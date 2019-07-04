Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

What are your private student loan interest rates? Is there a grace period on your student loans? How long are your student loan repayment terms?

Before borrowing a private student loan, make sure you have answers to these questions and more. Taking on debt is a serious commitment, and it’s crucial to understand what you’re facing.

So take time to read over your private student loan contract for all the need-to-know information. Here’s what to look for in your student loan contract before you sign on the dotted line.

How much are you borrowing?

What’s your interest rate?

Is your rate fixed or variable?

What’s your loan term?

Do you have a grace period?

Can you apply for deferment or forbearance?

Can you get cosigner release?

1. How much are you borrowing?

While this might seem like an obvious question, it’s a good starting point for diving into your student loan contract. Your contract should say how much you’re borrowing.

But this sum won’t mean much on its own, so use a student loan calculator to estimate your monthly payments. With a student loan calculator, you can see how much you’ll need to pay back each month, plus how much you’ll spend on interest.

Let’s say you’re borrowing $25,000 at a 6.8% interest rate on a 10-year term. By using a calculator, you’ll see that your monthly payments will be $288 and that you’ll spend $9,524 on interest.

If you’re borrowing any federal student loans, remember to take those into account, too. By estimating your monthly payments, you’ll have a clearer sense of what your financial obligations will be after you graduate.

2. What’s your interest rate?

Knowing your interest rate will reveal the long-term costs of your loan. Interest typically starts accruing on a private student loan from the date of disbursement.

Once your loan enters repayment, that interest will capitalize, or get added to your principal. If you haven’t paid the interest during school, you’ll end up paying back an even bigger balance than the amount you initially borrowed.

To keep costs down, you could make small payments while you’re still in school. It’s also useful to shop around with several private lenders to ensure you find the best rate.

Along with looking for your rate, find out if your loan comes with any origination or other fees that could add to your costs of borrowing.

3. Is your rate fixed or variable?

Unlike federal student loans, which come with fixed interest rates, private lenders typically offer you a choice between a fixed and variable rate. So when looking at variable- versus fixed-rate student loans, what’s the difference?

Well, variable rates tend to start out lower, but they could rise over time. Fixed rates stay the same over the life of your loan. You’ll always know what you’re paying from month to month.

If you’re confident you can pay back your loan quickly, a variable rate could potentially save you money. But if you’re sticking with a 10-year term or prefer the peace of mind of a steady rate, opting for a fixed rate could be the better call.

4. What’s your loan term?

Once you know your loan amount, interest rate and rate type, take a closer look at your loan term. Many private lenders let you choose a term between five and 15 years when you borrow.

It’s important to make an informed choice since you typically can’t change your term after you sign your contract. The only exception is if you refinance your student loans for better rates and new terms.

The standard term is 10 years, but you can pay your loan off ahead of schedule without penalty.

5. Do you have a grace period?

Similar to the federal government, most private lenders offer a student loan grace period, meaning they defer payments while you’re in school and for six months after you graduate. But not all lenders offer this benefit, so it’s crucial to find out when repayment begins on your loan.

Before finalizing your contract, find out when your first payment will be due.

6. Can you apply for deferment or forbearance?

Your private student loan contract should detail any benefits that come with your loan, such as deferment or forbearance. Not all private lenders offer these perks, but some allow you to postpone payments if you run into financial hardship or go back to school.

These benefits can be a godsend if you can’t make payments since they’ll let you pause your bills temporarily without going into default. That said, interest will continue to accrue on your private student loans during a period of paused payments.

So look over your student loan contract to see if these protections are there, and don’t forget to read the fine print when it comes to interest.

7. Can you get cosigner release?

If you’re an undergraduate, getting student loans without a cosigner is rare. Most students apply with a cosigner, such as a parent. Your cosigner becomes just as responsible for the debt as you are, and this loan increases their debt-to-income ratio.

If you want to get your cosigner off the hook, check to see if your private student loan comes with the possibility of cosigner release. Some lenders will remove your cosigner from the loan after a year or two of on-time payments.

If your contract has this perk, you can eventually apply for cosigner release and assume full responsibility for your student loan.

Read over the details before you borrow

Signing a private student loan contract is a binding legal agreement, so you want to make sure you know what you’re getting into before you finalize the deal. Find out how much you owe, what your interest rate is and what your monthly payments will be.

Familiarize yourself with all the important student loan terminology, and watch out for any extra fees, such as origination fees or late payment fees. And make sure you understand what will happen to your loan once you sign your agreement.

Most lenders will send the loan directly to your financial aid office. Once your tuition bill is paid in full, any remaining funds will be returned to you to use or return to the lender.

Along with using your loan money wisely, you can decide whether you’ll start paying while you’re in school or wait until your grace period is up. By informing yourself about your loan now — and shopping around to find the best student loan — you can make smart decisions that will set you up for future financial success.

