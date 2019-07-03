How to Prepare for a Layoff If You Have Student Loans

The day Shelby-lyn Miller was laid off, she signed a nondisclosure agreement and was escorted out of the office. Unfortunately, the $7,000 severance check in her hand wasn’t enough to calm her nerves.
“I was in a panic, freaking out about how I was going to pay student loans, pay for gas, make rent — the list goes on,” said Miller, a digital marketer who was 21 at the time.
About 15% of employees are laid off or discharged from their positions annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just like preparing yourself for a stock market downturn, readying for a change in employment — even a change that seems out of your control — could help you manage your education debt.
Here’s what you need to do to prepare for a layoff generally, and then how you can get your student loans in order too, whether by changing your payment plan or pausing repayment altogether.
How to prepare for a layoff
Miller knew her days were numbered, yet she still put her head down and did her work. In retrospect, she might have benefitted from more preparation.
Look for red flags and assess your risk
Maybe you’re reading this because you’ve noticed warning signs around your own workspace. Perhaps your company’s performance has fallen off in recent quarters. Or you could be feeling the impact more directly, if, for example, the company might have stopped hiring new employees or giving promotions.
Whereas Miller’s layoff was due to a deteriorating relationship with her manager, Alexandra Sheehan, another student loan borrower, was sent home because the digital agency where she worked was running out of money.
“Right before I lost my job, a few clients had dropped, so I knew the company was going to have (to) make staffing changes to be able to afford everyone on the payroll,” said Sheehan, who was a content manager earning a $57,000 salary in 2017. “Given that my boss knew that I was unhappy with the lack of resources, I saw the writing on the wall.”
Just because your employer could be downsizing, of course, doesn’t mean it’ll be you on the chopping block.
According to Nancy Noto, who’s spent years as a human resources executive, the first rounds of layoffs typically affect low-performing employees in redundant positions.
“[It also often involves] employees in non-revenue-generating roles, meaning roles that are not driving sales but instead costing the company money to keep people employed,” Noto said. “Then you might be at risk.”
Put your career first, your company second
If you’re a high-performing employee but still vulnerable, you might try avoiding a potential layoff by applying for a more indispensable position within your company.
“I have definitely seen people moved from one business line to another,” Noto said, “because they were so talented and good at what they do, even though the business unit or product they previously worked on was shutting down.”
Look outside your office doors for other opportunities. For example, you’d be wise to rededicate yourself to networking and updating your resume.
If you’re asked in job interviews why you’re leaving your post, said Noto, there’s no reason to beat around the bush.
“Be honest and let them know that [your] current company is going through some strategic changes that could impact [your] role,” she said, though at the same time, “focus on the new opportunity and why it’s compelling.”
Of course, finding full-time work elsewhere takes time. For Miller, it was nearly three months before she found a job in her field. While searching for opportunities, she bided her time working double shifts in a restaurant.
Sheehan, on the other hand, saw her layoff as a sign she needed to try freelancing full-time. In fact, if you can develop a side hustle before falling victim to layoffs, you could land on your feet even faster.
How to unemployment-proof your student loans
If layoffs are coming down the pike, you should be concerned about how it would affect your finances.
Here’s how to ensure you won’t miss a student loan payment in the face of unemployment, avoiding any risk of delinquency and default.
Make loan repayment a part of your financial plan
If your employer appears to be cutting back on spending, you should look to trim expenses too. Should you suddenly find yourself without an income, you’ll be glad you made a plan. Growing your emergency fund, for example, could pay dividends if you need more than a month to find your next job.
You might also max out your employer benefits while they last. You could take care of any medical check-ups before shifting to out-of-pocket replacement insurance, manage your health savings account funds or increase your 401(k) contribution.
Don’t make any of these money moves, however, without considering how they might affect your student loan repayment. You might actually decrease your retirement investing, for example, if you’re concerned you won’t have enough cash to meet your minimum monthly student loan payment.
Adjust your repayment plan
If being laid off leaves you high and dry, you might have trouble keeping your loans current. Fortunately, however, you do have options.
With federal student loans, you could chose to enroll in income-driven repayment (IDR), which caps your monthly bill at a percentage of your disposable income. Your monthly payment might drop all the way to $0. The downside, however, is that the lower your payment, the more interest will accrue onto your balance.
If you have private loans (and therefore don’t have access to IDR), start by communicating with your lender. If they’re unable to adjust your repayment plan, you might carve out room in your budget to make the minimum monthly payment and no more. That was Sheehan’s strategy.
“When my income slowed down, I reverted back to the minimum payment,” she said. “Luckily, I didn’t hit the point where I needed to reach out and ask for lower monthly payments. If I really got into a bind, I know my parents would’ve helped me.”
Postpone your payments
Delaying monthly payments is more costly because it allows interest to accrue and capitalize onto your loan balance even faster. Still, you might determine that a deferment or forbearance is worth the added cost.
There are many ways to press pause on your federal loan repayment, including in cases of unemployment. In fact, you could suspend payments for up to three years if you’re unable to find work. (You could even receive a deferment retroactively if you’ve already lost your job.)
Forbearance offered by private lenders come with more restrictions — if they’re offered at all. Top-rated online companies like CommonBond offer a respite in cases of economic hardship. Unlike federal loan servicers, however, private lenders rarely provide clear-cut guidelines on qualifying for a postponement, typically making case-by-case determinations.
Refinance with a lender offering protection
If you have private loans but are unsatisfied with your lender’s repayment safeguards, you could refinance with a competing bank, credit union or online lender.
Student loan refinancing offers the potential to reduce your interest rate or monthly payment amount. To qualify, you would need a strong credit score and debt-to-income ratio or a cosigner who has both.
A stable career helps appease lenders too. If you’re worried about your job, however, you could prioritize those lenders that offer unemployment protections.
Just keep in mind that refinancing federal loans would irreversibly remove their government-exclusive protections, including IDR and mandatory forbearance.
Do your best to prepare for the worst
Without her office job, Miller had to figure out how to keep up with her student loan payments. Even though college in her native Canada might have been a little less expensive than at the average U.S. school, education debt is a reality on both sides of the border.
With few financial options available, Miller’s worst-case scenario came to life: She resorted to working at a restaurant chain where tight tops and heels were part of the required uniform.
“The transition was hard,” said Miller, who has since moved up to the role of marketing manager at Wicket, a digital management software firm. “I went from a corporate job to working right around the corner where my ex-bosses, co-workers would often come in with clients, and that was humiliating.”
To avoid her fate, you might instead follow in Sheehan’s footsteps. She had freelancing to fall back on when her pink slip arrived.
“It’s always easier to set yourself up when you’re not in a position of desperation,” she said. “Even if you’re not able to freelance on the side with your profession, there are other ways to generate income.”
By getting out ahead of a potential layoff and making plans for your student loans, you give yourself the best possible chance to recover quickly. If you’ve already been let go, however, check out our guide on recovering from a job loss.
