: With federal student loans, the government sets standard terms. This standardization makes understanding the loans simpler compared to private student loans, which are much more variable in their terms and regulations. Private lenders can set the repayment terms, eligibility requirements and more. This could make it confusing for borrowers and lead to you paying more if you don’t understand exactly what you’re signing up for.
Taking out private student loans for college can be helpful if you don’t get all of the money you need through federal financial aid. Just make sure you consider all of these factors and read private student loan reviews to ensure you’re choosing the best private loan for your situation.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.09% – 11.98%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.25% – 11.10%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.12% – 12.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.44%4
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.77% – 11.89%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.69% – 12.98%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 11/2/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.87% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.37% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.77% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.30% to 11.52% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.94% to 11.89% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.60% to 10.76% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.87% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 10/20/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.17% effective Sep 1, 2020 and may increase after consummation.