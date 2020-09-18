4 Places to Look for Free Financial Help

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
After you’ve determined that you need to enlist the help of a certified financial professional, you could get lost in a sea of expensive options. It can be difficult to know where to find free financial help.
A good way to find free financial consulting services is to look for nonprofit agencies. They’re funded by grants and tend to provide resources for no or lower fees, unlike for-profit groups.
There are also some ways to get free financial services with the help of your community.
Here are four such resources, online and off.
1. Attend a Financial Planning Day
2. Consider a credit counseling agency
3. Lean on local resources
4. Don’t forget free financial help found online
Plus: Seek free financial help if you need it
1. Attend a Financial Planning Day
If you’re looking for in-person and free financial planning assistance near you, research Financial Planning Day programs. Some certified financial planners volunteer their time and services through speeches and one-on-one counseling on issues such as:
- Creating and maintaining a budget
- Managing credit and debt
- Investing
- Retirement
The counselors cover a host of other topics, as well. The event isn’t held on one day only, but on many days throughout the year that best fit the local community.
Find an event near you by visiting the World Financial Planning Day website or contacting your regional financial planners association.
2. Consider a credit counseling agency
The Financial Planning Day initiative is growing but isn’t available in every state yet. But there are plenty of national agencies that may provide free financial services near you.
- The National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) offers assistance on a variety of issues from credit and mortgages to creating a debt management plan. The NFCC is the largest financial counseling organization in the country, operating nationally, and has specialists providing help specifically for your needs.
- The American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC) offers free counseling, debt management programs or assistance in paying off credit cards. The agency helps everyone from young adults trying to pay for college to retirees trying to navigate health care issues and independent living. The ACCC operates nationwide, but depending on where you live, there might be different services available.
- The Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) provides financial assistance free of charge for people in need. The organization pairs you up with volunteer financial planners to offer help based on your situation. The group provides grants to communities across the country to reach underserved families. It has provided grants in 38 states, and you can check if your state has a recipient of its grants. The FFP also has national programs targeted to help military members and people with cancer.
- Credit.org offers financial education and housing assistance. Some services, like credit and debt counseling, are free. But debt management plans could cost money.
3. Lean on local resources
Sometimes, national organizations work with local groups to offer free financial planning and counseling.
Try seeking local community help from your…
- Bank or credit union
- Online brokerage or robo-advisor
- College or university campus
- Military base
- Faith-based organization
- Library
Just remember that if you seek financial advice as a customer, the advice you receive isn’t 100% objective. At your local financial institution, for example, a banker might tailor their advice to products, nudging you to open a new account or card.
Once you find a worthwhile source of free financial help, ask specific questions, including:
- What services are offered?
- Can you help me make a financial plan?
- Will there be any fees down the road?
Try to find a certified financial advisor or financial planner or certified credit counselors, and ask to see their accreditations before working with them.
4. Don’t forget free financial help found online
Reading about personal finance isn’t the most exciting online pastime, but there’s a wealth of helpful information about handling money – and it’s typically free.
As you’re searching for free financial help online, be wary of websites that aren’t transparent about their sources of information and expertise.
If you’re reading this, you’ve already found the Student Loan Hero blog, led by certified student loan counselors. Search above and to the right for personal finance topics that are troublesome for you, and check out our guides.
For more free financial help, check out our picks for…
- Free personal finance courses
- Best personal finance podcasts
- Most helpful personal finance books (free via your local library)
- Top personal finance accounts on Instagram
Seek free financial help if you need it
If you’re struggling to make ends meet and can’t find a way to get on track on your own, there is help available from a variety of sources.
Financial advisors can help you make important money choices. If you’re behind on bills, you might want to look for a credit counseling or debt management service to get you on track.
While some agencies charge money, others might offer free or discounted services.
And if you’re seeking help specific to higher education costs, consider these resources:
- 5 People to Ask for Free Advice on Paying for College
- 6 People to Ask for Advice on Student Loan Repayment
- Free Student Loan Help For 5 Major Predicaments
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
