Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

The average homeowner spent $7,560 on improvement projects in 2018, according to HomeAdvisor. If you don’t have savings set aside for that new roof or remodeled bathroom, you might take on debt to cover costs.

Before borrowing, it would be wise to use a home improvement loan calculator. It can help you compare loan terms and confirm affordability.

Fortunately, our personal loan calculator doubles as a home improvement loan calculator, whether you’re eyeing a single project or a major remodel. This free tool can help you with the following:

1. Estimate your monthly payments

2. Compare interest rates

3. Consider various home improvement loan terms for repayment

4. Account for any extra fees

1. Estimate your monthly payments

By using our home improvement loan calculator, you can estimate your monthly payments on a loan.

Let’s say you’re deciding between borrowing $2,000 and $5,000 on a three-year repayment term. For the sake of comparison, we’ll say both loans come with an interest rate of 8.00%.

To pay off $2,000 over three years, you’ll be making monthly payments of $63. But to repay a $5,000 loan, you’d have a monthly bill of $157. Depending on your budget, that higher monthly payment might be impossible for you to meet.

By plugging all the numbers into this de facto remodel loan calculator, you can make sure you don’t take on a debt that would be too burdensome to pay back.

Even though it’s tempting to install granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, for example, you might decide that even the most popular home improvement projects aren’t worth years of high monthly payments.

2. Compare interest rates

Not only does the home improvement loan calculator estimate your monthly payments, but it also helps you figure out the long-term costs of borrowing by comparing personal loan interest rates.

To figure out what kind of remodel loan interest rates you’re looking at, you first have to apply for instant rate quotes with home improvement loan lenders. SoFi and Upstart, for example, let you see preliminary offers before submitting an application.

SoFi’s average home improvement loan rates fall between 5.99% APR and 18.28% APR. Meanwhile, Upstart’s home improvement loan rates range from 8.69% APR to 35.99% APR.

Ultimately, the rate you get depends on your creditworthiness. Checking your rate won’t affect your credit score so long as it’s a soft credit check. Afterward, you can use the home improvement loan calculator to compare your loan offers.

For example, let’s say you’re planning to take out a $4,000 home improvement loan and pay it off over five years. At a 10.00% interest rate, you’d pay $1,099 in interest over the length of your term. But at an 8.00% rate, you’d pay $866.

Just a two percentage-point change in your rate can mean the difference of $233. Instead of wasting that money on interest, you could use it to put the final touches on your Pinterest-worthy bedroom.

That’s why it’s so important to shop around for your best home improvement loan terms before choosing a lender.

3. Consider various home improvement loan terms for repayment

Besides interest rates, the remodel loan calculator also helps you compare different home improvement loan terms for repayment.

Most lenders offer repayment terms between two and seven years. If you choose a short term, you’ll pay less interest and be out of debt faster. That said, you’ll have higher monthly payments.

On the flip side, a longer repayment term means you’ll pay more interest overall, but your monthly payments will be more manageable.

Let’s again consider that $4,000 home improvement loan at an 8.00% interest rate. This chart shows your monthly payments and total interest with repayment terms between three and seven years.

Repayment term (years) Estimated monthly payment Total interest you’ll pay 2 $181 $342 3 $125 $512 4 $98 $687 5 $81 $866 6 $70 $1,050 7 $62 $1,237

As you add time to your repayment term, your monthly payment goes down. At the same time, the amount you pay on interest increases.

By crunching the numbers with our home improvement loan calculator, you can find a repayment term that strikes the best balance for your budget.

4. Don’t forget about extra fees

Although this remodel loan calculator gives you an overview of your loan costs, it doesn’t take extra fees into account. Some lenders, for example, charge an origination fee upon disbursement of the loan.

LendingClub, for instance, charges origination fees between 2% and 6% of your total loan amount. If you’re taking out $4,000, that fee comes out to between $80 and $240.

Lenders also charge for things like a late payment or a bounced check. Hopefully, you won’t have to deal with either of these penalties, but they could become an issue if you run into financial hardship.

When comparing personal loans, make sure to consider fees along with interest rates so you can find the most affordable option.

Use our home improvement loan calculator before you remodel

Not only can home renovations improve your living space, but they can also increase the value of your home should you ever choose to sell.

However, you want to make sure you’re not sinking too much money into a project that isn’t worth the cost. By using our home improvement loan calculator and estimating your monthly payments and long-term costs, you can make a smart decision with your finances.

Don’t forget that personal loans aren’t your only option for financing a home remodel. Whether you want to get new cabinets or repaint your house, check out our list of the best home improvement loans for funding your next project.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.